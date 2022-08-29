Outdoors: Archery hunting puts a premium on preparation and practice

When Ohio's archery season for white-tailed deer opens in a little more than three weeks, there will be two distinct groups of hunters walking out into the woods in the pre-dawn darkness, climbing into tree stands, and readying themselves for a fresh battle of wits with the state's largest game animal.

There will be those bow hunters who thoroughly checked over their gear months ago, and have spent considerable time in July and August scouting their hunting sites, fine-tuning their bow, and practicing their sport. For them, preparation and proficiency are the levers to success.

The second group of hunters will pull out their equipment in the eleventh hour and hope everything works when that first deer appears in their field of view.

Blake Krauss, the hunting team leader and an archery technician at Bass Pro Shops in Rossford, wants to see every deer hunter join that first group. He hopes that the fall fields and woodlots will be occupied by well-trained, meticulously-prepared, and safety-minded bow hunters.

“As a bow hunter myself, the one thing I struggle with the most is seeing people come in at the last minute. They haven't opened up their bow case since the end of last hunting season, so they haven't gone over their equipment or put in any practice time,” Krauss said. “The preparation part is just so important. You don't want to be pulling back your bow for the first time when there is a deer standing in front of you.”

Krauss said that with some of the supply chain issues that have hit most areas of the business world, archers who need to order replacement parts for their equipment or locate a certain accessory might find themselves in a tense waiting game.

“If you are just opening up the bow case now and you find you need something replaced, you don't want to be sitting around waiting and miss Opening Day,” he said. “Strings, cables, cams, grips – if you haven't given your equipment a thorough check, there are a lot of things that might show up as needing to be replaced.”

The Bass Pro archery tech said that if a hunter's bow equipment was stored in a basement or a garage since last season closed, it could be subject to problems and irregularities brought on by wide swings in temperature and moisture. There is a good chance that gear will not be as ready and reliable as necessary, especially if it has not gone through a complete review by this point on the calendar.

“If those bow strings and cables were not waxed before you put it away, they could have dry rot and fail when you are ready to use the bow,” he said. “Aluminum arrows can get bent, depending on how they were stored, and you can sacrifice a lot of accuracy if they got damaged in any way.”

Krauss said that time spent over the past few months on the practice range or lined up with a backyard target will let an archery hunter know what equipment issues might need to be addressed.

“If you are putting in some practice time but not getting consistency with your shots, that tells you there is some kind of problem that needs fixed before the season gets here,” he said. “The smart archery hunter has done all of this work already and they are in the final stages of preparing for the Opening Day.”

Ohio's archery season for deer opens statewide on Sept. 24 and will run through Feb. 5, 2023. In the special surveillance area for Chronic Wasting Disease, located in Hardin, Wyandot, and Marion counties, the archery season opens on Sept. 10 and has the same closing date.

In Michigan, the archery season for white-tailed deer opens on Oct. 1 and runs in two segments, with the first ending on Nov. 14. A second segment of the Michigan archery season opens on Dec. 1 and runs through Jan. 1, 2023.