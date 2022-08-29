ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

11Alive

Here's what we've learned about Georgia's new voters

NORCROSS, Ga. — Georgia has gained more than one and a half million voters since the last gubernatorial election - and the details give some hope to Democrats that they can win statewide elections again this year. Most new Georgia voters register when they get new driver’s licenses. In...
The Albany Herald

Challenger accuses Raffensperger of covering up election interference

ATLANTA — Following reports of potential election interference in Coffee County, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen released the following statement:. “Any threat to our democracy must be taken seriously and investigated with the utmost priority, and it is unacceptable that Brad Raffensperger and the Secretary of State’s office have not been transparent with the public. Nearly 20 months have passed since credible allegations of election interference in Coffee County. I am deeply concerned that bad actors were given access to confidential election data and what that means for Georgia’s election security. Georgians can trust that as Secretary of State, I will work steadfastly to safeguard our free and fair elections by swiftly investigating any vulnerabilities in our system, holding bad actors accountable, and upholding free and fair elections.”
wfxg.com

Georgia to spend $250M in COVID-19 cash to aid recreation

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia’s poorest areas. Grants of up to $2 million per project can be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve, repair or maintain parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access.
wfxg.com

Gov. Kemp extends Georgia's gas tax suspension

ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced he is extending the suspension of Georgia's gas tax for the fourth time. This new extension will last until Oct. 12. The governor's office first suspended the gas tax in March as a way to help Georgians deal with record high gas prices.
Red and Black

Valerie Boyd among others honored with half-staff flags around Georgia

Flags around Georgia hang at half-staff today to honor Valerie Boyd, biographer of Zora Neale Hurston and University of Georgia associate professor. Boyd died on Feb. 12 after a five-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Boyd was honored along with many other notable Georgians that have died including military service members,...
WMAZ

Scammers taking millions from unsuspecting Georgia seniors

ATLANTA — For Seniors, the cellphone and the computer can be your best friend or your worst enemy. If you fall for a scam, you could lose everything. The United States Public Interest Group and the Wall Street Journal report a whopping one billion robocalls last year and 12 billion text scams just last month.
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
wgxa.tv

USDA Climate Change funds going to projects in Georgia that may surprise you

The USDA is spending big bucks to combat climate change. In fact, they are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Rural America with some of that earmarked for Georgia. Infrastructure committed to climate change would be creating solar farms, helping assist farmers in renewable resources, and changing diesel to electric; however, several hundreds of thousands of your tax dollars are being funded into emergency vehicles, a sewer grinder, and even tasers.
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Announces $250M for Neighborhood-Level Improvements Across Georgia

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the creation of a $250 million “Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities” grant program. Awards will go to qualifying projects that improve neighborhood features such as parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks, and healthy food access. Availability of these types of community assets have been connected to decreased levels of mortality and illness, both in regards to avoiding the spread of Covid-19 and other physical or mental ailments. Applications will be accepted from September 1 through November 18, 2022, with awards of up to $2 million per qualified project.
CBS 46

Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

California's governor says the film industry should leave Georgia. But film workers disagree

Georgia's film industry is once again in the spotlight, against the backdrop of an increasingly politicized climate in the state. Abortion rights and LGBTQ issues have taken the forefront of political discussions across Georgia — and with it is a new focus on the state's film industry, which some entertainment icons and politicians have encouraged to vacate the state for more progressive parts of the country.
douglasnow.com

Telfair County woman sentenced to federal prison for COVID-19 fraud

A Telfair County woman has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting she participated in a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. Shakeena Hamilton, 34, of McRae, Ga., was sentenced to 60 months in prison after she previously pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit an Offense Against the U.S. Government, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Hamilton admitted helping others to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and to receiving kickbacks from the co-conspirators in return for her assistance. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen ordered Hamilton to pay $2,511,489.07 in restitution, and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.
TELFAIR COUNTY, GA

