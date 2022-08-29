ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State football's kickers and specialists quietly taking care of business

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
MANHATTAN — In the month leading up to Kansas State's football season opener, the Wildcat offense and defense have come under heavy scrutiny.

That likely won't change when the Wildcats kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday against South Dakota at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

But one group that flew under the radar throughout preseason camp was the specialists. Maybe that's because the Wildcats return both their kickers, plus the holder and long snapper from a year ago. Maybe no news is good news.

"Randen's in that room, so I hear about those guys every day," K-State coach Chris Klieman said with a smile, referring to senior long snapper Randen Plattner.

Indeed, Plattner is the only one of the specialists to meet with the media so far this preseason, and much of that impromptu two-minute session focused on his mullet and facial hair. (Both will be on full display throughout the season, he promised).

"The great thing is they're all returning, and it's really good that you haven't heard from them because those guys are just business guys that just go about their business and do things right," Klieman said. "They're really good (and) they're athletic."

That starts with fifth-year super-senior punter Ty Zentner, who also handles kickoffs. Sophomore Tennant took over as the place kicker for the last five regular-season games after Taiten Winkel suffered what proved to be a career-ending injury.

Plattner has been the primary long snapper on both punts and placements for the past three seasons and has yet to misfire. Senior Jack Blumer took over as holder last year after he split punting duties with Zentner in 2020.

"Fall camp's been great," Plattner said. "They're really stepped up the schedule and put a lot of time and effort into making us have useful time when we need it.

"What I mean by that is, when we're here, we're working, and when we have off time, we have time to rest and come back fresh to keep working when we get back to it for the second part of the day."

Klieman said keeping everybody fresh has been an emphasis teamwide, not just with the kickers, and he credits a streamlined schedule with achieving that goal.

"I know that Ty, we've not kicked and punted as much in fall camp to preserve and make him be as effective early season to mid-season, mid-season to late season," Klieman said. "I think Ty's going to have a terrific season because he's understanding his body and how to manage it."

Zentner, a Shawnee Heights High School product who spent his first two years at Butler Community College, was an all-Big 12 honorable mention selection last year after averaging 43.5 yards per punt and placing 16 of his 39 attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Of his 70 kickoffs, 37 resulted in touchbacks.

Tennant, who missed the Texas Bowl with an injury — Zentner was 6-for-6 on extra points in his place — connected on 5 of 8 field goal attempts, including a 51-yarder in the regular-season finale at Texas.

"Chris has got a cannon for a leg," Klieman said. "We've put him in a lot of different positions — coming off the field in two-minute situations, all that stuff.

"I'm excited for Chris because I think he's going to capitalize on the opportunity he has."

Klieman also had high praise for the other two who helped make the kicking operations go off without a hitch.

"Jack Blumer is the guy that's probably the most unheralded guy because what does he do? Well, he holds, which is the number one thing for a kicker and the long snapper — make sure it's going to be held, and he's one of the best there is.

"And Jack's a kid that's on punt return, he's on punt, he's on kickoff return. He does some other things to help us because Ty's a little bit ahead of him in the punting aspect. And then Randen is kind of the glue with all those guys, so it's a great room."

"It's great that we haven't heard much about them," Klieman added, "because it means they're doing their job."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

