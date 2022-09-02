ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Paris time: When does Gane vs Tuivasa start in UK and US this weekend?

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TEyZ_0hZOfqsS00

The UFC heads to France for the first time ever this weekend , as fans in Paris prepare to cheer on a hometown heavyweight in the main event.

Ciryl Gane will renew his pursuit of the undisputed heavyweight title when he takes on Tai Tuivasa on Saturday, seven months after coming up short in a unification bout with Francis Ngannou.

Gane held the interim belt from last August until this January, when former teammate Ngannou put on a surprisingly efficient wrestling display to outpoint the previously unbeaten Frenchman .

Meanwhile, Australian Tuivasa last competed in February, knocking out former title challenger Derrick Lewis in spectacular fashion to extend his win streak to five fights and continue his climb up the rankings.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC Paris takes place on Saturday 3 September.

The prelims will start at 5pm BST (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkGfK_0hZOfqsS00

Odds

Gane – 2/11

Tuivasa – 4/1

Via Betway .

Full card

Main card

Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori (middleweight)

Alessio di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

John Makdessi vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

William Gomis vs Jarno Errens (featherweight)

Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood (featherweight)

Prelims

Abus Magomedov vs Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Fares Ziam vs Michal Figlak (lightweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs Gabriel Miranda (lightweight)

Khalid Taha vs Cristian Quinonez (bantamweight)

Stephanie Egger vs Ailin Perez (women’s featherweight)

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya explains why he’s not excited for Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris: “I know who’s going to win”

Israel Adesanya doesn’t think Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori is as good of a matchup as many think. Whittaker and Vettori are set to meet in the co-main event of UFC Paris on Saturday in a pivotal fight for both men’s careers. Although both Whittaker and Vettori are 0-2 against the middleweight champ in Adesanya, the winner of the fight will remain a top contender while the loser could become a gatekeeper.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Thiago Santos explains how a “bathtub” incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa

Thiago Santos is explaining how a ‘bathtub’ incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa. Santos, (22-11 MMA) has lost 5 of his last 6 fights in the Octagon. ‘Marreta’s’ last win came back in October of 2021 against Johnny Walker (18-7 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout. Santos most recently suffered a fourth round TKO against Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA) on August 6th of this year.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Marvin Vettori hopes Israel Adesanya leaves UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira “in another oxygen mask”

Marvin Vettori hopes that Alex Pereira can knockout Israel Adesanya again in a violent fashion. In kickboxing, Pereira scored a KO win over Adesanya that saw the doctors use an oxygen mask on him. The two will now fight for the third time – with UFC 281 serving as the first time they meet in MMA. It’s a fascinating matchup and for Vettori who is one of Adesanya’s longest rivals, he hopes the fight plays out in a similar fashion.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Khalid Taha
Person
Charles Jourdain
Person
Tai Tuivasa
Person
Marvin Vettori
Person
Gabriel Miranda
The Independent

Michael Schumacher: Former Ferrari boss reveals latest on F1 legend’s condition after regular visits

Michael Schumacher is in “the best of hands” as he continus to recover from his horrific skiing accident, says ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt - who revealed he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.Todt, who has a close relationship with the...
MOTORSPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reports: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match booked for October

Editor’s note: This article was originally published at MMAJunkie.com. Try as he might, Jake Paul can’t seem to get away from boxing former MMA champions. After fights with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. fell apart earlier this month, Paul is set to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a Showtime pay-per-view headliner on October 29, according to an initial report from NoSmokeBoxing on Monday.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fox News

Jake Paul to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva: report

Youtuber sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul has a new opponent for his upcoming October fight. "The Problem Child" will face off against 47-year-old former UFC fighter Anderson Silva, according to a report from TMZ Sports. Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion and currently holds the longest title rein in UFC history. He is Paul's most challenging opponent to date.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Combat#Frenchman#Australian#Ufc Paris#Bst#Ct#Bt Sport#Espn#Via Betway#Nasrat
mmanews.com

Vettori: “Done” Till Is Completely Irrelevant & Delusional

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori clearly isn’t buying Darren Till’s confident talk of a successful comeback inside the Octagon. The pair were set to main event the promotion’s second event to be broadcast on the ABC network last April. But just days before the scheduled fight, “The Gorilla” was forced to withdraw after suffering a broken collarbone in training.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Photos: Dmitry BIvol, Gilberto Ramirez - Face To Face in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE - WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) and former WBO Super Middleweight Champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez hosted a press conference today ahead of their showdown for the WBA Light Heavyweight World Title. (photos by Jorge Ferrari) The 12-round match is the first fight under...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
The Independent

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 3 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, ParisWhat time does it start?The prelims will start at 5pm BST on Saturday 3 September (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with...
UFC
The Independent

US Open LIVE: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini tennis score and updates from third round

Andy Murray last reached the fourth round of a grand slam singles event at Wimbledon in 2017, but now the Brit has a chance to put that lengthy, unwanted run to bed when he faces 13th seed Matteo Berrettini at the US Open.The three-time grand slam champion lost in three sets to the Italian when the pair met in Stuttgart three months ago. But Murray has shown some impressive form so far this week, with wins over Francisco Cerundolo and Emilio Nava. Berrettini was struggling for form in recent weeks, losing in the opening rounds of Montreal and Cincinnati....
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

819K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy