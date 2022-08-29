Read full article on original website
Related
Your Radio Place
BBQ Cookoff planned for September 3 in Flushing
FLUSHING, Ohio – Zion Retreat and RV Park will present a “BBQ Cookoff” on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Zion Retreat RV Park, 334 East High Stree in Flushing. The community is invited to the canopy at the RV park for judging. Following judging, have a fork ready to dig in for a community meal. Prizes will be awarded to the top cooks.
Your Radio Place
Barnesville Library will celebrate National Grandparents Day
BARNESVILLE, Ohio — National Grandparents Day will be celebrated September 10 at The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library. The event will help grandparents and their grandchildren to celebrate a national holiday together. The actual Grandparents Day is on Sunday, but because the library is closed on Sunday the event is scheduled a day earlier.
Your Radio Place
Belmont County Fair to open September 5 in St. Clairsville
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – The 173rd annual Belmont County Fair is scheduled to begin September 5 in St. Clairsville. The Fair includes Junior Fair exhibits, shows, educational displays, entertainment, rides, and Junior Fair livestock sale on Friday. The nightly senior Fair entertainment includes: Ohio State Tractor Pullers’ Association Tractor...
Check Out This Huge Flea Market in the Heart of Ohio Amish Country
How about a weekend road trip? The Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market is a treasure hunter's dream come true in Sugar Creek, Ohio. They offer 70,000 sq. ft. of shopping, food, beautiful scenery, and tons of family fun. Here's a sneak peek inside of the ultimate flea market experience!. My...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Radio Place
Events continue at the Noble County Fair
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The 170th edition of the Noble County Fair is continuing with many events up to its last day on September 3. The fair has already made several awards regarding the raising of various animals and other activities. The Rough Truck contest will be held Thursday at...
Your Radio Place
Watch Meadowbrook at Cambridge LIVE!
Having an issue with the player above? Click HERE to watch the game instead!. AVC brings you an early season rivalry game between the home standing Cambridge Bobcats against their biggest rival, the Meadowbrook Colts! Broadcasting right here on YRPtv and LIVE on WILE, AVC Sports will have plenty of action for your viewing enjoyment this week in High School Football.
Award-winning Belmont County, Ohio rental cabin allows you to go completely off-grid in style
What happens when an architect and an interior designer decide to put a vacation rental on a remote corner of their working cattle farm? An award-winning off-grid cabin called The Hut, of course.
Your Radio Place
Mr. John David Fannin III, 46 of Byesville
He was born December 3, 1975 in Cambridge, son of John Fannin II and Jeanette (Upton) Fannin. A 1994 graduate of Cambridge High School, John was a superintendent for Landmarc Environmental Systems for twelve years. He was also an oilfield roughneck for many years. John was a member of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your Radio Place
Barnesville Village Council receives Trail and Tunnel Project update
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – Pennoni Engineering Firm of Worthington, Ohio, has been named the engineering firm for the Trail and Tunnel Project in Barnesville. According to Village Administrator Roger Deal, the project will provide drainage and a liner with lighting through the train tunnel that passes under East Main Street or State Route 147. It will also provide wing walls for bank stabilization.
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
Your Radio Place
The Rolling Hills School District is offering new incentives to hire bus drivers
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio -Rolling Hills Superintendent Devvon Dettra is recommending major changes to driver pay in an effort to entice more people to apply for bus driving positions. “We’re taking extreme measures because it is an extreme situation that could potentially impact our ability to educate.”. The proposed...
Your Radio Place
Ralph D. Medley
87 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 30, 2022 at The Morrison House of Zanesville. He was born on September 20, 1934, in Morgan County, Ohio, son of the late B. Frank Medley and Marjorie Best Medley. Ralph was a member of the East 40 Church of Christ of Norwich. He worked as an electrician through IBEW #1105 for many years. He was an avid Farmall tractor enthusiast. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on his farm. He was always known to repair ANYTHING.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
New homes for Newport coming in 2023
NEWPORT — Three Newport natives are building a new housing development near the small river town driven with the focus of implementing positive change and growth for their community. Grant Schneider, Seth Murphy and Jake Walker know the town of Newport well, as all three grew up together in...
WTOV 9
Circle K offering 40 cents off gas today
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — If you are looking to save on gas today, you may want to head to your nearest Circle K. The company will be offering 40 cents off per gallon from 4-7 p.m. at participating locations that sell Circle K-branded fuel. The Glen Dale store is...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Commissioners are working on several projects
The Coshocton County Commissioners have been working on several projects to benefit the county. Updates include new buildings, renovating other buildings and adding broadband to as much of the county as possible. Mary Beck, county administrator and project manager, said that in the 33 years she has worked for the...
Your Radio Place
Frank Eugene Toth Jr., 64 of Of Cambridge, OH
Frank Eugene Toth Jr., passed away Monday August 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, OH. He was born on June 9, 1958 to Frank Toth Sr. and Marilyn Schultz both of the Cleveland area. Frank was The Supervisor of Transportation for The CDC in Cambridge. He was a member of The Eagles Club in Cambridge, OH.
Your Radio Place
Mrs. Peggy Joann (Goodlander) Williamson, 74 of Cambridge
Peggy Joann Goodlander Williamson, 74, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully August 30, 2022 at Southeastern Med surrounded by her family. She was born January 23, 1948 in Harrisburg PA, daughter of the late William Goodlander and Dorothy J. Lyons Goodlander (Melvin) Lee. Peg retired from K-Mart of Cambridge, a job...
Your Radio Place
Kathryn Sara “Kay” Conley, 84 of Caldwell, Ohio
Kathryn Sara “Kay” Conley, age 84, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home. She was born June 27, 1938, in Marietta, daughter of the late Harold and Georgina Shuman Guiler. Kay was a graduate of Summerfield High School. She worked for NCR in Cambridge for many years and later for Hayes True Value in Caldwell. She was a member of the Green Valley Church of Christ.
Your Radio Place
Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
Comments / 0