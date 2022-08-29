well we need workers All over America they need to everyday ship a bus to a different capital in every state in America we need workers all over this country there's no sense in keeping them all in Texas and New Mexican Arizona they need to share them working people all over America fair is fair we need workers
difficult to solve? hmm Trump seemed to have solved it well. we didn't have nearly as big a crisis there as we do today. Biden wants this
This is an invasion of epic proportion! No other country can you illegally enter and be taken care of! How are we deterring them? Don’t hear deport only bus, fly and drop off to every state. Isn’t there a huge safety issue? Also how can we feed, house and care for millions and millions of extra people? Soon we will need a new flag and a welcome banner saying the new 3rd world. We are going to run out of food, water and everyone will be living in tents.
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
Poll finds that most Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction
DeSantis: Florida not busing immigrants because Biden stopped sending them
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
Drug Lord Mass-Killer ‘El Chueco’ Strikes Fear in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Mountains
The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right
RELATED PEOPLE
Don’t be surprised if Republicans are high-fiving one another after Trump’s FBI search
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas
She helped Trump win Florida twice. Now she could lead his expected 2024 campaign
Majority of people believe US is being invaded and want Trump’s border policy back
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden heads back to Delaware beach house, where he’s building $500K taxpayer-funded security fence
'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico
Fauci's biggest critics hint at the reason for his December retirement: 'trying to get out of Dodge'
Border Patrol arrests suspected illegal immigrants wearing ghillie suits to blend into desert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hunter Biden computer repairman rails against FBI's 'blatant double standard'
US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat
'They were just leaving them on the street': Texas Gov. Abbott has sent over 6,100 immigrants to DC as he expands to NYC
ACLU wants US border officials to stop helping Abbott remove illegal immigrants
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 716