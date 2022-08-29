'Arrest me because I hit her': Florida woman who punched manager who refused to sell her alcohol arrested

Darryl Daniels will get his day in court. The trial of the former Clay County sheriff will begin with jury selection in less than two weeks. Daniels, who is charged with tampering with evidence, attempted destruction of evidence and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement, unexpectedly appeared in person for the final pre-trial hearing Thursday. Only his attorneys had been present in court previously for the hearings.

