‘I love this game’: Anthony Joshua returns to old boxing gym after Oleksandr Usyk loss

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
 4 days ago

Anthony Joshua returned to his old boxing gym this week, as he suggested that he is far from finished in the sport.

Joshua suffered a second decision defeat by Oleksandr Usyk earlier this month, 11 months after his first loss to the unbeaten Ukrainian.

The Briton’s most recent defeat by Usyk marked a failed attempt to regain the heavyweight titles that Joshua lost to the southpaw last year, prompting some to suggest that “AJ” will not box again.

Joshua poured cold water on those suggestions on Monday, however, sharing photos of himself visiting Finchley & District Boxing Club along with the caption: “Back to where it started, far from where it ends, I love this game.”

Joshua trained at the gym during an amateur career that saw him win Olympic gold for Team GB at the 2012 London Olympics.

As a professional, the 32-year-old is 24-3 (22 knockouts), with his losses to Usyk following a stoppage defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said the plan is for AJ to compete again before the end of the year .

If Joshua does fight again within the next four months, it will mark his quickest turnaround since he boxed Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017, four months after facing Eric Molina. Joshua won both bouts via TKO.

