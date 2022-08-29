Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
5-year-old shot while sitting in car in Rogers Park has died
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 5-year-old who was shot in the head while sitting in his mother's car, on Sunday, has died.According to the Chicago Police Department, the child, identified as Devin McGregor and a 25-year-old man were both shot when they were traveling in a vehicle in the 7600 block of North Paulina just after 5 p.m. The child's grandfather told CBS 2 his mother had just taken him to see his father. They had just put him safely in the back seat when someone in a black Hyundai drove alongside the victims' vehicle, and someone inside started shooting. The McGregor was shot...
NBC Chicago
5-Year-Old Dies Days After Being Shot While Riding in Vehicle in Rogers Park
A five-year-old boy has died five days after being shot in the head while riding in a vehicle in Rogers Park, friends and family say. Police say the shooting took place Aug. 28 at approximately 5:02 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Paulina, when the driver of a black Hyundai pulled up near the vehicle 5-year-old Devon McGregor and his father were riding in. According to authorities, the driver of the black Hyundai then opened fire.
Handcuffed-Suspect Escapes Police Custody in Chicago's South Austin Neighborhood
Authorities are searching for an escaped suspect on Chicago's West Side after he kicked out the back window of a police car and fled the area on Thursday afternoon. According to police, detectives arrested two suspects in connection with a catalytic convert theft in DuPage County on Thursday morning. Officers...
Woman sitting on porch seriously injured by crossfire in Lawndale shootout, Chicago police say
A woman was seriously hurt after getting caught in the crossfire of a shootout in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.
1 dead, 1 critical in South Side broad daylight shooting
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, man critically hurt in Gresham drive-by, police say
A woman was killed and a man was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
Kennedy Expressway shooting leaves man, 22, seriously hurt, authorities say
A man was seriously hurt in a Kennedy Expressway shooting on the city's Northwest Side, CFD said.
New video shows suspects after retired Chicago cop shot while trying to stop attempted robbery
A retired Chicago police officer was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery at a currency exchange in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning, police said.
Off-duty Chicago police officer dies of apparent suicide
In July, three Chicago police officers died by suicide.
Police officer becomes 5th Chicago cop to die by suicide this year, CPD says
Another CPD officer has died by suicide, police officials said Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
South Chicago man charged with murder after fatal shooting outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A South Chicago man is being charged with first degree murder of a 40-year-old man. Police say Christian Thompson, 31, was identified as the man who fatally shot Anthony Binion outside a CTA Red Line station in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street on Aug. 14. The...
ABC7 Chicago
Little Village shooting: Teen charged in young mother's death was already under investigation
CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting a 22-year-old mother of two and seriously wounding her older sister was already under investigation for an earlier attack on the sister when he was arrested, prosecutors said Wednesday. The teen was taken into custody Monday and charged with first-degree murder...
Chicago shooting in West Garfield Park liquor store kills 1, CPD says
Chicago police said a man has died after a shooting at a liquor store in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.
2 teens accused of whirlwind carjacking spree in Chicago
Chicago Police say they’ve arrested two teenagers accused in more than a dozen carjackings — nine of them crammed into a period of just over 28 hours.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
fox32chicago.com
12-year-old girl reported missing on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 12-year-old girl was reported missing on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon. Trishona Thomas from the 3300 West Fulton area was last seen wearing an orange camouflage Kipp One Academy T-shirt and gray sweats with a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse design. Thomas is 5'01 and about 100 lbs. Call...
17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings; 9 in one day
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 11 counts of armed vehicular hijacking, including nine in the same day. Police said the boy, whose name was not given due to being a minor, was arrested by members of CPD’s carjacking task force Tuesday in the 6500 block of Rockwell. He is one suspect […]
Mother, daughter attacked at South Side Red Line stop
CHICAGO — A mother and daughter were attacked Monday after stepping off the Red Line on the South Side. Lura Irvine and her daughter Kenya were heading home from paying Kenya’s bill at Harold Washington College downtown. Then, after getting off the Red Line at 95th Street, they said a group of as many as […]
fox32chicago.com
Gunfire hits man, 30, on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was walking toward his car when he was hit by gunfire on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning. The victim was in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he was struck twice in the arm and once in the back around 2 a.m.
Chicago shooting: Boy, 5, shot in head in Rogers Park days after starting school, family says
A five-year-old boy shot was shot in the head and critically injured in Rogers Park Sunday night just days after starting his first day of school, his family said.
