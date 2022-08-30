ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine launches offensive in south, IAEA team head to nuclear plant

By Ed JONES, ClÃ©a PÃCULIER, Dimitar DILKOFF, -, ANATOLII STEPANOV, Joe STENSON
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPLhX_0hZLPrG000
Ukrainian servicemen work inside a Polish howitzer on the front line in the Donetsk region /AFP

Ukrainian forces pressed their counter-offensive to retake the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson, while a team of UN experts were en route to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant which was targeted by fresh shelling over the weekend.

The coastal region of Kherson and its capital city of the same name have been contested by Russian troops since the war broke out six months ago.

"Ukrainian armed forces have launched their offensive in several areas in the south," the head of the regional administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said on the Telegram app.

In his daily address Monday night, President Volodymyr Zelensky did not specifically mention the counter-offensive but said they would oust the occupying forces "to the border".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08uw8Q_0hZLPrG000
Ukraine launches counter-offensive to retake Kherson /AFP

"If they want to survive, it is time for the Russian military to flee. Go home," he said.

Russian forces seized Kherson, a town of 280,000 inhabitants, on March 3.

It was the first major city to fall following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

"Today there was a powerful artillery attack on enemy positions in... the occupied Kherson region," local government official Sergey Khlan told Ukraine's Pryamyi TV channel.

"This is what we have been waiting for since the spring -- it is the beginning of the de-occupation of Kherson region."

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Ukraine's move was already having an impact on Russian military capabilities as it forced them to reposition forces and deplete some units in the east.

"Because the Russians have had to pull resources from the east simply because of reports that the Ukrainians might be going more on the offence in the south," Kirby told reporters Monday, CNN reported.

A senior Pentagon official said Russia was struggling to find soldiers to fight in Ukraine and that many new recruits were older, in poor shape and lacking training.

- 'Ukraine regaining its own' -

Russia's defence ministry meanwhile claimed it had repulsed attacks in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions and inflicted "heavy losses" on Ukrainian forces.

The spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military's Southern Command, Nataliya Gumenyuk, had said Kyiv's forces were attacking from many directions to push the Russians back to the other bank of the Dnipro river.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIMBv_0hZLPrG000
Oleksandr Shulga looks at his destroyed house following a missile strike in Mykolaiv /AFP

In an update on Facebook early Tuesday, the Southern Command said the situation remained "tense" in its area of operations.

"The enemy attacked our positions five times, but was unsuccessful," it said. The city of Mykolaiv, just northwest of Kherson, had come under "massive bombardment" from Russian anti-aircraft missiles, with two civilians killed and 24 wounded, it said.

"Ukraine is regaining its own. And it will regain the Kharkiv region, Lugansk region, Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia region, Kherson region, Crimea," Zelensky said in his address.

Kherson city lies some 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant -- Europe's largest atomic facility -- which has also been occupied by Russian troops since early March.

Regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said early Tuesday that Russia had launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia city.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," he said. "So far, no significant damage to infrastructure facilities has been detected."

- UN team to assess damage -

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday he was en route with a team of experts to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

The team would assess the damage to the facilities and determine the functionality of the main and backup safety and security systems, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xQPG_0hZLPrG000
The Zaporizhzhia plant is Europe's largest nuclear power facility /AFP/File

"At the same time, the mission will undertake urgent safeguards activities to verify that nuclear material is used only for peaceful purposes," it said.

The IAEA has for months been asking to visit the site, warning of "the very real risk of a nuclear disaster".

The plant was targeted over the weekend by fresh shelling, its operator said, with Moscow and Kyiv trading blame for attacks around the complex of six nuclear reactors in Energodar, a town on the banks of the Dnipro River.

Ukraine's nuclear agency Energoatom has warned of the risk of a radiation leak.

The United Nations has called for an end to all military activity in the area surrounding the complex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ebo56_0hZLPrG000
A team of UN inspectors is travelling to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant /@rafaelmgrossi account Twitter/AFP

Ukraine initially feared an IAEA visit would legitimise the Russian occupation of the site, before finally supporting the idea of a mission.

Ukraine was the site of the world's worst nuclear catastrophe in 1986, when a reactor at the northern Chernobyl plant exploded and spewed radiation into the atmosphere.

Experts say any leak at Zaporizhzhia would more likely be on the scale of the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan.

Energoatom on Monday warned any leak would scatter radiation over swathes of southern Ukraine and southwestern regions of Russia.

The United States on Monday urged a complete shutdown of the plant and renewed calls for a demilitarised zone around the facility.

Schools in Zaporizhzhia city began distributing iodine pills to reduce medical risk of radiation in the event of a disaster, with some 200 people turning up to collect them on Friday when distribution began, an AFP correspondent said.

"The tablet is taken in case of danger, when the alarm is raised," said Elena Karpenko, a nurse at the Zaporizhzhia Children's Hospital.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

More German troops begin arriving in Lithuania

Around a hundred German soldiers arrived in Lithuania on Sunday, after Germany pledged to bolster its presence on NATO's eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.  Germany, which heads up a NATO battle group in Lithuania, already has around 1,500 German soldiers in Lithuania.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Grossi
AFP

US military announces plan to test ICBM

The US military will test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, the Pentagon announced, in the second such practice operation of the country's nuclear defense in less than a month. "There will be an operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile early tomorrow morning, September 7, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California,"  Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat  Ryder said Tuesday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Dying of hunger: What is a famine?

On Monday, the UN's humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths warned that Somalia was on the brink of famine for the second time in just over a decade. Griffiths, the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said Monday that famine was likely in two areas of south-central Somalia, Baidoa and Burhakaba, between October and December.
FOOD & DRINKS
AFP

Russia buying N. Korean munitions for Ukraine: US

Russia is buying large amounts of ammunition from North Korea to replenish stocks depleted by months of intense fighting in Ukraine, a US official said Tuesday. Both sides in the war have used huge amounts of artillery ammunition and lost large volumes of armor in the grinding battle.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Nuclear Power#Iaea#Nuclear Radiation#Ukraine War#Ukrainian#Polish#Russian#Un#Kherson Afp
AFP

Germany puts two nuclear plants on standby in energy U-turn

Germany said Monday it would keep two nuclear plants on standby beyond the end of the year in a policy U-turn, as the shut-off of Russian gas supplies sends Europe scrambling for energy sources. The Green minister also underlined that Germany was not wavering from its plan to move on from nuclear energy, with all plants being unplugged from the grid at the end of the year. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Israel concedes soldier likely shot Al Jazeera journalist

The Israeli army conceded Monday for the first time that one of its soldiers had likely shot Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh after having mistaken her for a militant. - 'Call for accountability' - On Monday, the senior army officer told reporters that the soldiers were under heavy fire and aimed to hit Abu Akleh because they had mistaken her for a Palestinian militant.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
AFP

Moscow 'pauses' annexation vote in Ukraine amid fightback

Moscow-installed authorities in an occupied Ukrainian region on Monday suggested plans for a referendum on joining Russia had been delayed. Moscow-backed authorities have been for several weeks talking of holding referendums to officially join occupied territories to Russia, as happened in the 2014 annexation of Crimea.
POLITICS
AFP

Israeli president retraces father's footsteps at Nazi camp

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the Bergen-Belsen Nazi concentration camp on Tuesday, retracing the footsteps of his father who helped liberate the site as a British army officer in 1945. - 'Hell on earth' - Bergen-Belsen was one of the first concentration camps to be liberated by the Western Allies, who arrived to find it riddled with disease and about 10,000 unburied corpses.
POLITICS
AFP

Russia revokes print licence of independent paper, jails ex-reporter for treason

Russian courts on Monday revoked the print licence of top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta and jailed a respected ex-reporter for 22 years for treason, in the latest moves against the media and journalists. - Ex-reporter jailed for treason - Also on Monday, a Moscow court jailed respected former defence reporter Ivan Safronov for 22 years on treason charges for divulging state secrets. 
EUROPE
AFP

Ex-Pentagon chiefs warn of political interference in military

Former Pentagon chiefs warned Tuesday that the deep divisions in US politics are putting unwanted pressure on the armed forces and expressed concern that civilian political interference in the military could worsen. Under President Joe Biden, the military has been forced to undertake a haphazard and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan that senior Pentagon leaders did not agree with.
POTUS
AFP

Shelling forces Ukraine nuclear plant off grid as Zelensky warns of 'disaster'

The last working reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was disconnected from the grid after shelling caused a fire, with the UN's atomic watchdog due to brief the Security Council about the crisis on Tuesday. Ukraine's state-run power company Energoatom said Monday that the last working reactor -- Power Unit No. 6 -- was disconnected from the grid because shelling had started a fire.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Romania's plagiarism hunter becomes the hunted

Romanian journalist Emilia Sercan has made it her mission to expose plagiarism at the country’s highest levels.  "At the highest level of state, people are blocking the process and want to bury the case," said told AFP. "They are using their power to cover their tracks and push me into silence."
EUROPE
AFP

US citizen in Iran needs surgery, family pleads for son's release

The family of a US citizen detained for nearly seven years in Tehran pleaded Tuesday for his furlough to be with his father, who it said needs a new, urgent surgery and cannot leave Iran. The family of his son Siamak Namazi, who is serving a 10-year sentence, pleaded for him to be allowed to leave Tehran's notorious Evin prison to be with his father.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

82K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy