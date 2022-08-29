WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 30th, 1983, U.S. Astronaut Guion S. Bluford, Jr. was the first African American to go to space. His role as a crew member aboard the shuttle orbiter Challenger on the STS-8 mission, which was its third flight, was a mission specialist. This was also the first launch and landing of a space shuttle at night.

