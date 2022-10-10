Best Tennis Betting Sites: Tennis Sportsbooks Ranked, October 2022

The New York Post ranks the best legal and licensed Tennis betting sites in the USA, with a comprehensive guide to the best online sportsbooks for your Tennis wagers.

US Open 2022: The Preview

The next Grand Slam comes from Flushing Meadows, as the 2022 US Open takes center stage. The reigning champions are Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev, who will both be back to defend their titles.



By no means will this be an easy task, as both face stiff competition. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is heavily favored to claim the women’s title, and given the news of Novak Djokovic’s absence, a new champion could be crowned.

In the ladies tournament, Iga Swiatek looks destined to claim the women’s singles title in New York. She may be just 21, but the Polish starlet already has two Grand Slams to her name. No woman has won Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year since Serena Williams did in 2012.

The men’s tournament looks a tough one to call, with 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal right amongst the favorites.

BetMGM – Huge variety of markets FanDuel – Fantastic parlay features Caesars Sportsbook – Excellent bonuses and offers PointsBet – Unique style of wagering BetRivers – Simple, easy-to-use app

Live Tennis Betting Range of Markets (/5) Tennis Promos (/5) Tennis Tournaments Depth (/5) App Available? ✓5/54/55/5✓

BetMGM is a superb all-around Tennis betting site. It offers a wealth of betting options, including plenty of markets not offered by other tennis betting sites. The market layout is very easy to understand, with all you need easily laid out to understand.

The desktop site is a pleasure to use, the app is highly rated, with competitive bonuses and strong customer service, and the odds are competitive. This sportsbook should appeal to all Tennis bettors.

Get the BetMGM Bonus Code

Live Betting Range of Markets (/5) Tennis Promos (/5) Tennis Tournament Depth (/5) App Available? ✓5/55/54/5✓



FanDuel has emerged as the most popular Tennis sportsbook in many different legal betting states. That is largely down to their fantastic mobile app, which is one of the best out there.

As far as their tennis betting services go, there’s plenty to like. The upcoming tournaments are easily laid out at the top of the ‘Tennis’ section, giving you easy access to find exactly what you’re looking for. One feature we love at the Post is the Popular Parlays section, which gives you pre-selected parlays, including the most interesting games.

There is a generous bonus offer for new customers, which you can use on any tennis match, and then you will benefit from a busy program of ongoing tennis promos, including free bets, contests, odds boosts, and parlay insurance.

Check out the FanDuel Promo Code

Live Betting Range of Markets (/5) Tennis Promos (/5) Tennis Tournament Depth (/5) App Available? ✓3/54/55/5✓

Caesars Sportsbook is right up there as one of the top tennis betting sites in the business. Having taken over from the William Hill sportsbook, the entity will be a real tennis betting heavyweight, with the potential to rival BetMGM and FanDuel as one of the top Tennis sportsbooks.

Whilst their range of markets may not be up to the same standard as BetMGM or FanDuel, they offer profit boosts on the major tournaments, allowing you to get some brilliant enhancements on your tennis wagers.

The online sportsbook is a popular one that provides generous tennis betting odds, large bonuses, and a great mobile app. It is a great option for high rollers because its maximum payouts are high, but casual Tennis bettors should also enjoy betting at Caesars Sportsbook.

Get your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Live Betting Range of Markets (/5) Tennis Promos (/5) Tennis Tournament Depth (/5) App Available? ✓4/54/55/5✓



PointsBet provides a significantly larger selection of tennis tournaments than any other tennis betting site, mainly because they are a global sports betting brand. You will struggle to find a tournament that you don’t want to bet on.

The layout of their tennis betting section is superb, with the live and upcoming tournaments all found at the top of the page. As one of the best live betting sites, it should be no surprise that their in-play tennis wagering options are superb, allowing bettors to fully immerse in the action.

