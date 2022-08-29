ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Open 2022 LIVE: Andy Murray beats Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets to reach second round

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Andy Murray made a positive start to his US Open campaign with a straight-sets victory over 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo in New York.

The 35-year-old went into the tournament having only won one match on the North American hard courts this season and with concerns over persistent cramping but this proved to be a relatively straightforward outing in humid conditions.

Argentinian Cerundolo has won the majority of his ranking points on clay and Murray had to grind his way through plenty of long rallies on his way to a 7-5 6-3 6-3 victory, with the only real negative a failure to serve out all three sets.

