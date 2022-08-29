Valley City, ND (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – The VCSU Vikings came up just short in a defensive duel against the Concordia-Moorhead Cobbers. They fell by a score of 14-12. The first half was a defensive shootout with 3-and-outs being the name of the game. No one was able to get a solid blow on offense till near the end of 1st quarter when the Vikings were able to get down to the red zone however penalties would force them out of it. They attempted a field goal however Masila Suia sent it left.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 16 HOURS AGO