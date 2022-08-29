ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Judge rejects Georgia Governor Kemp’s request to quash subpoena in Trump Fulton County case

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kaw6c_0hZbaVMp00

A superior court judge for Fulton County, Georgia, rejected Republican Governor Brian Kemp’s attempt to block a subpoena to testify before a grand jury in a case being brought by the county’s district attorney investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, is leading a probe into Mr Trump’s team’s attempts to throw out the 2020 presidential election results after he lost the state. On 4 August, she issued a subpoena to Mr Kemp, who rejected Mr Trump’s prodding to overturn the results of the election.

The goal of the subpoena was to determine whether any criminal conduct occurred in the attempt to discard the election results.

“Having considered the pleadings, oral arguments and relevant case law, the Court finds that it does enjoy jurisdiction and that the subpoena will not be quashed,” Judge Robert McBurney, a judge for the Superior Court of Fulton County in Atlanta Judicial Circuit, wrote.

But the court said it would delay Mr Kemp’s appearance before the special grand jury until after the 2022 midterm elections, where he is currently running against former state legislator Stacey Abrams in 2018 rematch.

“The Governor is in the midst of a reelection campaign and this grand jury investigation should not be used by the District Attorney, the Governor’s opponent, or the Governor himself to influence the outcome of the election,” the judge wrote.

Ms Willis’s probe has led her to subpoena Mr Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of Mr Trump’s biggest defenders .

Earlier this month, Mr Giulani testified before the special grand jury and said that he had ‘satisfied his obligation.”

Mr Trump repeatedly pressured numerous Republican elected officials to overturn the election results, even calling Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asking him to find a sufficient number of votes that would make him a winner.

Comments / 20

Angela Hardy
3d ago

That is good that the judge refused to quash the request from him. We need to know what he knows about everything.

Reply(1)
8
BeJai Aidoo
4d ago

if there were no other candidates on earth I would never VOTE for this person He is dishonest liar same as #45

Reply
10
Kathleen Adele Ryan
4d ago

Okay not to mention 2021! I know about his behavior in 2021! I can't even talk about that except it's inappropriate at least 90 percent of the time too! I want to laugh so bad but this matter is serious so I won't laugh, but I will shake head in discust I know it is spelled wrong It just can look at it and I can tell it but please don't judge me for the misspelled wrong! I still mean it and I am being serious even though I might laugh at the situation because Trump's misbehaving actual funny but I really doesn't know it until people start talking about his behavior! Now there is talk that Trump is going to run in the President's next election! Now I really want to laugh! Wasn't his behavior bad when he was the President? I think so! I mean doesn't he have followers that support his bad behavior! Or they are blind so they can't see it or they have masks on. Believe it or not but I am being serious now! I have serious observations that I cannot even share but are crazy too?

Reply
5
Related
abovethelaw.com

Stacey Abrams Mops The Floor With Brian Kemp On Voting Rights

—During the most recent Georgia Gubernatorial Debate, Governor Brian Kemp asked Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams a disingenuous question insinuating that Abrams was asking Georgians to break the law to vote for her. Instead Abrams took the sitting governor to task over his purging of voter rolls and reiterated her position that all legally eligible voters should be empowered to vote.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Challenger accuses Raffensperger of covering up election interference

ATLANTA — Following reports of potential election interference in Coffee County, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen released the following statement:. “Any threat to our democracy must be taken seriously and investigated with the utmost priority, and it is unacceptable that Brad Raffensperger and the Secretary of State’s office have not been transparent with the public. Nearly 20 months have passed since credible allegations of election interference in Coffee County. I am deeply concerned that bad actors were given access to confidential election data and what that means for Georgia’s election security. Georgians can trust that as Secretary of State, I will work steadfastly to safeguard our free and fair elections by swiftly investigating any vulnerabilities in our system, holding bad actors accountable, and upholding free and fair elections.”
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s top of the ticket candidates pair up campaigns as more voters start to tune in

A bus bearing the face of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock pulled in to the Cobb County Civic Center parking lot Wednesday, but the freshman senator was not the only Democratic leader to deliver a speech in Marietta. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose name will join Warnock’s near the top of Georgians’ ballots this November, tagged […] The post Georgia’s top of the ticket candidates pair up campaigns as more voters start to tune in appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

Here's what we've learned about Georgia's new voters

NORCROSS, Ga. — Georgia has gained more than one and a half million voters since the last gubernatorial election - and the details give some hope to Democrats that they can win statewide elections again this year. Most new Georgia voters register when they get new driver’s licenses. In...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Government
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

25 alleged members of 'whites-only' gang convicted of conspiracies, drug, weapon charges

ATLANTA - Federal prosecutors said 25 alleged gang members pleaded guilty to a decades-long criminal conspiracy that operated inside and outside Georgia prisons. U.S. Attorneys said "Ghostface Gangsters Gang," or GFG, is a "whites-only" gang founded in a Georgia jail circa 2000. Three of the gang's original seven founding members, known as "pillars," were among the defendants to plead guilty in the investigation that spanned multiple years.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Gov. Kemp awards $62M to address Georgia housing insecurity

Twenty housing initiatives that focus on easing housing insecurity across Georgia will be receiving nearly $62 million in awards. “As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19 robbed some of their financial stability, expanding the homeless population in vulnerable communities,” said Gov. Brian P. Kemp while announcing the awards on […] The post Gov. Kemp awards $62M to address Georgia housing insecurity appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Governor#Republican#The Superior Court#Atlanta Judicial Circuit
saportareport.com

Reporter’s Notebook: DeKalb considers paid time off for employees to vote, Atlanta Mayor expands Office of Sustainability and Resiliency, King Center’s Beloved Community International Expo

This weekend, iconic superheroes, villains and comic book characters will come to life in downtown Atlanta with the annual DragonCon. To check out the action firsthand, head over to Peachtree Street on Saturday at 10 a.m. for the DragonCon Parade. Enjoy your trip into another reality!. On to other recent...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Clayton County library head suspended without pay

The Clayton County Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday night to place Library Director Rosalind K. Lett on leave without pay, effective immediately. Lett has until noon on September 7 to reinstate her state librarian’s license, which lapsed over two years ago, or face termination. The board also...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
2urbangirls.com

Georgia man sentenced to 7/12 years for identity, bank fraud

LOS ANGELES – A Georgia man was sentenced today to 94 months in federal prison for participating in a nationwide fraud ring that used stolen Social Security numbers – including those belonging to children – to create synthetic identities used to open lines of credit, create shell companies, and steal nearly $2 million from financial institutions.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta mayor says he was blindsided by Atlanta Medical Center closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wellstar has informed its employees that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Medical Center is only one of two trauma centers in metro Atlanta that can take care of people with critical injuries like gunshots, burns, blunt force trauma, etc.
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

USDA Climate Change funds going to projects in Georgia that may surprise you

The USDA is spending big bucks to combat climate change. In fact, they are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Rural America with some of that earmarked for Georgia. Infrastructure committed to climate change would be creating solar farms, helping assist farmers in renewable resources, and changing diesel to electric; however, several hundreds of thousands of your tax dollars are being funded into emergency vehicles, a sewer grinder, and even tasers.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

819K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy