Carter County, TN

CCSO offering $1K reward for person of interest in death investigation

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
 4 days ago

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday announced the agency is offering a $1,000 reward for the information that leads to the arrest of a person of interest in a death investigation .

JCPD: Man reportedly threatened to kill 2 neighbors with handgun

Authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier as a person of interest in the case. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues to assist the CCSO in investigating possible human remains found inside a burned vehicle near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road last Tuesday night.

Investigators have not yet confirmed if the remains were that of a human.

News Channel 11 obtained county records that indicated Carrier had married Shannon Isaacs just over a month ago. According to Isaacs’ family, she has been missing since the same day police found the remains.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Carrier’s whereabouts to call the Carter County Sheriff at 423-542-1845 or 911. No further details have been released at this time. Additional information will be released when possible, the CCSO stated in a news release.

WJHL

WJHL

