Los Angeles, CA

Armed 17-year-old killed by gunfire after confronting group on Hollywood Boulevard

ABC7
 7 days ago

An armed 17-year-old was shot and killed on Hollywood Boulevard early Monday after he and another suspect confronted a group of people on the street, police say.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Police showed up to the scene to find a wounded teen on the sidewalk with a handgun next to him, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators say the incident began when the deceased teen and another armed male suspect confronted a group of people near Hollywood Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue.

That group - believed to be unarmed - scattered on foot, running away down the street. It's believed the second male suspect and possibly the deceased teen fired at the group.

There are no indications anyone in the other group was armed or fired back at the two suspects in the confrontation.

"It does not appear there was an exchange of gunfire," LAPD Officer Drake Madison said. "It appears as though the victims were just running away from the two suspects. But again it's still an early part of the investigation."

Detectives are still looking into how exactly the deceased teen was struck by gunfire.

No one was in custody in connection with the incident. Police are still looking for the other armed individual.

Witnesses told police that they saw four men running from the location after the gunfire.

Hollywood Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Orange Street to La Brea Avenue as police conducted an investigation at the scene. No estimate of when the street would reopen was given.

LAPD shifts about 200 officers to Hollywood as residents report increase in crime

Hollywood may be known around the world as the entertainment capital, but locals see it as a place where violent crime often supersedes its glitzy reputation.

The shooting comes almost three weeks after the Los Angeles City Council approved funding intended to address a recent increase in crime in the area.

The council on Aug. 10 authorized $216,000 from the office of Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, who introduced the motion, to the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division to add additional officer shifts. O'Farrell represents the Hollywood area.

According to a statement released by O'Farrell's office at the time, there has been a 75% increase in homicides and a 35.6% increase in shots fired so far this year compared to last year, while robbery has gone up by 19.4% and theft has jumped by 24.7%.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 42

Vinny Soprano
7d ago

use to live in the 7400 block of Hollywood in the last 2 yrs it's been worse every day never heard gunshots or see the gangs of kids running crazy up and down the Blvd. before.. that's why I moved out of Los Angeles all together it's like another country altogether now every where you go in L.A. same nonsense day n night

8
Suck it
8d ago

Keep defunding police. Let all criminals our. This is the way in liberal states, and I'm from California.

19
Matt V
7d ago

well this guy won't be doing s... to people again, what I want to know is nobody had weapons, yet this kid ends up with bullet holes all over him. is karma a sniper now too. lol. somebody shot him, maybe it was a set up by his buddy to kill his friend. he found out he was texting his girl while he was in jail. 🔫💥💤

4
 

