Here's what we've learned about Georgia's new voters
NORCROSS, Ga. — Georgia has gained more than one and a half million voters since the last gubernatorial election - and the details give some hope to Democrats that they can win statewide elections again this year. Most new Georgia voters register when they get new driver’s licenses. In...
Challenger accuses Raffensperger of covering up election interference
ATLANTA — Following reports of potential election interference in Coffee County, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen released the following statement:. “Any threat to our democracy must be taken seriously and investigated with the utmost priority, and it is unacceptable that Brad Raffensperger and the Secretary of State’s office have not been transparent with the public. Nearly 20 months have passed since credible allegations of election interference in Coffee County. I am deeply concerned that bad actors were given access to confidential election data and what that means for Georgia’s election security. Georgians can trust that as Secretary of State, I will work steadfastly to safeguard our free and fair elections by swiftly investigating any vulnerabilities in our system, holding bad actors accountable, and upholding free and fair elections.”
Republicans have invested millions in nonwhite voter outreach ahead of the midterms
In the heart of Atlanta's rapidly diversifying suburbs, Democrats have become a dominant force in local politics. But earlier this summer, Republicans gathered to stake their own claim in the community. Dozens of people packed a strip mall in Gwinnett County to celebrate the grand opening of the Republican National...
Georgia to spend $250M in COVID-19 cash to aid recreation
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia’s poorest areas. Grants of up to $2 million per project can be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve, repair or maintain parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access.
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
Former Augusta DA Natalie Paine facing possible 6-month suspension from practicing law in Georgia
The State Disciplinary Review Board is recommending a six-month suspension for former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine from practicing law in Georgia.
Gov. Kemp extends Georgia's gas tax suspension
ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced he is extending the suspension of Georgia's gas tax for the fourth time. This new extension will last until Oct. 12. The governor's office first suspended the gas tax in March as a way to help Georgians deal with record high gas prices.
Trump election probe in Georgia cites voting system breach
The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office. The widening...
Valerie Boyd among others honored with half-staff flags around Georgia
Flags around Georgia hang at half-staff today to honor Valerie Boyd, biographer of Zora Neale Hurston and University of Georgia associate professor. Boyd died on Feb. 12 after a five-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Boyd was honored along with many other notable Georgians that have died including military service members,...
Georgia nonprofit connected to Sen Raphael Warnock to receive federal COVID relief money to fight homelessness
(The Center Square) — Georgia is giving more than $62.4 million in federal COVID relief money to groups fighting homelessness and housing insecurity worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is allocating American Rescue Plan and State Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars to the 20 projects receiving money. The allocations...
Many Georgia Cities Ranked In The Top 25 For The Highest STD Rates In The US
When it comes to U.S. states with the highest reported cases of STDs, most can be found in the South. Using the most recent data from the CDC, a report from Innerbody published in February 2022 found Georgia to rank number 3 for most reported infections per 100,000 residents. This puts the Peach State right behind Louisiana (#2) and Mississippi (#1.)
Scammers taking millions from unsuspecting Georgia seniors
ATLANTA — For Seniors, the cellphone and the computer can be your best friend or your worst enemy. If you fall for a scam, you could lose everything. The United States Public Interest Group and the Wall Street Journal report a whopping one billion robocalls last year and 12 billion text scams just last month.
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
USDA Climate Change funds going to projects in Georgia that may surprise you
The USDA is spending big bucks to combat climate change. In fact, they are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Rural America with some of that earmarked for Georgia. Infrastructure committed to climate change would be creating solar farms, helping assist farmers in renewable resources, and changing diesel to electric; however, several hundreds of thousands of your tax dollars are being funded into emergency vehicles, a sewer grinder, and even tasers.
Kemp Announces $250M for Neighborhood-Level Improvements Across Georgia
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the creation of a $250 million “Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities” grant program. Awards will go to qualifying projects that improve neighborhood features such as parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks, and healthy food access. Availability of these types of community assets have been connected to decreased levels of mortality and illness, both in regards to avoiding the spread of Covid-19 and other physical or mental ailments. Applications will be accepted from September 1 through November 18, 2022, with awards of up to $2 million per qualified project.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
California's governor says the film industry should leave Georgia. But film workers disagree
Georgia's film industry is once again in the spotlight, against the backdrop of an increasingly politicized climate in the state. Abortion rights and LGBTQ issues have taken the forefront of political discussions across Georgia — and with it is a new focus on the state's film industry, which some entertainment icons and politicians have encouraged to vacate the state for more progressive parts of the country.
Telfair County woman sentenced to federal prison for COVID-19 fraud
A Telfair County woman has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting she participated in a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. Shakeena Hamilton, 34, of McRae, Ga., was sentenced to 60 months in prison after she previously pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit an Offense Against the U.S. Government, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Hamilton admitted helping others to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and to receiving kickbacks from the co-conspirators in return for her assistance. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen ordered Hamilton to pay $2,511,489.07 in restitution, and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.
Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia
ATLANTA — Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local...
