ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Independent

3 dead at 'massive crime scene', 2 Phoenix officers injured in shooting

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CsxV9_0hZTPs8b00

Three people were killed Sunday night in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road that left two Phoenix police officers injured.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams described the area as a “massive crime scene.”

The shooting happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. when two officers responded to a report of a man who left a nearby hotel and began firing a semi-automatic rifle into the hotel.

Police said the man was wearing tactical gear and attempted to throw a Molotov cocktail at a nearby business. The Molotov cocktail failed to ignite.

About the same time, a man and woman drove into the parking lot, and the man fired at their vehicle, killing both, police said.

When officers arrived, police said, they were met with a “barrage of gunfire.”

They exchanged shots with the armed man who later was found dead at the scene. The Maricopa County medical examiner will determine the cause of his death.

Three other people were injured during the incident.

Williams said the officers who were shot are “recovering and are talking. So, they’re in good spirits.”

The chief spent some time at a Sunday night news conference to decry gun violence.

“Once again, this is another example of gun violence in our community. It’s another example of gun violence in our country,” she said.

“How many more officers have to be shot? How many more community members have to be killed before those in our community take a stand? This is not a Phoenix Police issue. This a community issue.

“If not now, when?

Comments / 20

mjfgf70
3d ago

This is tragic and once again reflects the desperate need in our community to expand resources for those suffering mental illness. We all know it's the person not the gun. We must as a community focus on solving this issue - Mental health.

Reply
13
Jennifer Vernon
4d ago

sending love and appreciation to the officers. This in not about gun control its about mental health.

Reply
8
Ray Ruder
3d ago

Thank God we have the right to arm ourselves and defend from mentally ill people and criminals.

Reply
10
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona authorities investigate multiple threats at schools

PHOENIX - Multiple people have been detained as authorities in Arizona investigate several threats made at schools across the state. Central High School went into lockdown on Thursday as Phoenix Police investigated threats at the school. One person was detained as a result. The lockdown has since been lifted. Also...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Crime Scene#Violent Crime#Phoenix Police
AZFamily

Family of 2 cousins killed in south Phoenix shooting demand answers

Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect fentanyl in blood. Amanda Gallegos said the new ability to detect fentanyl comes at a crucial time. She said 30% of their drug cases in toxicology now involve fentanyl. Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

24-year-old man who fathered child with Phoenix teenager arrested

PHOENIX – A 24-year-old man who fathered a child with a 16-year-old Phoenix girl was arrested Monday night on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, authorities said. Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa was booked into Maricopa County Jail two days after the Phoenix Police Department put out a missing persons bulletin for his teenage girlfriend and their newborn son.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting

A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Phoenix Gunman in Tactical Gear Kills Two People During Deranged ‘Shooting Spree’

A gunman clad in tactical gear went on a terrifying “shooting spree” in Phoenix, Arizona, killing two people in a motel parking lot and injuring five others, including two cops, authorities say.Police said the rampage ended only after the suspected gunman appeared to kill himself in a nearby parking lot. Authorities had not identified him by Monday morning.The rampage started near a Days Inn motel around 8:30 p.m., cops said. Security footage showed the gunman exit a room wearing tactical gear and a helmet, then open fire into the building.Moments later, cops say the gunman fired shots toward a car...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy