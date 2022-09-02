ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Paris live stream: How to watch Gane vs Tuivasa online and on TV this weekend

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 47 minutes ago

The UFC will stage its first ever French event this weekend, as mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion travels to Paris.

Hometown heavyweight Ciryl Gane will go head to head with Tai Tuivasa in the main event, as each fighter looks to work his way towards a title shot.

Gane held the interim title from last August until this January, when he was surprisingly outpointed by former teammate Francis Ngannou – the knockout specialist outwrestling the previously unbeaten technician to unify the heavyweight belts.

Meanwhile, Australian Tuivasa last competed in February, knocking out former title challenger Derrick Lewis in spectacular fashion to extend his win streak to five fights and continue his climb up the rankings.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC Paris takes place on Saturday 3 September.

The prelims will start at 5pm BST (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Gane – 2/11

Tuivasa – 4/1

Via Betway .

Full card

Main card

Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori (middleweight)

Alessio di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

John Makdessi vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

William Gomis vs Jarno Errens (featherweight)

Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood (featherweight)

Prelims

Abus Magomedov vs Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Fares Ziam vs Michal Figlak (lightweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs Gabriel Miranda (lightweight)

Khalid Taha vs Cristian Quinonez (bantamweight)

Stephanie Egger vs Ailin Perez (women’s featherweight)

