9 arrested during weekend OVI checkpoints

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

The Ohio State Patrol reported that weekend sobriety checks resulted in the arrest of seven intoxicated drivers in Bowling Green and two in Port Clinton.

There were 1,084 vehicles inspected Friday in Bowling Green with four vehicles diverted for suspected impairment. An additional 65 vehicles were stopped during a “saturation patrol” following the check-point, in which the OVI arrests were made.

In Port Clinton, 636 vehicles were inspected during a sobriety check-point Friday in which eight vehicles were diverted for suspected impairment. Two of those drivers were charged with OVI and one driver was charged for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

The checkpoints were funded by state grants, the Patrol said.

Comments / 8

Kidwell Tim
4d ago

and 1 misdemeanor Marijuana charge. Lol let that person go man. They probably didn't even get to smoke yet. Poor bastard.

