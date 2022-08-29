Read full article on original website
Obion Co. Central Students Hear About Road To Recovery
Troy, Tenn.–On Wednesday, Obion County Central High School hosted a visit from the Obion County Prevention Coalition and guest speaker Forest Quillen. Quillen, a recovered addict, started his own company called “Be Somebody Llc.”and works as the Executive Director of Teen Challenge and works with a recovery group for men.
Safety Procedures For Henry County-Kenwood Game Outlined
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County High School will play Kenwood Friday night and Kenwood is announcing its safety procedures that must be followed by Patriots’ fans. Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools have established procedures governing what can and can’t be brought into the stadium. Prohibited are purses, fanny packs, backpacks, duffel bags, coolers, briefcases, diaer bags, cinch bags, luggage and computer bags.
Two dead after Sunday morning shooting in Martin
A woman and a man were both killed in a shooting incident early Sunday morning, Aug. 29 on North College Street in Martin. According to a press release from the Martin Police Department, Marcetta Ross, 31, of Martin and Camarri Harper, 18, of Union City were both found dead by Martin police officers.
Jackson police investigate shots fired near local Walgreens
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating shots fired near a local Walgreens. According to JPD, the Shotspotter system alerted officers to several shots being fired near the Walgreens on North Highland and Campbell Street around 2:27 p.m. Thursday. Our crews arrived on scene Thursday afternoon and...
Recognizing Overdose Awareness Day In Henry Co.
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Prevention Coalition Director Sarah Thomas addresses a crowd gathered at the county courthouse in downtown Paris Wednesday evening to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day. The event was designed to recognize victims of addiction and overdoses and their families. Purple lights and streamers decorated the courthouse and the Eiffel Tower was lit up purple last night. Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway issued a proclamation recognizing August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day in the county. (Lance Pierce photo).
Discovery Park Recognizes Overdose Awareness
Union City, Tenn.–On Wednesday, Discovery Park of America partnered with Obion County Prevention Coalition to play a small part in the “linking together” of the nine counties of Northwest Tennessee to represent the collective impact of linking together to end overdose on International Overdose Awareness Day. (Discovery Park photo).
Crockett County schools enter lockdown after threat made to high school
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a threat made to Crockett County High School. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, late Tuesday night, they received a perceived threat to commit violence in the high school. That is when an investigation was launched and the district’s safety protocol was put into affect.
Obion County Schools Offer Laptops To All Students
Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County School System offers laptops to every student. That is more than 3,100 devices. Even our Kindergarteners have their own devices. At Hillcrest, Ms. Sherry’s Kindergarten class received some help setting up their new devices from the school’s 8th-grade students. Eighth graders partnered up and became “computer buddies” with a Kindergartener and taught the young scholars everything they needed to know about their new device. (Lauren Kendall photo).
KSP investigating Calloway County bank robbery
HAZEL, KY — Kentucky State Police are on scene at the Murray Bank in Hazel, Kentucky, investigating a report of a robbery. Investigators say the suspect is a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, who was last seen wearing a long-sleeved striped shirt and blue jeans. Troopers say he was last seen traveling south towards Tennessee.
Water leak at North Side High School closes campus
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students were dismissed from classes at North Side High School on Wednesday morning due to a water leak. The water leak was located on the second floor of the South campus building. Officials say due to the number of classes in that building and the need for maintenance crews to have complete access to address the leak, it was necessary to close the entire campus.
Deadly camper fire under investigation in Henry County
The TBI and Henry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a camper fire that left a woman dead in Springville.
Hazel Bank Robber Arrested In Illinois
Hazel, Ky.–The suspect in today’s robbery of The Murray Bank in Hazel has been arrested in Illinois. Detectives with the Kentucky State Police identified the suspect as Robert P. Riley, 56 years old, of Water Valley, KY. Riley was located in Carbondale, IL and arrested by Illinois State Police. Riley is being held in Illinois, pending extradition to Kentucky to face the charge of Robbery, 2nd Degree.
Joy Johnson
Ms. Joy Johnson, 48, of Union City, passed away Friday morning at her home. Funeral services for Ms. Johnson will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Terrace Hill Cemetery near Troy.
Henry County Officials Sworn In At Afternoon Ceremony
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County officials were sworn in at a formal ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the county courthouse. The county commissioners were sworn in as a group by Judge Brent Bradberry, who also swore in General Sessions/Juvenile Judge Vicki Snyder and Public Defender Tas Gardner. The county’s elected officials were sworn in individually by Chancellor Vicki Hoover, with Snyder swearing in the county’s constables. Before the ceremony, certificates of election were presented by Elections Commission Administrator DeLaina Green. In photo, the Henry County Commissioners line up for the formal oath of office. The county commission will have a new look, with seven new commissioners elected at the August 4 general election. (Mike Wilson photo).
Henry County-Kenwood Game Audio Stream Tonight
Our station will be streaming audio only for Friday night’s game Henry County against Kenwood due to restrictions by Clarksville-Montgomery County schools. The game is being broadcast on WLZK 94.1 and on our website at ‘Listen Live’. Announcers are Jon Davidson and Darrin Thompson.
Slow-moving superload traveling eastbound on I24 Friday morning
PADUCAH — Another superload will move down Interstate 24 Friday morning, heading eastward through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the superload will leave from Eddyville Riverport at about 7 a.m. on Friday, September 2. The cabinet says the...
Fire Victim Passes Away From Injuries
Buchanan, Tenn.–A woman who was injured in a fire on Bull Durham Road two nights ago has passed away. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said the TBI and his department, with assistance from the Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department, is investigating the fire, which occurred at a camper on Bull Durham Road the night of August 29.
Another Superload To Move Along I-24 Friday Morning
Another superload will be traveling along I-24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties Friday morning to reach its destination to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. State transportation officials say a specialized hauler plans to leave Eddyville Riverport with a 480-ton superload around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the Princeton-Eddyville Exit, then head east on I-24 to the U.S. 68 Cadiz exit.
Crockett, Gibson Co. Sheriffs discuss transfer of inmates, staff shortage
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local law enforcement agency is leaning on a neighboring agency for help. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has taken Crockett County inmates due to staff shortages, according to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce. “It just got to a point where it was just...
West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary has been arrested after 14 years on the run. An arrest warrant was issued for 54-year-old Blaize Angol, of the Virgin Islands, on February 5, 2008. Angol was...
