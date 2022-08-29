3 dead at 'massive crime scene', 2 Phoenix officers injured in shooting

Three people were killed Sunday night in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road that left two Phoenix police officers injured.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams described the area as a “massive crime scene.”

The shooting happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. when two officers responded to a report of a man who left a nearby hotel and began firing a semi-automatic rifle into the hotel.

Police said the man was wearing tactical gear and attempted to throw a Molotov cocktail at a nearby business. The Molotov cocktail failed to ignite.

About the same time, a man and woman drove into the parking lot, and the man fired at their vehicle, killing both, police said.

When officers arrived, police said, they were met with a “barrage of gunfire.”

They exchanged shots with the armed man who later was found dead at the scene. The Maricopa County medical examiner will determine the cause of his death.

Three other people were injured during the incident.

Williams said the officers who were shot are “recovering and are talking. So, they’re in good spirits.”

The chief spent some time at a Sunday night news conference to decry gun violence.

“Once again, this is another example of gun violence in our community. It’s another example of gun violence in our country,” she said.

“How many more officers have to be shot? How many more community members have to be killed before those in our community take a stand? This is not a Phoenix Police issue. This a community issue.

“If not now, when?