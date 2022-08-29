ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car hits Central High School in Bridgeport; students return for first day of classes today

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A car slammed into the back of Central High School Sunday, just one day prior to the start of the school year.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m.

Officials say the damage to the building did not impact student drop-off Monday.

They say the building inspector was on scene and reported minor damage that did not appear to be structural.

Officials say one of the car’s occupants suffered a leg injury and was treated by emergency personnel onsite.

The crash remains under investigation.

