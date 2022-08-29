ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 488

Brenda Wyatt
5d ago

I started taking statins, and the joint pain started. My dose was increased, the joint pain became unbearable. I stores taking statins, and the joint pain stopped. What else do you need to know?! I have low (almost too low) BP, and low cholesterol. I don't need to take a statin for borderline diabetes if blood sugar is my only issue.

Reply(34)
141
Sandy Alameda
5d ago

Lipitor is the most profitable and most. prescribed medication in the world.Inflammation causes cardiovascular problems not cholesterol.

Reply(19)
87
Charlotte Holt Ridgway Edwards
5d ago

What a stupid article... it’s a side effect from that poison.. I was told several years ago to NEVER take a Statin drug...

Reply(19)
168
Related
Medical News Today

What are the common side effects of cholesterol medication?

Doctors prescribe cholesterol medications to help reduce harmful cholesterol levels in the blood. Although most people report no side effects, some may experience adverse effects. Cholesterol is essential for maintaining several body functions, such as hormone production and cell membrane formation. Low-density lipoproteins (LDLs) carry cholesterol from the liver to...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statins#Muscle Pain#Diseases#Linus Stroke#General Health#Lancet#Oxford Population Health#The University Of Oxford
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
MedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration

Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
SCIENCE
CBS Minnesota

Why don't some people get COVID?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy