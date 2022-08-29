ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Outdoors: Archery hunting puts a premium on preparation and practice

By By Matt Markey / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwK9y_0hZcT96200

When Ohio's archery season for white-tailed deer opens in a little more than three weeks, there will be two distinct groups of hunters walking out into the woods in the pre-dawn darkness, climbing into tree stands, and readying themselves for a fresh battle of wits with the state's largest game animal.

There will be those bow hunters who thoroughly checked over their gear months ago, and have spent considerable time in July and August scouting their hunting sites, fine-tuning their bow, and practicing their sport. For them, preparation and proficiency are the levers to success.

The second group of hunters will pull out their equipment in the eleventh hour and hope everything works when that first deer appears in their field of view.

Blake Krauss, the hunting team leader and an archery technician at Bass Pro Shops in Rossford, wants to see every deer hunter join that first group. He hopes that the fall fields and woodlots will be occupied by well-trained, meticulously-prepared, and safety-minded bow hunters.

“As a bow hunter myself, the one thing I struggle with the most is seeing people come in at the last minute. They haven't opened up their bow case since the end of last hunting season, so they haven't gone over their equipment or put in any practice time,” Krauss said. “The preparation part is just so important. You don't want to be pulling back your bow for the first time when there is a deer standing in front of you.”

Krauss said that with some of the supply chain issues that have hit most areas of the business world, archers who need to order replacement parts for their equipment or locate a certain accessory might find themselves in a tense waiting game.

“If you are just opening up the bow case now and you find you need something replaced, you don't want to be sitting around waiting and miss Opening Day,” he said. “Strings, cables, cams, grips – if you haven't given your equipment a thorough check, there are a lot of things that might show up as needing to be replaced.”

The Bass Pro archery tech said that if a hunter's bow equipment was stored in a basement or a garage since last season closed, it could be subject to problems and irregularities brought on by wide swings in temperature and moisture. There is a good chance that gear will not be as ready and reliable as necessary, especially if it has not gone through a complete review by this point on the calendar.

“If those bow strings and cables were not waxed before you put it away, they could have dry rot and fail when you are ready to use the bow,” he said. “Aluminum arrows can get bent, depending on how they were stored, and you can sacrifice a lot of accuracy if they got damaged in any way.”

Krauss said that time spent over the past few months on the practice range or lined up with a backyard target will let an archery hunter know what equipment issues might need to be addressed.

“If you are putting in some practice time but not getting consistency with your shots, that tells you there is some kind of problem that needs fixed before the season gets here,” he said. “The smart archery hunter has done all of this work already and they are in the final stages of preparing for the Opening Day.”

Ohio's archery season for deer opens statewide on Sept. 24 and will run through Feb. 5, 2023. In the special surveillance area for Chronic Wasting Disease, located in Hardin, Wyandot, and Marion counties, the archery season opens on Sept. 10 and has the same closing date.

In Michigan, the archery season for white-tailed deer opens on Oct. 1 and runs in two segments, with the first ending on Nov. 14. A second segment of the Michigan archery season opens on Dec. 1 and runs through Jan. 1, 2023.

Comments / 1

Related
visitfindlay.com

Hit the Blanchard River Water Trail

While I know summer is winding down the opportunities for outdoor fun in Findlay and Hancock County don’t have to stop. In fact, they may even get better!. A couple months ago my family hit the river and kayaked a portion of the Blanchard River Water Trail. Our group ranged in kayak skills from very experienced (my parents and brother) to third time kayaking solo (my 9 year old son). Also along for the ride was my 6 year old son who loves kayaking because you, in his words, “relax, eat snacks, and squirt people with water guns”.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Rossford, OH
wlen.com

Deaths in Monroe and Toledo Blamed on Recent Storm

Monroe, MI (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South on Monday are being blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas. Monday’s storms also knocked out electrical service to...
MONROE, MI
msn.com

Huge goldfish found in northern Ohio during fish survey

Ohio Wildlife technicians found a whopper of a goldfish during an August fish survey. The Ohio Division of Wildlife posted a photo of the technicians posing with their find at Fairport Harbor. Ohio Wildlife said Ohioans should not release aquarium fish into water as they can have negative impacts on...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Weather Impacts, Mainly in NW Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) Monday’s thunderstorm activity led to the death of a woman in the Toledo area. The local fire department in Rossford says the victim was struck by a falling tree while walking Monday afternoon. There was wind and even some heavy rain. An inch...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Deer Hunting#Hunting Season#The Hunting#Bass Pro Shops
Beacon

Beck debuts FriendShip Kitchen at Oak Harbor store on Sept. 6

Oak Harbor residents have long supported their local FriendShip store, but their visits are about to get a bit more spicy. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the store will host a soft opening of the new FriendShip Kitchen at 323 W. Water St., Oak Harbor. The FriendShip Kitchen will feature a variety of breakfast and dinner options.
OAK HARBOR, OH
fcnews.org

Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s

A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint last Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Applications for Toledo emergency rental assistance reopened until Sept. 30

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo and Lucas County households can apply for emergency rental assistance through Sept. 30 to receive up to 15 months of financial aid. The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TLCERAP) reopened its application portal for households struggling to pay for rental housing. According to a press release from the city of Toledo, eligible households can receive funds to pay for current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits and utility payments.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Archery
bgindependentmedia.org

BGPD pursues vehicle reported stolen in Michigan

Bowling Green Police Division briefly pursued a stolen vehicle Tuesday, before ending the chase due to traffic risks. An officer patrolling on Clay Street around 12:25 p.m. came upon a gray Dodge Charger with racing stripes that had been reported stolen in Michigan. The driver of the Charger did not stop, but turned north on Grove Street, east on Poe Road, then north on Main Street, according to BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot Wednesday night in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to a call for a person shot on the 3300 block of N. Erie Street in north Toledo Wednesday night at 10:42 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, no victim was found. However, police were informed that a person arrived at a hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Toledo police said in a report that the victim's injuries were non-life threatening.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Falling trailer kills man in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

3 in custody after barricade situation in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three male suspects are in police custody after a barricade situation in Toledo. Police negotiators and SWAT were called out to Riverside Ct Thursday afternoon for a barricade Toledo Police said was related to a possible shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. Summit...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy