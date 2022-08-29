Read full article on original website
SEPA Approves Bid Bond for Spiritwood Rail Project
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Spiritwood Energy Park Association (SEPA) moved to approve the bid bond and move forward with the rail project. Discussion before the bid approval centered on concerns that the project be completed by Sept. 1, 2023. Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corporation (JSDC) Executive Director Connie Ova says ADM and SEPA’s attorneys both expressed concerns with that set date.
All Breeds Cattle Tour Features Cooperstown-area Breeders
COOPERSTOWN, N.D. (NDSA) – Eight of the area’s premier seedstock producers will be featured on the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) 35th annual All Breeds Cattle Tour Oct. 3 in the Cooperstown, N.D., area. “We are thrilled to welcome all to attend the 35th annual All...
Fairway Independent Mortgage Celebrates Opening
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – Members of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. This new business offers various loan options with highly personalized service. They are located at 801 1st Ave. S. and can be reached at 701-269-0587. For...
Avian Influenza Confirmed in Cass County
(NDDA) – The North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial, backyard flock in Cass County, North Dakota. The detection triggers the suspension of poultry/bird events across the state. If no new cases emerge in 30 days, the suspension will be automatically lifted.
Wahpeton Man Arrested In Valley City After A Crash
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – 22-year-old Hunter Berg of Wahpeton, N.D. is facing a Class “C” Felony charge after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a flood wall in Valley City. The Barnes County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Berg with DUI and a Class “C” Felony of causing serious bodily injury to another individual.
Off the ‘Shuelph’ at Guelph Celebrating 10 Years
GUELPH, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Off the “Sheuelph” at Guelph is celebrating 10 years. Oakes Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kausha Magill says the non-profit is continuing their popular events to keep raising money for their community center. Magill says lunch will be served both Friday night and...
Jamestown Labor Day Garbage & Recycling Schedule
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Please note that due to the Labor Day Holiday, there will be no garbage or recycling collection on Monday, September 5, 2022. All routes will be delayed by one day. The Baling Facility and Recycling Center will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Jamestown Crews Sweeping & Painting City Lots
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City crews will be sweeping and painting some city-owned lots in Jamestown starting tonight. City crews will be out sweeping and painting lots that include the one across from Gun & Reel, across from the Vets Club/Sabirs Buffalo City Grill, across from Central Valley Health, & parking lot West of the Middle School.
Anthony L. Klose
Anthony L. Klose, 79, Jamestown, ND died Tuesday August 30, 2022 at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND, after a short battle with cancer. Tony was born September 27, 1942 at Jamestown, ND the son of Anthony and Nellie (Wolf) Klose. He attended Woodbury Township School and graduated from St. John’s Academy in 1960; he attended NDSCS for one year for mechanics.
Minnesota Man Arrested In Valley City; Facing Assault Charges
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Minnesota man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a Peace Officer and an Emergency Responder in Valley City just before midnight on Thursday, September 1st. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers were dispatched to Mythaler Hall on the VCSU campus for a...
The Peluso Report: Walleyes Still White Hot
Walleye fishing remains excellent on both Devils Lake and Lake Sakakawea into Late August, with rigs on bottom bouncers being the most effective offering on the latter. DEO Photo by Mike Peluso. Walleye fishing up on Lake Sakakawea remains insane this week, and Devils Lake also remains good. I keep...
Combative Individual, Crash Reported Near VCSU Campus
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher says officers had a busy evening around the Valley City State University (VSCU) campus Thursday, Sept. 1. Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to Mythaler Dorm on VCSU campus for an overly intoxicated male on the 3rd floor....
FCCU Raises $4,500 for Local Cancer Centers
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (FCCU) – FCCU recently held fundraisers for their 2022 second quarter charity, cancer causes. Employees of FCCU choose a different cause each quarter to support by raising money and awareness. FCCU was able to raise $4,500 for this worthy cause. The Bismarck Cancer Center, Altru Cancer Center...
Hi-Liner Volleyball Gets Past Wahpeton
Wahpeton, ND (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners picked up there second EDC win is as many games taking down the Wahpeton Huskies in 4 sets. The Hi-Liners would take set one by a score 25-21. The Huskies would win set two 25-20. Then Valley City took the last two sets 25-21 and 25-17, respectively.
Blue Jay Recap: Swimming Beats BHS, Soccer Draws
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay girls swimming and diving team grabbed its first win of the WDA season on Thursday night and boys soccer tied Mandan 1-1 at home. Girls volleyball suffered its first loss of the year. Full results are below. SWIMMING AND DIVING: JAMESTOWN 99,...
Quilt Raffle Raising Funds for World’s Largest Buffalo
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A unique quilt is being raffled off to raise money to help with expenses in repainting the World’s Largest Buffalo. Deb Lee with the Dakota Store in Jamestown says they’re helping oversee the raffle of the t-shirt quilt to raise money. Lee says...
Arts Center Provides After School Programming
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Arts Center has returned their popular after school programming for area students. Executive Director Mindi Schmitz says they’re already in full swing with Arts After School. Schmitz adds that the Arts Center is fundraising year-round to raise money to bring in artists...
Hi-Liners Boys Tennis Falls Short at Shanley: Results
Fargo, ND (NEWSDAKOTA.com) -Valley City continued its long match streak, finishing under the lights at Island Park against Shanley. Trey Cope defeated Rory O’Donnell 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 Alex Rogelstad lost to Jack Wolf 6-2, 6-3 Miles Taylor lost to Owen Froslie 6-4, 6-4 Casey Kruger lost to Scentigo Bauisan...
Vikings Come up Short Against Cobbers in Ag Bowl
Valley City, ND (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – The VCSU Vikings came up just short in a defensive duel against the Concordia-Moorhead Cobbers. They fell by a score of 14-12. The first half was a defensive shootout with 3-and-outs being the name of the game. No one was able to get a solid blow on offense till near the end of 1st quarter when the Vikings were able to get down to the red zone however penalties would force them out of it. They attempted a field goal however Masila Suia sent it left.
