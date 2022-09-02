ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Paris card: Gane vs Tuivasa and all fights this weekend

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 47 minutes ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TEyZ_0hZOfrlB00

This Saturday will see the UFC host a historic event in Paris, as mixed martial arts’ leading promotion stages an event in France for the first time ever .

Hometown heavyweight Ciryl Gane will step out in the main event, taking on Tai Tuivasa as both men seek to move closer to a title shot.

Gane held the interim belt between last August and this January, when he was outpointed by former teammate Francis Ngannou to lose his unbeaten record and come up short in his bid to unify the gold.

Meanwhile, Australian Tuivasa last competed in February, knocking out former title challenger Derrick Lewis in spectacular fashion to extend his win streak to five fights and continue his climb up the rankings.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC Paris takes place on Saturday 3 September.

The prelims will start at 5pm BST (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEPO9_0hZOfrlB00

Odds

Gane – 2/11

Tuivasa – 4/1

Via Betway .

Full card

Main card

Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori (middleweight)

Alessio di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

John Makdessi vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

William Gomis vs Jarno Errens (featherweight)

Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood (featherweight)

Prelims

Abus Magomedov vs Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Fares Ziam vs Michal Figlak (lightweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs Gabriel Miranda (lightweight)

Khalid Taha vs Cristian Quinonez (bantamweight)

Stephanie Egger vs Ailin Perez (women’s featherweight)

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Thiago Santos explains how a “bathtub” incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa

Thiago Santos is explaining how a ‘bathtub’ incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa. Santos, (22-11 MMA) has lost 5 of his last 6 fights in the Octagon. ‘Marreta’s’ last win came back in October of 2021 against Johnny Walker (18-7 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout. Santos most recently suffered a fourth round TKO against Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA) on August 6th of this year.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul slight favorite in potential boxing match with Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva might not be the betting favorite heading into a fight with Jake Paul. Paul is currently a -120 favorite to defeat Silva in a boxing match according to initial odds set by DraftKings. On Tuesday, it was reported that a bout between Paul and Silva is in the works for this October, with Oct. 29 as a possibility. A location for the bout and a weight class is still being negotiated and the matchup is yet to be officially announced.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Khalid Taha
Person
Charles Jourdain
Person
Tai Tuivasa
Person
Marvin Vettori
Person
Gabriel Miranda
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort claims ‘really afraid’ Jake Paul dodged him for Anderson Silva, will still lose anyway

Vitor Belfort missed out on the Jake Paul sweepstakes. Instead of facing “The Phenom,” Paul appears to be drawing “The Spider,” Anderson Silva, for his return to the ring in Oct. 2022. Paul was expected to compete sooner, however, his match with Hasim Rahman Jr. for early Aug. 2022 dissolved, leading to Belfort now facing Rahman on Oct. 15, 2022, in Sheffield, England.
UFC
FanSided

UFC Paris: Who are the French fighters on the card?

The UFC is heading to Paris this Saturday for its first-ever event in la République. Of the twelve bouts, five feature French fighters. Here are all of the hometown heroes on the fight card. On Jan. 1, 2020, France legalized professional and amateur mixed martial arts bouts. Two years...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Combat#Ufc Paris#Australian#Bst#Ct#Bt Sport#Espn#Via Betway#Nasrat
Boxing Scene

Photos: Dmitry BIvol, Gilberto Ramirez - Face-Off at Night in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE - A face-off took place during the night sky in Abu Dhabi. (photos by Jorge Ferrari) Prior to that face-off, WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) and former WBO Super Middleweight Champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez hosted a press conference to promote their showdown for the WBA Light Heavyweight World Title.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo's Trainer Expects a "Very Tough Fight" With Golovkin

On Saturday, September 17, Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will return to the ring against Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They fought to a controversial twelve round split draw in 2017. A rematch in 2018 saw Canelo win a close twelve round split decision over Golovkin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 3 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, ParisWhat time does it start?The prelims will start at 5pm BST on Saturday 3 September (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
The Independent

US Open LIVE: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini tennis score and updates from third round

Andy Murray last reached the fourth round of a grand slam singles event at Wimbledon in 2017, but now the Brit has a chance to put that lengthy, unwanted run to bed when he faces 13th seed Matteo Berrettini at the US Open.The three-time grand slam champion lost in three sets to the Italian when the pair met in Stuttgart three months ago. But Murray has shown some impressive form so far this week, with wins over Francisco Cerundolo and Emilio Nava. Berrettini was struggling for form in recent weeks, losing in the opening rounds of Montreal and Cincinnati....
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

819K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy