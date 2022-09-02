ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glamour

Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022: 26 Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Love a good bargain? You're in luck! The Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 is officially here, with major discounts dropping way before the long holiday. The online retailer is just one of the few places we're scouring for the best Labor Day deals of 2022, along with Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Dyson. It's the perfect time to shop if you missed your choice during Amazon Prime Day (and don't want to wait around for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stock up on some sweet deals).
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
Cadrene Heslop

You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Red' At Walmart

Imagine you are browsing through Walmart's hangar-like premises when the public address system pings to life, and a strained but calm voice echoes the words "code red, code red" throughout the building. What does it mean, and how do you respond to it?. The fact that the emergency is relayed...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
