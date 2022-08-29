ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Combative Individual, Crash Reported Near VCSU Campus

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher says officers had a busy evening around the Valley City State University (VSCU) campus Thursday, Sept. 1. Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to Mythaler Dorm on VCSU campus for an overly intoxicated male on the 3rd floor....
VALLEY CITY, ND
Minnesota Man Arrested In Valley City; Facing Assault Charges

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Minnesota man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a Peace Officer and an Emergency Responder in Valley City just before midnight on Thursday, September 1st. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers were dispatched to Mythaler Hall on the VCSU campus for a...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Wahpeton Man Arrested In Valley City After A Crash

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – 22-year-old Hunter Berg of Wahpeton, N.D. is facing a Class “C” Felony charge after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a flood wall in Valley City. The Barnes County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Berg with DUI and a Class “C” Felony of causing serious bodily injury to another individual.
VALLEY CITY, ND
2,464 Citations Issued During Click It or Ticket Campaign

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NDDOT) – Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from July 1 to August 18, 2022 to help save lives on North Dakota roads. A total of 2,464 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement patrols. Of the total...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Sheyenne River Water Trail Awarded $20K

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDC) – The North Dakota Department of Commerce (NDDC) announced that a total of $100,000 was award to six recipients of the 2022 Main Street Tourism Outdoor Recreation Grant. The Sheyenne River Water Trail was awarded $20,000 for a water trail that will be North Dakota’s longest...
LIFESTYLE
All Breeds Cattle Tour Features Cooperstown-area Breeders

COOPERSTOWN, N.D. (NDSA) – Eight of the area’s premier seedstock producers will be featured on the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) 35th annual All Breeds Cattle Tour Oct. 3 in the Cooperstown, N.D., area. “We are thrilled to welcome all to attend the 35th annual All...
COOPERSTOWN, ND
All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed

(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
FARGO, ND
NDDOT to Begin Mowing Near State Highways in September

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin fall mowing operations along state highways in early September. Fall mowing is preparation for the upcoming winter season to help minimize drifting of snow onto the roadway. Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for...
TRAFFIC
Moorhead business reports brisk sales of THC edibles following new state law

(Moorhead, MN) -- A shop in Moorhead is reporting brisk sales of THC edibles, after a new law allowing the sale of the products in Minnesota went into effect July 1st. "It's legal so you can get over that whole stigma of buying stuff on the street or in a parking lot. No one needs to do that stuff anymore. It's made clean and local by a good group of people,"
MOORHEAD, MN
CWD Testing During Deer Bow, Elk, Moose Seasons

BISMARCK, N.D. (G&F) – With the deer bow, elk, and moose seasons opening soon, North Dakota Game and Fish Department officials remind hunters there are options for getting their animals tested for chronic wasting disease. Hunters can drop off heads at any of the following locations:. Belfield– North Dakota...
WILDLIFE
SEPA Approves Bid Bond for Spiritwood Rail Project

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Spiritwood Energy Park Association (SEPA) moved to approve the bid bond and move forward with the rail project. Discussion before the bid approval centered on concerns that the project be completed by Sept. 1, 2023. Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corporation (JSDC) Executive Director Connie Ova says ADM and SEPA’s attorneys both expressed concerns with that set date.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned

This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
MINNESOTA STATE
September 1st: U Drive, U Text, U Pay

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation, in partnership with Vision Zero, will conduct their latest ‘U Drive. U Text. U Pay.’ enforcement period beginning September 1. During these periods of surveillance, law enforcement offices across the state will add extra patrols and officers on highways and other major traffic sites in […]
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
Deadly Weekend on North Dakota Roads

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Multiple vehicle fatalities were reported in North Dakota over the weekend of Aug. 26-28. North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Safety Public Information Program Manager Lauren Bjork. Bjork says in most fatal crashes this year, seat belt use is a primary preventative tool. But she...
Fargo Officers Cleared in Shooting Involving Jamestown Man

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has ruled that the actions of three Fargo police officers who were part of a deadly shooting in early July were justified. 28 year-old Shane Netterville of Jamestown died after he was shot in the chest by 11 year...
FARGO, ND

