ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, TN

Ex-Roane County lawyer sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02D68l_0hZcwvuE00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) – A disbarred attorney from Roane County has been sentenced to life in federal prison for sex crimes involving a 15-year-old and communication with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old.

Kent Lowery Booher, 67, of Harriman , was sentenced to life plus 10 years in federal prison on child exploitation charges. He will also be ordered to pay a yet-to-be-determined amount of restitution.

Anderson County deputy wakes up from coma after 23 days

The disbarred criminal defense attorney and prior sex offender was found to have engaged in sexually explicit communications with someone who he believed was a 14-year-old girl but was actually an undercover officer. Booher had arranged to meet the minor in person when he was arrested by law enforcement.

The jury also convicted him of charges pertaining to sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old girl from 2012 to 2013.

“The lengthy sentence given by the Judge displays the gravity of crimes committed against children and the punishments those who commit them will face,” said United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “It is our duty to protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

Tellico Village realtor of over 30 years calls Tanasi Clubhouse loss ‘heartbreaking’

Booher was disbarred in 2015 after he was convicted of statutory rape.

The lead agency in this investigation was the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The Knoxville Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Lenoir City Police Department, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Harriman Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Department of Correction, and U.S. Secret Service – all assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Man arrested after landlord/tenant dispute

Knoxville Police was called to an apartment on Brentway Circle for a dispute between a landlord and tenant. Brent Smith says getting key to Knox County was complete …. Smoky Mountain Minute: Tips for camping this Labor …. Event in Knoxville for International Overdose Awareness …. Human remains identified in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Harriman, TN
Roane County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Roane County, TN
Harriman, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

17-year-old found dead in Campbell County

A 17-year-old girl was found dead on Tennessee Street at 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, a Caryville Police Department spokesperson said. Brent Smith says getting key to Knox County was complete …. Final day at S&S Cafeteria. Smoky Mountain Minute: Tips for camping this Labor …. Event in Knoxville for International...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Prison#Child Exploitation#Violent Crime#Tellico Village#Tanasi Clubhouse
WATE

Tenant in custody after argument and shooting at Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A resident in Knoxville was taken into custody after an argument in an apartment complex on Brentway Circle Tuesday. Knoxville Police Department said they responded to a landlord and tenant dispute at an apartment at 100 Brentway Circle. KPD added when they came to the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Scientist explains identifying mysterious Indiana teen’s remains

ELK VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — A mystery in the Campbell County mountains is slowly being solved and it’s taking a multi-team effort. “The fact that no missing persons that matched the description were reported in the area, that also makes it difficult,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Brandon Elkins said in 2020.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Young-Williams Animal Center receives 20 more beagles for adoption

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee facility accepted more beagles on Thursday after receiving several from a mass-breeding facility in early August. Young-Williams Animal Center accepted an additional 20 beagles and has taken in 40 beagles since August. The Young-Williams accepted the first group of 20 beagles into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Opioids: What happens in the body

The national statistics of opioid involvement in drug-related deaths, as well as the wide spread usage of synthetic opioids, can cause questions of why the drug is used. Although much of the problem on the societal level can be attributed to many sources, a look at how the body interacts with the drug may answer some questions about why it is used.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy