Business in brief – Aug. 29, 2022

recently announced that Greg Nachman, Steve Sneed and Wood Thornton have all been appointed partner at Colliers Virginia. Nachman and Sneed are senior portfolio managers with the REMS division, and Thornton is senior vice president on the Brokerage team. As senior portfolio managers, Nachman and Sneed oversee budgeting and financial reporting for a variety of properties. Thornton, in his role as senior vice president, represents both office and industrial tenants and landlords in transactions regarding both sales and leasing. Nachman joined Colliers in 2013 and has over 10 years of experience in commercial property management. He is a Certified Property Manager (CPM) and holds a Virginia Real Estate Salesperson License. Sneed has a more than 20-year career in managing Class A and B office space, shopping centers and industrial properties, with over 10 years of management at Colliers. Sneed is a CPM, a Certified Shopping Center Manager (CSM), and holds a Virginia Real Estate Salesperson License. Thornton started working in commercial real estate in 2007 after a 13-year career as a corporate attorney. He joined Colliers in 2011.

***

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Darvish Interiors, Inc. – leased 45,000 SF at 4301 Carolina Avenue (Michael Mayhew represented the tenant); Favorite Healthcare Staffing – leased 1,824 SF at 8921 Three Chopt Road (Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the landlord); Comfort Systems of Virginia, Inc. – leased 4,679 SF at 671 Trampton Street (David Williams represented the landlord); Keysville Property Investment, LLC – leased 5,080 SF at 1829 East Nine Mile Road (Ben Bruni represented the tenant); The Hardscape Center – leased 2,250 SF at 4300 Vawter Avenue (Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord); Dr. Susan R. Overstreet and Dr. Douglas R. Overstreet dba River City Dentistry – renewed its lease of 2,460 SF at 11551 Nuckols Road (Eric Hammond, Jamie Galanti and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord); ConsignRVA LLC – leased 2,716 SF at 2409 Westwood Avenue (Eliza Izard and Thomas Lynde represented the landlord); James Oliver, DDS – leased 1,322 SF at 8921 Three Chopt Road (Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the landlord).

***

Old Gaskins, LLC recently purchased 6.72 acres at 711 Old Gaskins Road in Henrico County from Gaskins Centre, LLC for $1,350,000. Ryan Fanelli and Sam Worley of Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC represented the seller.

***

Investors Lands Holding of Richmond, LLC recently purchased 6 +/- acres at 9301 Patterson Avenue in Henrico County from Patterson Investments for $1,900,000. Sam Worley and Ryan Fanelli of Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC represented the seller.

***

Turn Two LLC recently purchased 2,700 SF at 2570-B Gaskins Road in Henrico County from Three Chopt Gaskins LLC for $625,000. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt of Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC represented the seller.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Zoom Room – leased 6,349 SF of retail space at The Shoppes at Wellesley, 3400 Lauderdale Drive (James Ashby IV and Reilly Marchant represented the landlord and Nicki Jassy represented the tenant); Mosaic – renewed its lease of 4,607 SF of retail space at River Road Shopping Center, 6201 River Road (Connie Jordan Nielsen represented the tenant); Aqua Living Factory Outlets – leased 3,200 SF of retail space at 6414 Horsepen Road (James Ashby IV represented the landlord).

***

The Virginia Employment Commission will host a Hospital to Home hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Virginia Career Works—Henrico Center, 121 Cedar Fork Road. Stretcher/wheelchair drivers earn $18/hour and stretcher assistants earn $15/hour. Applicants must be registered on the Virginia Workforce Connection at vawc.virginia.gov. Search for job order numbers 2965971 and 2965986.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.