It also offers PointsBetting, which is very similar to financial spread betting in that your profit or loss is not fixed. This opens up lots more exciting wagering possibilities, while you can also find a load of futures betting and live betting options. PointsBet is a great choice for anyone seeking variety and a plentiful tennis betting experience.

Get the PointsBet Sign-up code

Live Betting Range of Markets (/5) Tennis Promos (/5) Tennis Tournaments Depth (/5) App Available? ✓3/53/55/5✓

You will find an exciting selection of live betting options on tennis games online when you visit BetRivers. The live betting platform is laid out neatly and effectively, and you can place live tennis bets quickly and easily.

BetRivers offer all bettors a 20% parlay profit boost on Wednesdays, which is a super offer to take advantage of.

The odds are competitive, and the breadth of wagering options is impressive, including many live options. Suffice it to say, BetRivers is another great tennis betting site.

Check out the BetRivers Bonus Code

Live Betting Range of Markets (/5) Tennis Promos (/5) Tennis Tournaments Depth (/5) App Available? ✓3/53/54/5✓

Play Gun Lake may not be one of the bigger names in the industry, but it definitely is worth checking out. Bringing a fresh and attractive interface that is user-friendly and makes it easy to navigate for your Tennis betting leisure.

They provide exciting customer promos throughout the year on many different sporting events. Free bets, bonuses, and odds boosts are consistently being promoted, giving a more unique approach to making your Tennis bets.

Their mobile app has good reviews, a reflection of an easy-to-use app that has plenty to offer. With a fantastic deposit offer to get your account started, now is as good a time as any to download the app and start betting your Tennis bets.

Get the Play Gun Lake Promo Code

RankAppNew User PromoT&CsiOS?Android? 1 Caesars Up To $1250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits® with code NPBONUSFULLNew players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.✓✓2 FanDuel No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. ✓✓3 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY) Full T&C apply.✓✓4 BetRivers Up to $250 Deposit BonusNew players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only✓✓

Check out our full review of the best mobile betting apps

If you’re new to sports betting and you’re unaware of what live betting is, live betting means that the bettor is placing bets whilst the actual event is in progress.



Also known as in-play betting, live betting is especially effective in tennis betting, given the crazy number of points and the large volume of games in a tennis match. The sport has a nature to be turned on its head, with players constantly being broken and coming from behind.

Imagine Roger Federer is 3-0 down in the first set, having been the favorite to win the match before a ball was hit. The odds for Federer to win would be drastically different from his pre-match odds, and if you think he will come back to win the match, you can bet live to get better odds on him winning.

Most of the very best online tennis betting sites now incorporate live betting and have done for several years. BetMGM and Caesars are fantastic for live tennis betting, with consistently updating odds and lines, which allows you to place your bets during the best tennis games.

Check out the best live betting sites

Seasoned sports bettors know that the most value is often found in events the public isn’t paying attention to. Like the rest of us, oddsmakers face competing priorities throughout the workday, and they must decide which matches deserve the closest attention.

Top tennis betting sites have the resources to offer lines on matches that fall outside major tournaments, but many others do not.

If you want to place bets on non-tour events or matches between lesser-known tennis players from the International Tennis Federation or Women’s Tennis Association, you’re more likely to find opportunities at the sites listed here.

Wimbledon alone has nearly 600 participants each year, so even the biggest events in tennis provide opportunities to benefit from unfamiliar matchups.

Shop around for the best lines, and don’t ignore those events that seem a bit obscure. If you haven’t spent much time thinking about the Mutua Madrid Open or Western & Southern Open, there’s a good chance others haven’t spent much time thinking about them either.

Finding these less frequented lines can be a great way to identify some value bets and competitive odds.

The game of Tennis betting has changed significantly with the advances in statistics, coverage, and developments in sports betting. Gone are the days of just betting on the overall winner; there’s a world beyond the moneyline.

Naturally, bettors want to be able to stake in a wide range of markets. The Tennis betting sites that offer the most markets and unique wagers stand out in our rankings, providing more markets for you to bet on.

