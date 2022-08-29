ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Arrest me because I hit her': Florida woman who punched manager who refused to sell her alcohol arrested

By FOX 35 News Staff
 4 days ago
Rebel Girl ??
4d ago

I worked here in Florida at Circle K for about 2 years. the rule was you had to look 45 or older and if you didn't you got carded. I got yelled at and cussed at several times for not selling alcohol to people because they didn't have an ID. but I'm not going to jail or lose my job for anyone. this woman should have went to a different store.

Rick H
4d ago

At the Circle K they only sell beer and wine. Should have just driven to another convenience or grocery store across the street or a block away. It's not that difficult to find places to purchase alcohol.

Kat
4d ago

They should add an extra year to sentencing when people smile for a mug shot. Shows they have no remorse.

