This Abandoned Colony of Kittens Was Miraculously Found By Accident [Video]
After an adoption event, Cats of San Bernadino Animal Rescue decided to stop by a known cat colony to check up on the little guys. When they arrived, they were greeted with some new kittens!. @catsofsanbernardino New Rescue Alert!We went out for dinner after our adoption yesterday at a restaurant...
Petition: Ban Woman Who Drowned Her Chihuahua From Owning Any Animals
A woman in Florida live-streamed her Chihuahua’s dead body after drowning the dog in a swimming pool. The heartbreaking murder caught on CCTV footage shows the woman taking the Chihuahua to the pool and holding the poor dog under the water while they were struggling. Regarding the footage turned over to the police, the Brevard County Sheriff, Wayne Ivy, described the video as “the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Man Helps Three Little Chipmunks Escape a Deep Windowsill
This man was working at his client’s house when he heard a sound coming from a windowsill. Upon closer examination, he found there to be three tiny chipmunks stuck and trying to get out. That’s when he jumped into action. He went to the garage and found plastic...
Puppy With Deformed Feet Finally Gets the Care He Deserves After Getting Abandoned by Breeder [Video]
This puppy, named Forest, was being kept at a vet’s office in Tijuana after being dropped off and abandoned by a breeder. The breeder didn’t know how to care for the pup’s leg deformities, nor did they want to. The center paw pads on Forest’s front legs,...
Woman Helps Shelter Dogs With Adorable Photos [Video]
Rita is a professional photographer who is saving shelter dogs through her camera! Every week, she visits several different shelters to video and photograph dogs in hopes of allowing them to be seen and saved. Rita explains that this passion project of hers first started when she visited a shelter...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom Posted
NJ teacher jeopardizes career by using appearance to her disadvantage.(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) The following story is controversial – and local!. Over the last few weeks of summer, some commotion has been caused by a teacher in Pennsauken Township School District of New Jersey.
Fran the Beloved 50-Foot Humpback Whale Found Washed Up Dead on Beach in California After Being Struck by Ship
A famous and beloved 50-foot humpback whale washed up dead on a beach in California after she was hit and killed by a ship strike. The whale named Fran washed up on Halfmoon Bay on August 29, according to Whales of Guerrero. Fran was known to locals and research groups and was seen swimming off the coast of the United States and Mexico. According to the organization, Fran was the 2nd most sighted whale in the area.
New Yorkers Must Be 21 In Order to Purchase Whipped Cream, According to New Law
According to a relatively unknown New York state law, New Yorkers must be 21 to buy whipped cream in the state. The law was enacted last year but recently came to the attention of shoppers in Albany County when a shop posted a sign in front of a refrigerator door.
Vegan Animal Loving Couple Takes Wedding Photoshoot With Favorite Rescue Sheep
This vegan animal-loving couple wanted to include their favorite things on their special day, so they did their wedding day photoshoot with their favorite rescue sheep. The couple first met working at a farmyard sanctuary in Victoria, Australia, in 2017. They quickly realized how similar their values were and found each other falling in love with not only the rescue animals but each other.
4 Galápagos Tortoises Found Dead in Ecuador Believed to be Hunted For Meat
Ecuador is investigating the deaths of 4 Galápagos tortoises that they believe were hunted and eaten. Although killing Galápagos giant tortoises has been prohibited since 1933, the population continues to decline. Experts estimate that there are only about 15,000 giant tortoises left compared to a whopping 200,000 in the 1800s.
USDA Dropping Fish-Flavored Vaccines From the Sky to Stop Spread of Rabies in Raccoons
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun its annual oral rabies vaccination distribution project to help prevent the spread of rabies in raccoons. However, this year they’re doing things a little differently. Source: NEWS CENTER Maine/Youtube. The project will focus on the spread of rabies in raccoons in the...
Chinese Gang Arrested For Using Live Sparrows to Trap Cats For Meat Trade
A criminal gang has been arrested in China after they were found to be luring cats with protected live sparrows to sell them in the brutal meat trade. Members of the gang in Jinan in the Shandong province were arrested by local police, according to the Chinese animal protection group Vshine.
Timothée Chalamet Shared His Opinions On Social Media Culture And How It Impacts Those Who Participate In It
Timothée got real about his views on social media culture and the impact it has on today's youth.
PETA Campaign Saves Countless Animal Lives by Pushing Huge Change in Postgraduate Medical Training
The National Medical Commission (NMC) of India has changed the postgraduate medical training that will save the lives of countless animals in the country. Following recommendations from PETA India, the NMC issued new guidelines for the postgraduate pharmacology curriculum. Source: VICE News/Youtube. Thanks to a major campaign by PETA India...
