Houston Bret Morgan, age 21, entered Heaven on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Houston was born in Lynn, Arkansas, to Danny and Tera Morgan on March 1, 2001. A friend to everyone, Houston was an angel on earth with a gentle spirit and a kind loving heart. He was a horse lover who had a passion for riding and training horses, and he loved to study equine genetics. He was a ranch hand for the Wildcat Ranch and was happy to work with the men there and with cattle, hay and horses. Houston was a 2020 graduate of Hillcrest High School and was attending UACCB, pursuing an associate degree in Agricultural Technology. Houston was a faithful member of Lynn Church of Christ.

LYNN, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO