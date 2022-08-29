ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy $3 Movies in NYC and Nearby this Saturday

 3 days ago
Every movie, showtime and format at most major cinemas will participate in the nationwide, one-day deal

Summer might be winding down, but you can still take advantage of summer-time movie fun. This Saturday, you can see a movie for only $3 at most movie theaters across the country, including here in the New York metro area. Talk about a blockbuster deal!

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit branch of the The National Association of Theater Owners (NATO), made the announcement on Sunday to offer the discount in celebration of the first-ever National Cinema Day, which falls on Sept. 3. Every movie, showtime and format will be $3 per ticket in movie theaters across the country.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, more than 3,000 movie theaters will participate in the one-day event, including major chains like Regal and AMC, both of which have locations throughout New York City and its surrounding areas.

You can search for your nearest participating theater at the National Cinema Day website. Just type in your zip code and a list of nearby theaters will show up.

“This day is for movie lovers across the United States, celebrating how movies are meant to be seen, on the big screen,” Ken Thewes, Regal's chief marketing officer, said. “We are excited to be a part of National Cinema Day, offering our moviegoers the opportunity to see the latest blockbusters at Regal, no matter the format, for only $3.”

To put the money-saving discount into perspective, the average ticket price in the United States was $9.16 in 2019, according to NATO. For families, the money saved could really add up.

NATO launched earlier this year and is a trade organization that represents more than 35,000 movie screens nationwide.

“Movie theaters have proven time and again that they are able to adapt with the needs of their communities, whether it's through changing food offerings, seating, programming or the ways they interact with their guests,” Jackie Brenneman, the cinema foundation's president, said at the time of its launch.

Theaters have offered discount campaigns before to help drive attendance, including the Regal Summer Movie Express, but this is the first time it's being done on such a large scale.

What You Need to Know About $3 Movies in NYC and Nearby This Saturday

Which theaters will offer $3 movies?

The promotion is available at most theaters across the country. In New York City and nearby, these include:

  • Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
  • AMC Theaters
  • Regal Cinemas
  • Williamsburg Cinemas
  • Kew Gardens Cinemas
  • Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas
  • Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas
  • Mamaroneck Cinemas
  • IFC Center
  • Kerasotes ShowPlace 14 at The Plaza at Harmon Mead
  • College Point Multiplex Cinemas
  • Linden Boulevard Multiplex Cinemas

When is the promotion available?

The promotion is available all day on Saturday, Sept. 3.

How can I find a participating theater?

You can search for your nearest participating theater at the National Cinema Day website. Just type in your zip code and a list of nearby theaters will show up.

For more information, visit nationalcinemaday.org.

Main Image: SerhiiBobyk/Getty Images

