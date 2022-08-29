ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

5-year-old shot while sitting in car in Rogers Park has died

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 5-year-old who was shot in the head while sitting in his mother's car, on Sunday, has died.According to the Chicago Police Department, the child, identified as Devin McGregor and a 25-year-old man were both shot when they were traveling in a vehicle in the 7600 block of North Paulina just after 5 p.m. The child's grandfather told CBS 2 his mother had just taken him to see his father. They had just put him safely in the back seat when someone in a black Hyundai drove alongside the victims' vehicle, and someone inside started shooting. The McGregor was shot...
NBC Chicago

5-Year-Old Dies Days After Being Shot While Riding in Vehicle in Rogers Park

A five-year-old boy has died five days after being shot in the head while riding in a vehicle in Rogers Park, friends and family say. Police say the shooting took place Aug. 28 at approximately 5:02 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Paulina, when the driver of a black Hyundai pulled up near the vehicle 5-year-old Devon McGregor and his father were riding in. According to authorities, the driver of the black Hyundai then opened fire.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
fox32chicago.com

12-year-old girl reported missing on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 12-year-old girl was reported missing on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon. Trishona Thomas from the 3300 West Fulton area was last seen wearing an orange camouflage Kipp One Academy T-shirt and gray sweats with a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse design. Thomas is 5'01 and about 100 lbs. Call...
WGN News

17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings; 9 in one day

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 11 counts of armed vehicular hijacking, including nine in the same day. Police said the boy, whose name was not given due to being a minor, was arrested by members of CPD’s carjacking task force Tuesday in the 6500 block of Rockwell. He is one suspect […]
WGN News

Mother, daughter attacked at South Side Red Line stop

CHICAGO — A mother and daughter were attacked Monday after stepping off the Red Line on the South Side. Lura Irvine and her daughter Kenya were heading home from paying Kenya’s bill at Harold Washington College downtown. Then, after getting off the Red Line at 95th Street, they said a group of as many as […]
fox32chicago.com

Gunfire hits man, 30, on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was walking toward his car when he was hit by gunfire on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning. The victim was in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he was struck twice in the arm and once in the back around 2 a.m.
