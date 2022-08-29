Read full article on original website
Deborah Schultz
3d ago
That person that kept taunting her needs to suffer some consequences..Rotten people..That's why I love animals more than some people..😓😠🤬
Reply
5
Deborah Schultz
3d ago
The people were the problem that wouldn't leave her alone.. So the animal suffers as usual. Heartbreaking💔💔💙
Reply
7
Michael Jacobs
3d ago
this person needs to pay the price and everybody needs to know there name NOW
Reply
7
Related
Huge 1,300lb walrus called Freya faces being put down after ‘reckless’ public started swimming with the 'stressed' animal and coaxing it to shore for selfies in Norway
Norwegian authorities have threatened to put down a popular walrus amid fears it is putting itself and the public in danger, they said Thursday. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, has won the public's hearts basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, climbing into boats and getting up-close with tourists. But...
One Green Planet
4 Galápagos Tortoises Found Dead in Ecuador Believed to be Hunted For Meat
Ecuador is investigating the deaths of 4 Galápagos tortoises that they believe were hunted and eaten. Although killing Galápagos giant tortoises has been prohibited since 1933, the population continues to decline. Experts estimate that there are only about 15,000 giant tortoises left compared to a whopping 200,000 in the 1800s.
Monkey who was given cocaine and flushed down toilet now has a boyfriend
A monkey that suffered horrendous abuse is enjoying a much happier life after being rescued, and now even has a boyfriend. Milly the marmoset was seen in disturbing footage being offered cocaine and flushed down a toilet while she clung onto the bowl for dear life, leading authorities to step in and rescue her.
Elephant stabs handler with tusks then rips them in half after being given heavy workload in extreme heat
An elephant in Thailand has ripped his 32-year-old handler in half after it was given a heavy workload in extreme heat, according to police. Authorities believe the animal, named Pom Pam, had grown frustrated at having to transport rubberwood at a plantation in Phang Nga province in soaring temperatures. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Brave Hiker Holds Insanely Still as Relentless Black Bear Tries to Take Her Down
These incredibly brave hikers in Alberta, Canada stood still for an entire minute as a large black bear searches them for food. In the clip, the faces of the young hikers range from slightly amused to petrified of the bear. The bear walks up and inspects the group. It focuses on one girl during the majority of the encounter.
natureworldnews.com
Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia
A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
Hunters will be allowed to shoot deer at night as population numbers surge to two million
Rules on shooting wild deer will be relaxed to control their surging numbers and protect trees. The country’s deer population has increased from 450,000 in the 1970s to two million today – its highest level for 1,000 years. In light of the soaring numbers, ministers are proposing to...
BBC
Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave
Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease
A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
PETS・
One Green Planet
Fin Whales Dying in Agony After Being Harpooned With Multiple Grenades
Whales are dying in agony after being harpooned with grenades that don’t immediately kill them and fail to explode inside of them. Icelandic whalers have long used grenade harpoons skewers to kill whales and according to experts, whalers use the weapons on an “alarming” number of fin whales before they drag them to shore, where they die a slow and painful death from their injuries.
One Green Planet
Dog Forced to Repeatedly Have Litters at an Illegal Breeding Facility Makes Incredible Transformation!
An undercover investigation conducted by PETA found an illegal breeding operation in Michigan filled with neglected and abused animals. 39 dogs were seized by authorities, including Ruthie, the Jack Russel terrier. Source: PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)/Youtube. Ruthie was neglected, repeatedly bred, and had litters taken away...
BBC
World's loneliest man: Rare footage of him in the Amazon
Footage captured in 2011 by Brazil's National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) shows the 'world's loneliest man' cutting down trees. The man's deceased body was discovered on 23 August 2022 in a hammock near his self-made shelter and is thought to have reached the age of 60. He was the last survivor...
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
Whales ‘die in agony’ as Icelandic grenade harpoons skewer them but fail to explode
Whales have been dying in agony, say conservationists, after being harpooned with grenades that failed to explode inside them.Icelandic whalers used the weapons on what experts said was an “alarming” number of fin whales, dragging them ashore as they were slowly succumbing to their wounds.Photographs taken at a whaling station show one with “an extraordinary four harpoons in his body”, according to conservationists.It’s thought six fin whales – the second-largest whale species – have been targeted this way in recent weeks, out of around 60 hunted by Iceland this summer.Experts said they were killed “in the most agonising way” and would have...
Adorable elephant at Chinese zoo delights visitors by returning dropped shoe to child
An elephant at a zoo in China delighted visitors after it picked up a shoe dropped by a child and returned it to him.The elephant at Weihai zoo in Shandong province was inside its enclosure when the boy dropped his shoe, reported the South China Morning Post.The tusker then picked up the shoe by wrapping his trunk around it before returning it to the boy’s outstretched hand.Delighted, the boy picked up a handful of grass and fed the elephant to show his gratitude.“Elephants are really warm and smart!” the boy was quoted as saying.According to the zoo’s management, the...
BBC
Wildlife photographer of the year: Is this ape really cuddling a pet mongoose?
The image appears to show a bonobo cuddling a little mongoose like a treasured pet. But instead, maybe the ape took the mongoose pup for dinner after killing its mother. But that would be unusual - bonobos mainly eat fruit and only occasionally hunt. The intriguing behaviour was photographed by...
BBC
Greek dog attack: Family 'looked death in the face' on mountain
A family has described the horror of being attacked by a pack of wild dogs on a mountain trail while on holiday in Greece. Greek national Stamatis, 52, his son Danny, nephew Teddy and niece Roxy, had gone to see a dormant volcano to the west of Athens on 13 August.
Comments / 14