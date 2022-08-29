ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three shot at South Toledo bar

By The Blade
 4 days ago

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting at a South Toledo bar early Monday morning.

Toledo police officers responded to the Recovery Room in the 2600 block of Airport Highway just before 3 a.m. on reports of multiple people shot.

They found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. A third victim left the scene and was later found in a vehicle at a nearby convenience store, police said.

The victims included Ebony Hernandez, 43, James Owens, 42, and Danielle Houston, 35. All three were transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital for treatment, where they were in stable condition as of late Monday morning. According to police documents, no arrests have been made.

