ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony in Georgia election probe

By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCsiZ_0hZcqevr00

A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election.

Lawyers for Kemp had argued that immunities related to his position as governor protect him from having to testify. But Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, disagreed and said the governor must appear before the panel. But he did agree to a request from Kemp's lawyers to delay that testimony until after the Nov. 8 election, in which the Republican governor faces a rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams.

“The Governor is in the midst of a re-election campaign and this criminal grand jury investigation should not be used by the District Attorney, the Governor's opponent, or the Governor himself to influence the outcome of that election,” McBurney wrote. “The sound and prudent course is to let the election proceed without further litigation or other activity concerning the Governor's involvement in the special grand jury's work.”

But once the election is over, McBurney wrote that he expects Kemp's lawyers to “promptly make arrangements for his appearance.”

A delay could increase the likelihood that Trump will be a declared presidential candidate by the time the investigation moves toward its conclusion, further raising the political stakes. The investigation is one of several that could have serious legal consequences for the former president.

A statement from the governor's office says McBurney “acknowledged the potential political impact of the timing of these proceedings and correctly paused” Kemp's involvement until after the election. The governor plans to work with Willis' team and the judge "to ensure a full accounting of the Governor’s limited role in the issues being investigated is available to the special grand jury.”

A spokesperson for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also Monday, McBurney declined to quash a subpoena for lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, who represented the Trump campaign. He’s scheduled to appear before the special grand jury on Tuesday, according to a court filing.

Willis opened the investigation early last year, prompted by a January 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during which the then-president suggested the state’s top election official could “find” the votes needed to overturn his loss. But the investigation’s scope has widened considerably since then.

Raffensperger and some other state officials have already appeared before the special grand jury, which McBurney noted in his ruling.

Willis has also been pursuing testimony from close Trump allies and advisers. Former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who's been told he faces possible criminal charges in the investigation, testified earlier this month. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, is currently fighting a subpoena in federal court. And Willis last week filed paperwork seeking to compel testimony from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump-allied attorney Sidney Powell, among others.

Prosecutors have said they want to ask Kemp about Raffensperger's call with the then-president, as well as his own contacts with Trump and others in the wake of the 2020 general election.

Kemp's lawyers had argued he was protected by the principle of “sovereign immunity,” which says the state can’t be sued without its consent. But McBurney agreed with Willis' team that the protection isn't applicable because Kemp isn't being sued and is instead being called as a witness to provide facts for a criminal investigation.

Kemp's lawyers had also raised concerns about attorney-client privilege, and McBurney wrote that neither prosecutors nor grand jurors will be able to ask the governor about the contents of communications covered by that privilege. He said he’s aware of several conversations of interest to the investigation to which that privilege applies.

If there are disputes over what questions can be asked that cannot be resolved by the lawyers involved, they can be brought to McBurney “for resolution (or at least helpful direction),” the judge wrote.

McBurney's ruling Monday came after communications between Kemp's attorneys and Willis' team over when and how the governor would provide information for the investigation broke down. In a footnote of his ruling, the judge noted that correspondence between the two sides that was attached to court filings showed a “lack of civility among the attorneys involved.”

Chesebro had argued that any testimony about his representation of the Trump campaign would be protected by attorney-client privilege. McBurney found that while much of what Chesebro did for the campaign is protected by privilege, there are topics of interest to the investigation that aren’t off limits.

In a court filing seeking to compel his testimony, Willis wrote that Chesebro was “an attorney working with the Trump Campaign's legal efforts seeking to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

As part of those efforts, he worked with Republicans in Georgia in the weeks following the election at the direction of the Trump campaign, Willis wrote. That included working on the coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate declaring falsely that Trump had won the 2020 presidential election and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors even though Joe Biden had won the state and a slate of Democratic electors was certified.

Comments / 31

Robbie Grace
4d ago

Well that's prejudicial. Voters should have ALL available information before heading to the polls.They need to be aware of what his role, if any, was in the alleged election fraud

Reply(7)
13
Sharon Froschauer
4d ago

Just hearing delayed..Not off the hook just yet.. Looking like it could all come down on some of these republicans after the first of the year..Ole Donnie boy could be sooner!👍😆

Reply
6
AP_001368.f0b8afaa778a48cc9a8b0cff5601fdaa.0124
4d ago

Judge, Let’s get this show on the road. We have drag this out for as long as we need to. Just get Kemp and Graham On the stand. The voters have the right to know all the information before they vote and that’s not gonna happen if we keep postponing the stuff

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Albany Herald

Challenger accuses Raffensperger of covering up election interference

ATLANTA — Following reports of potential election interference in Coffee County, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen released the following statement:. “Any threat to our democracy must be taken seriously and investigated with the utmost priority, and it is unacceptable that Brad Raffensperger and the Secretary of State’s office have not been transparent with the public. Nearly 20 months have passed since credible allegations of election interference in Coffee County. I am deeply concerned that bad actors were given access to confidential election data and what that means for Georgia’s election security. Georgians can trust that as Secretary of State, I will work steadfastly to safeguard our free and fair elections by swiftly investigating any vulnerabilities in our system, holding bad actors accountable, and upholding free and fair elections.”
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor's ire

ATLANTA (AP) — One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals said it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. WellStar announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close Nov. 1. The hospital operates a busy emergency room and is a vital health care provider for many low-income residents. “For several years, Wellstar has continued to invest in and operate AMC with significant losses to provide more time to partner on a creative, long-term, sustainable solution for the hospital’s future,” Wellstar CEO Candice L. Saunders said in a statement. But those efforts, including possible partnerships with government agencies, did not materialize, she said.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Fox News

Democratic Massachusetts AG candidate Quentin Palfrey drops out of race, leaving 2 candidates left

The Democratic race for Massachusetts attorney general dwindled to just two candidates Tuesday when Quentin Palfrey officially suspended his campaign and endorsed Andrea Campbell, who will face off against fellow Democrat Shannon Liss-Riordan in next Tuesday's primary election. Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and 2018 Democratic candidate for lieutenant...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hill

Michigan police investigating voting machine sold on eBay

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Thursday that the state government is working with police to investigate a possible illegal selling of a voter assist terminal. “We are actively working with law enforcement to investigate allegations of an illegal attempt to sell a voter assist terminal acquired in...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Election Local#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Republican#Democrat
WRBL News 3

Sunday Conversation: Georgia Republican Tyler Harper talks about why he’s leaving General Assembly to run for Ag commissioner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sen. Tyler Harper, Ocilla (R), has spent a decade in the state senate. He is leaving that post to run for the vacant Commissioner of Agriculture job. WRBL’s Chuck Williams recently sat down with Harper for the weekly Sunday Conversation. Here’s what he had to say. Harper is running against Democrat […]
GEORGIA STATE
thesource.com

Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis Defends Using Rap Lyrics As Criminal Evidence In Drug Rich Gang and YSL R.I.C.O. Cases

In a new press conference, Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis defended using rap lyrics as criminal evidence in the YSL and Drug Rich Gang R.I.C.O. cases. This comes after 26 alleged members of the Drug Rich Gang were arrested in Atlanta and have been in connection with a string of high profile home invasions and other violent crimes in the Atlanta area.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Beloved Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke dies at 27

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. A Wisconsin morning news anchor and...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Michelle Hall

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
ABC News

ABC News

810K+
Followers
174K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy