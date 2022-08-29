Steve Shelton, 62, passed away on August 27, 2022. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 15, 1960. Steve was the president of the Batesville Area Ham Radio Club and had a passion for ham radios. He was an all-around outdoorsman and loved spending time outside fishing or tinkering on one of his many projects. If there was something you needed to be fixed, odds were that Steve could help you fix it. He also took pride in teaching others how to fix things and made sure to share his knowledge with his friends and family. He was also a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking for others.

