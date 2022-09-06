Read full article on original website
If You Are Starting To Think About Your Fall Beauty Regime, These Items Will Be On Your Shopping List
The seasons are changing, so it's time to switch things up in your beauty routine. From embracing new fall trends in the makeup arena to adapting your skincare routine around the changing weather, this list has all the items needed to get the glowing skin we deserve. This list is for you if you've been lacking a little inspiration or don't know what the current cult beauty favorites are.
The 23 best men’s shorts for the summer, according to style experts
Whether you like relaxed fit and full coverage or cut off, there are pairs of men's shorts waiting to be seized. We tapped style experts to pick their favorites of the season, alongside top-rated picks from our favorite trusted retailers.
The 21 best skin care products for people over 40, according to derms
As we age, the connective tissues that keep skin looking plump, vibrant and smooth start to lose momentum. We consulted four skin care experts to find out the best skin care products for people in their 40s, 50s and beyond.
20 must-have workout supplies to help you exercise in college
Schedules for college students can be unpredictable, so working out around your classes can be tough. Whether you're at the gym or in your dorm, we've compiled a list of our favorite workout supplies that will have you wanting to work out right now.
These 35 Viral Products Are Worth the Hype
As much as everyone loves a daily scroll through their Instagram feed, TikTok FYP, or Facebook page, eventually, it can become a time warp that you get stuck in for hours. Instead of spending the time trying to discover the hottest, most excellent, most-talked-about items on the internet this season, it has all been laid out right here for you. Anything and everything that anyone has been raving about can be found below at the most affordable prices. Clothing items that will keep you looking chic and comfortable, home decor items that will amplify any room of your home, and skin care products that will renew and rejuvenate your skin are just some items waiting for you. You may also be interested in finding some cool kicks, convenient kitchen items, and adorable accessories that you cannot miss out on. Enjoy these 35 products that are 100% worth the hype.
The best dry shampoos of 2022
We asked 12 CNN Underscored staffers to test 21 top-rated dry shampoos to see which are the best for your needs.
The best workout leggings of 2022
We rounded up 10 staffers to put more than a dozen pairs of leggings to the test — and found one pair that stood out as the best workout leggings of 2022.
The 22 best camping chairs, according to experts
Camping experts share their take on the best camping chairs — with comfort, design and style in mind. Cozy up around the campfire with one of these chairs.
Dollar General's newest shoppers: People making $100,000 a year
Middle-income and wealthier shoppers, pinched by inflation, are shopping more at Dollar General for essentials and discretionary items.
Jennifer Aniston’s LolaVie just rolled out a shampoo and conditioner — and they were worth the wait
Just in time for LolaVie’s one-year anniversary, the Restorative Shampoo ($29) and Restorative Conditioner ($29) are available directly to consumers today on LolaVie.com. Lucky for me, I got a sneak peek of the latest duo from Jennifer Aniston's hair care line and have been testing them out for a week.
Amazon will halt the sale of seatbelt alarm defeat devices in India
Amazon will halt the sale of devices that can disable seatbelt alarms in India following a request from the government.
The iPhone 14 is coming — here’s who should (and shouldn’t) upgrade
September is here, which begs the annual question: Is it time to ditch your old iPhone for the shiny new one? The newly revealed $799 iPhone 14 and $999 iPhone 14 Pro are seriously promising devices, offering improved cameras and battery life across the board as well as some innovative new safety features that could save your life.
