ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman tries to run over ex-boyfriend with baby in car, police say

By Stuart Rucker
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XidSi_0hZd50KV00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after a disturbing incident in Whitehaven which all stemmed from childcare concerns.

Breuna Bankston has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and aggravated assault, as well as one charge of child abuse and neglect or endangerment.

The incident occurred on August 27 when Bankston went to drop off her daughter at her father’s home and an argument ensued over who would care for the child.

According to police, Bankston got upset over who needed to watch the child that day. Records state shortly afterward, Bankston went back to her car and tried to run him over with her Toyota Corolla.

Police said the father jumped and landed on the hood of her car, causing abrasions to his right hand and arm as well as breaking the car’s windshield on impact.

MPD said Bankston tried to run him over multiple times in front of his parents and also crashed into his parked vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Sentra, during the incident.

The nine-month-old child was still inside the car, unrestrained, at the time of the incident, the father claims. The child’s grandparents were in the yard at the time but were not injured.

Bankston was arrested and transported to the Domestic Violence Bureau for further investigation and questioning.

She is being held on a $10,000 bond and expected to appear in court on August 29.

Comments / 5

Related
WREG

MPD: Pair on the run after baby, mom kidnapped, robbed at Target

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pair of suspects are on the run after police say they robbed and kidnapped a mother and her 1-year-old son. Memphis Police said officers responded to the incident at Target on US Highway 64 around noon Wednesday. The victim told police her 1-year-old son was in the shopping cart while she was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Serial burglar breaks into cousin’s home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a career criminal known for knocking on doors before breaking into homes was arrested after he tried to burglarize his cousin’s house in North Memphis Tuesday afternoon. Officers said Derrick Maddox, 35, was arrested after a brief foot chase near the home in the 600 block of Fleming Avenue. Investigators […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Family shot at while driving around car in Southwest Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis mother is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the face in what may have been an act of road rage. Deborah Pruitt says she was coming home when Memphis police officers gathered at the intersection of west Mitchell road and Horn Lake road Tuesday evening. “People were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Mpd
WREG

2-year-old killed, driver charged in Raleigh wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 2-year-old boy was killed and a driver charged with vehicular homicide after a car crash early Wednesday near a Memphis hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened 10 minutes after midnight on 3775 Covington Pike and Downs near Methodist North Hospital, police said. The street was briefly closed to traffic. According to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
WREG

Woman found dead in street near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near a cemetery in the airport area. Officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Oakville just off Lamar at 9:30. They found a woman with gunshot wounds in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KATV

Arkansas man arrested in stabbing death of wife

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 57-year-old Marked Tree man was arrested in the stabbing death of his wife, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The stabbing occurred on the corner of Gary and Pecan Street around 8:50 p.m. Monday, said Marked Tree Police Chief Chris Madden. It was...
MARKED TREE, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two women shot in Walker Homes, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in the Walker Homes neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at West Mitchell and Horn Lake Road around 6:30 p.m. The gunfire struck two women, according to police, with one of those women...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot during attack in Memphis gas station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An attack inside of a Memphis gas station left a man with multiple gunshot wounds and Memphis Police are looking for the people responsible. According to police, a man was in the aisle of a gas station in the 4900 block of Airways Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24 when the assault happened.
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy