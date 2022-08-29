ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo 2nd, BGSU 4th in MAC football preseason coaches poll

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
Northern Illinois is officially the favorite to win the Mid-American Conference.

One month after the media tabbed the defending champions as the preseason favorite, the coaches followed suit.

The Huskies received four of 12 votes to win the conference title at Ford Field. Kent State had three votes, Miami and Western Michigan two, and Ball State one.

Toledo was picked to finish second in the MAC West behind NIU. Bowling Green was fourth in the MAC East. Interestingly, the Rockets received zero first-place votes in the division, while the Falcons got one.

Northern Illinois received six first-place votes in the West, Western Michigan three, Central Michigan two, and Ball State one. The order of finish based on points, however, is entirely different: 1. Northern Illinois, 2. Toledo, 3. Central Michigan, 4. Western Michigan, 5. Eastern Michigan, 6. Ball State.

Kent State had five first-place votes in the East, one fewer than Miami, but the Golden Flashes’ 61 points eked out the RedHawks’ 60. BGSU was the only other school to get a first-place vote, but they’re fourth behind Buffalo. Ohio is fifth followed by Akron.

Twenty-four writers participated in the media poll, which was released in July. The order of finish in the West was the same as the coaches. The media’s order-of-finish in the East was Miami, Kent State, Buffalo, Ohio, BGSU, Akron.

The biggest deviation was Toledo’s nine votes to win the West and six votes to win the MAC championship, according to the media.

Here is the complete poll.

East Division
1. Kent State (5 first-place votes), 61 points
2. Miami (6), 60
3. Buffalo, 43
4. Bowling Green (1), 36
5. Ohio, 35
6. Akron, 17

West Division
1. Northern Illinois (6 first-place votes), 61
2. Toledo, 51
3. Central Michigan (2), 50
4. Western Michigan (3), 45
5. Eastern Michigan, 24
6. Ball State (1), 21

MAC championship: Northern Illinois (4), Kent State (3), Miami (2), Western Michigan (2), Ball State (1)

