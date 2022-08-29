Read full article on original website
US stocks turn negative as markets digest job gains and new uncertainty in Europe's energy crisis
US stocks gave up early gains to turn sharply lower amid more uncertainty over Europe's energy crisis. Russia's Gazprom said Friday it would keep the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline shut down due to a leak. Earlier, payroll data showed a gain of 315,000 last month, which largely matched economists'...
Speculators' net long bets on USD rise -CFTC, Reuters
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar rose in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — First $1,657 September payment to drop soon – experts predict $167 increase
SOCIAL Security benefits might increase by as much as $167, according to the most recent estimates for the cost of living adjustment (COLA). The range of adjustments predicted by experts is 9.3 percent to 10.1 percent. The payment would increase by slightly over $167 if inflation is strong and the...
Does Warren Buffett Think Occidental Petroleum Is a Forever Stock?
Buffett has become a fan of the once-troubled energy company.
Why Pinterest Stock Popped 18% in August
Activist investors believe in Pinterest's change in management.
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
FRANKFURT/GDANSK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance.
