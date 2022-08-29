Read full article on original website
Obituary: Geraldine Cooley Holt
Geraldine Cooley Holt, 71, passed away on August 30, 2022. She was born in Mount Pleasant Arkansas on 1 April 1951 to Joseph and Anna Mae Brooks Cooley. She was a member of Ruddell Hill Baptist Church where she loved singing in the church choir. She was a retired cosmetologist. She enjoyed genealogy and being a part of the Master Gardeners Club. Geraldine loved sewing quilts for her family, planting flowers, collecting antiques, and canning and was an avid crafter of the Independence County Fair. She loved spending time with her family and loved going places with them.
Obituary: Roy Alan Gonyer
Roy Alan Gonyer of Desha, Arkansas, departed this life on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the age of 70. He was born on January 25, 1952, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Clyde and Edna (Alan) Gonyer. Mr. Gonyer was a United States Army veteran and a HAM radio operator....
Obituary: James Preston Branscum
James Preston Branscum, 77, of Batesville, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Mr. Branscum was born on Saturday, April 7, 1945, in Marshall, Arkansas to the late E.L. Branscum and Wilma Lee Farris Branscum. Mr. Branscum served our country in...
Obituary: Calvin Edwin Sanders
Calvin Edwin Sanders, 87, of Newport departed this life on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born in Augusta on June 9, 1935, to Christopher Columbus and Augusta “Gussie” (Orman) Sanders. Calvin was a farmhand who worked many years with John Shoffner Farms and Marvin Hare farms. He...
Obituary: Rebecca Sutter
Rebecca Lou (Hollingsworth) Sutter, age 85, of Pleasant Plains, left this earthly home for her heavenly home on August 31, 2022, after suffering a massive stroke. She arrived into this world on February 6, 1937, born to John and Lenore Josephine Hollingsworth, in Walters, Oklahoma. As a young child, her...
Obituary: Wanda June Reeve
Wanda June Reeve, 98, of Batesville passed away on August 27, 2022. She was born October 13, 1923, in St. Louis, Missouri to Pleazy Clay Bearden and Geneva Samson Bearden. In her younger years, she was a bookkeeper for the P.C. Bearden Violin Shop of St. Louis, Missouri and Harry Reeve Violins in Arkansas. She was a homemaker, a seamstress and enjoyed gardening.
Obituary: Houston Bret Morgan
Houston Bret Morgan, age 21, entered Heaven on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Houston was born in Lynn, Arkansas, to Danny and Tera Morgan on March 1, 2001. A friend to everyone, Houston was an angel on earth with a gentle spirit and a kind loving heart. He was a horse lover who had a passion for riding and training horses, and he loved to study equine genetics. He was a ranch hand for the Wildcat Ranch and was happy to work with the men there and with cattle, hay and horses. Houston was a 2020 graduate of Hillcrest High School and was attending UACCB, pursuing an associate degree in Agricultural Technology. Houston was a faithful member of Lynn Church of Christ.
Obituary: Mossolene “Moss” Catherine Smith
Mossolene “Moss” Catherine Smith, 53, of Batesville departed this life on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born on January 5, 1969, to Norma Sue Botto in Stockton, California. She and Kevin Smith were married in Greenbrier on October 25, 2014. Moss worked in the property management business...
Obituary: Sandra Dene Southern
Sandra Dene Southern, 68, of Mountain View, Arkansas, passed away on August 28th, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born July 21st, 1954, in Mountain View, Arkansas to Lucine and Wylodene George Barnes. In 1971, Sandra started her career in nursing, working with Dr. Beck, in...
Obituary: Sandy ”Ninnie” Williams
Sandy ”Ninnie” Williams, 62, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Mrs. Williams was born on Thursday, November 5, 1959, to the late George Weltz and Delores McFalls in Orlando, Florida. Sandy worked for over twenty-seven years as an accountant...
Obituary: Harold J. “Giz” Phillips
Harold J. “Giz” Phillips of Higden, Arkansas departed this life on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born on January 26, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harold “Duke” and Clara (Vadino) Phillips. He was a graduate of Girard High...
Obituary: Shirley Joanne Snow
Shirley Joanne Snow, daughter of the late Earl and Vivian Martin, was born on August 2, 1949, in Brewton, Alabama. As the daughter of a Naval Serviceman, she called many places home throughout her childhood, but she always called Brewton and the deep south “down home.” She made her way to Arkansas where finished school and graduated from Southside High School in 1967.
Obituary: Hazel Roberts Peel
Hazel Roberts Peel, age 93, of Batesville passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022, in Little Rock. She was born in Batesville on March 1, 1929, to Hershel R. Roberts and Dovie (Sims) Roberts. She was a devoted Christian and a member of West Baptist Church in Batesville, where she...
Obituary: Vada Lillian Thompson
Vada Lillian Thompson, 83, passed away on August 31, 2022. She was born on February 7, 1939, in Marcella, Arkansas to the late Alva Martin and Doris (Tuttle) Martin. Vada enjoyed reading, baking, and gardening with her husband. She also liked to can the vegetables from her garden. She loved attending church at Harbor Lights Temple Pentecostal Church in Batesville. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family. Vada was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all those who loved her.
First Community Bank celebrates 25th year
The lobby of First Community Bank’s Batesville headquarters was full and festive on Tuesday as the bank celebrated its 25th anniversary. First Community’s Chairman and CEO Dale Cole and President and COO Boris Dover, along with bank employees and customers, gathered to mark the occasion. Cole and Dover...
James “Skip” Rutherford hosting weekly seminar for Lyon students
James L. “Skip” Rutherford III, a Batesville native and a long-standing figure in Arkansas politics, is coming home to host a weekly seminar on the 2022 midterm elections. Rutherford (pictured), who is also a Lyon College Board of Trustees member and holds the title of Dean Emeritus of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, hosts his class ahead of the November midterm elections, as 435 positions in the United States House of Representatives and 34 United States Senate seats, as well as several Governors and assorted offices, are up for election.
Obituary: Brenda Kay Chumley
Brenda Kay Chumley, 64, passed away on August 30, 2022. She was born in Batesville, AR, on February 2, 1958, to William Neal Treadway Sr. and Betty Jane Baugher Treadway. Brenda was a happy person, who loved to make others smile. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, and collecting Mickey Mouse and frog figurines. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and also her two dogs, Short Round and CoCo. Brenda was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend whose memory will forever be cherished by those that loved her.
Former owner of Batesville nursing home ordered to pay over $7.5 million
The former owner of a nursing home group that operated a facility in Batesville has been ordered by a U.S. District Court judge to pay almost $7.7 million to a medical supply company. Joseph Schwartz, 62, of Suffern, N.Y., is currently facing federal and state charges. He owned Skyline Health...
Rear-end collision results in death of Pangburn man
A rear-end collision on State Highway 16 in rural White County yesterday resulted in the death of a Pangburn, Ark., man on Monday. According to Arkansas State Police, a Dodge Ram was stopped in the westbound lane of Highway 16 with a Toyota Scion stopped behind it when a third vehicle heading west, a Chevrolet Trax collided with the Toyota. The front of the Toyota then collided with the rear of the Dodge Ram — a chain reaction.
Operation: River Ice hauls in over 400 grams of meth, stolen property
A two-county dragnet by area law enforcement agencies on Monday has resulted in the recovery of over 400 grams of methamphetamine and a long list of stolen property. According to a release from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Shawn Stephens said 18 wanted persons were arrested in the round-up, named “Operation: River Ice.”
