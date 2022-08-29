Read full article on original website
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)–The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help.
On this day in history: U.S. astronaut Guion S. “Guy” Bluford, Jr. becomes the first African American in space
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 30th, 1983, U.S. Astronaut Guion S. Bluford, Jr. was the first African American to go to space. His role as a crew member aboard the shuttle orbiter Challenger on the STS-8 mission, which was its third flight, was a mission specialist. This was also the first launch and landing of a space shuttle at night.
Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals in homicide investigation; victim identified
UPDATE (08/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the victim of the Cinnamon Square Apartments in Ruston, La. fatal shooting was identified as 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards. Ruston Police is still searching for two individuals for questioning. If you have any information, please contact the Ruston Police Department’s...
2019 murder of Morehouse Parish man still unsolved
MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– In 2019, a small Morehouse Parish community was shaken after their neighbor was found murdered inside of his own home. The investigation never led to an arrest and his killer is still at large. Forty-two-year-old Tommy J. Jarrell was gunned down in his home in the...
Road rage leads to the arrest of Ruston man for allegedly putting gun at driver, authorities say
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 18, 2022, around 6:54 PM, Louisiana State Police received a BOLO alert for a maroon Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 at milepost 106 in Ouachita Parish, La. According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers that the vehicle drove in front of their vehicle and brake checked them multiple times, forcing them off the roadway.
