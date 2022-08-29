ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HPD searching for gunmen who killed man sitting in parked vehicle outside apartment

 4 days ago

A man was shot and killed while sitting in a parked vehicle outside an apartment at 9603 Homestead Road near Tidwell.

Houston police said two men got out of a black mid-size SUV that had been driving around in the parking lot just after 6 p.m. Sunday, walked up to the victim's brown Tahoe, and opened fire.

The suspects then got back in the SUV and sped off, witnesses told police.

The 34-year-old victim was found dead inside the Tahoe with several gunshot wounds to his torso, investigators said.

Family at the scene identified the victim as David Johnson.

Police said Johnson did not live at the apartment complex.

"He's a Godly man. A God-fearing man. He's an awesome person," Johnson's cousin, Eric Marks said. "He did what he could for everyone that was around him. This just was a tragedy."

"He minded his own business. He was a good person," another family member, Kennyshia Richard said. "He tries to help anybody that comes across his path. He did not deserve any of this at all."

Police were looking for surveillance video in the area. They said the motive of the shooting was unknown.

Investigators and family members asked anyone with information in this case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Tierra Monroe
4d ago

DJ was my friend more like family It is so true he literally help anyone around him he minded his business I still cannot believe this 😭 I'm Praying for Family and friends R.I.P DJ🕊 love you man!

Valerie Turner
4d ago

Abbott is in charge of gun control so maybe families need to sue him for all gun violence, it was his stupid ideal not for people to carry unlicensed and no permits, now look at what this country is going through