All the Tennis betting sites in this piece will offer the standard moneyline markets, in which you bet on the winner of the match. Set betting, tennis spread betting, and total betting for tennis will be offered by the best tennis betting sites, such as BetMGM or FanDuel.

Given the immense number of tennis matches taking place around the world and the number of sportsbooks that provide odds on such events, it’s important to get the best odds on your wagers. You should be offered competitive Tennis odds when placing tennis bets in order to get the most bang for your buck.

For example, Rafa Nadal may be favored to win his first-round match at Wimbledon, given odds of -500. If one tennis betting site prices the Spaniard at -450, you’ll get a bigger payout should he win. Whilst not appearing with a massive edge, this will benefit you in the long run.

Date Event Location/Title Aug 29US Open 2022New York, USAOct 31Rolex Paris MastersParis, FranceNov 13Nitto ATP Finals 2022Turin, ItalyJan 16Australian Open 2023Melbourne, AustraliaMar 8 BNP Paribas OpenIndian Wells, USAMay 28Roland-Garros (French Open) 2023Paris, FranceJuly 3Wimbledon 2023London, England

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing your tennis sportsbook is the new customer offer available. Newcomers can often have difficulty understanding the various bonus offers, so the Post takes you through some of the most common sign-up offers.

As with all sign-up offers, you must read through all of the terms and conditions of an offer before signing up to ensure you know exactly how they work before taking advantage of them.

Free bets are one of the sign-up offers you’re likely to come across the most, with tennis betting sites often using them to try and convince people to use their services to bet.

Simply put, free bets allow you to place a bet on any market of your choice or pre-selected markets depending on which sportsbook you decide to use, without the risk of losing any money should your bet not be a winner.

Free bets are always great, as they allow you to place riskier bets with higher odds without facing the risk of losing any money should your bet end up not winning.

Please note, that some tennis sportsbooks will have wagering and minimum odds requirements for free bets, so it’s important to read the terms and conditions of these offers before placing any bets.

Similar to free bets, risk-free bets are another very common sign-up offer used by tennis betting sites to try and get people to sign up with them and use them for all their betting needs.

To put it simply, a risk-free bet is where your sportsbook refunds your first bet with them should this bet end up losing, with your stake returned to you either in the form of a free bet, or straight-up cash.

If you like the look of Nick Kyrgios to win Wimbledon or think Emma Raducanu will reign supreme in New York once more, some sportsbooks will allow you to place this bet risk-free. If your bet wins, you will be paid out your winnings, but if it loses, you’ll receive your stake back in the form of free bets.

Deposit-match bonuses are also very common, with Caesars and BetRivers both offering this type of promotion. In short, a deposit-match bonus is where your tennis betting site of choice matches the initial deposit you’ve made into your sportsbook account up to a certain amount.

It is important to keep in mind that all sportsbooks will set a maximum amount they are allowed to give you regarding their deposit-match bonus offer.

These offers are brilliant, as they allow you to bet with a lot more money than you originally deposited into your account.

Betting on Tennis is completely legal, if sports betting is legal in your state. Check out which states have legal and licensed sports betting, and if you are in a legal state, you are free to wager on Tennis.

Before you can make any tennis bets online, you have to sign up at a legal and licensed sportsbook first. All of the sites mentioned in this piece offer markets on tennis, providing new customers with great bonuses on your first tennis bets. Once you’ve made your first deposit and claimed your sign-up offer, you can place your Tennis bet.

There are many different types of tennis bets you can place. The main, most popular bets are on the moneyline, which is wagering on which player you think will win the match.

Alternative prop bets are available at the best tennis betting sites. These include passing yards, rushing yards, interceptions thrown, and many more.

The money you can make betting on tennis will be dependent on how much money you can sensibly afford to stake, coupled with the odds of your selections. You should really ask yourself how you can make consistent money using a conservative strategy of betting on Tennis.