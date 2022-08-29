ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

US Open 2022 order of play: Day 1 schedule including Andy Murray, Serena Williams and Nick Kyrgios

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNdDN_0hZId2CH00

The US Open says farewell to Serena Williams as New York hosts a highly-intriguing final grand slam of the year.

Williams has said that she intends to “evolve” away from tennis at the end of the tournament, with the 23-time grand slam singles champion preparing to bid farewell to Flushing Meadows with entries into both the singles and the doubles, having been handed a wildcard alongside sister Venus.

There is no Novak Djokovic , though, with the 35-year-old unable to travel the United States due to his vaccination status, opening up the men’s draw as Daniil Medvedev bids to defend his title and Rafael Nadal seeks a third major crown of 2022. On the women’s side, Emma Raducanu will hope to put a mixed year behind her 12 months on from her stunning maiden triumph.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the US Open.

When does the US Open start?

The US Open main draw gets underway on Monday 29 August. The tournament will run for two weeks. The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 10 September and the men’s singles final will be played on Sunday 11 September.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the order of play for the first day of competition?

Arthur Ashe Stadium Louis Armstrong Stadium:
Day session from 17:00 BST (12pm EST) Day session from 16:00 BST (11am EST)
Daniil Medvedev (Rus) [1] v Stefan Kozlov (US) Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) [24] v Andy Murray (GB)
Leolia Jeanjean (Fra) v Coco Gauff (US) [12] Simona Halep (Rom) [7] v Daria Snigur (Ukr)
Madison Keys (US) [20] v Dayana Yastremska (Ukr)
Night session from 00:00 BST, Tues Night session from 00:00 BST, Tues
Danka Kovinic (Mne) v Serena Williams (US) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) [4] v Daniel Elahi Galan (Col)
Nick Kyrgios (Aus) [23] v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) Leylah Fernandez (Can) [14] v Oceane Dodin (Fra)

Who are the top seeds?

Men’s draw

1. Daniil Medvedev

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas

5. Casper Ruud

6 Felix Auger-Aliassime

7 Cameron Norrie

8. Hubert Hurkacz

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Taylor Fritz

11. Jannik Sinner

12. Pablo Carreno Busta

13. Matteo Berrettini

14. Diego Schwartzman

15. Marin Cilic

16. Roberto Bautista Agut

Women’s draw

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Anett Kontaveit

3. Maria Sakkari

4. Paula Badosa

5. Ons Jabeur

6. Aryna Sabalenka

7. Simona Halep

8. Jessica Pegula

9. Garbiñe Muguruza

10. Daria Kasatkina

11. Emma Raducanu

12. Coco Gauff

13. Belinda Bencic

14. Leylah Fernandez

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia

16. Jelena Ostapenko

What are the odds?

Men’s winner

Medvedev - 9/4

Nadal - 5/1

Alcaraz - 7/2

Kyrgios - 7/1

Tsitsipas - 14/1

Auger-Aliassime - 20/1

Fritz - 25/1

Norrie - 40/1

Murray - 50/1

Women’s winner

Swiatek - 3/1

Halep - 7/1

Rybakina - 11/1

Gauff - 12/1

Osaka - 14/1

Raducanu 16/1

Andreescu - 20/1

Pegula - 20/1

Jabeur - 22/1

Fernandez - 33/1

Williams - 40/1

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Here’s why Serena Williams wears black tape on her face during tennis competitions

As Serena Williams has worn a piece of black face tape on the right side of her cheek at multiple tennis tournaments, including Wimbledon this year, fans have been wondering what the facial accessory is for.According toThe Times, it is believed that the 40-year-old tennis champion wears kinesiology tape on her face to help relieve any pain and pressure caused by her long standing sinuses issues.While Williams has not yet publicly addressed why she wears the two strips of tape, she has previously discussed her sinus problems and how they impacted her career.“My secret’s out. I’m a sinus sufferer....
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'

Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
TENNIS
The Independent

US Open LIVE: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini tennis score and updates from third round

Andy Murray last reached the fourth round of a grand slam singles event at Wimbledon in 2017, but now the Brit has a chance to put that lengthy, unwanted run to bed when he faces 13th seed Matteo Berrettini at the US Open.The three-time grand slam champion lost in three sets to the Italian when the pair met in Stuttgart three months ago. But Murray has shown some impressive form so far this week, with wins over Francisco Cerundolo and Emilio Nava. Berrettini was struggling for form in recent weeks, losing in the opening rounds of Montreal and Cincinnati....
TENNIS
The Independent

Jonny May relieved not to play on Australia tour after Covid battle

Jonny May admits that for the only time in his career he was relieved not to have been picked by England after a nasty dose of Covid reduced his Australia tour to two training sessions.Waking up exhausted the day after arriving Down Under, the Gloucester wing tested positive and spent the next seven days in isolation where he lost almost a stone in weight and a recent knee injury swelled up alarmingly.Only a groggy transfer from one hotel to another as England swapped the location of their base in Perth broke up a tortuous spell in quarantine.“It was all a...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton sparks hope of first win with Dutch Grand Prix practice pace

Lewis Hamilton finished just seven hundredths off the pace in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix to provide him with hope he could land his first win of the season.Five days after the first-lap accident with Fernando Alonso in Belgium which forced him to retire, Hamilton ended a competitive day for his Mercedes team in third narrowly behind Ferrari pacesetter Charles Leclerc and his team-mate Carlos Sainz.One hundred and five thousand fans are set to create a carnival atmosphere for homecoming king Max Verstappen on Sunday.But the Dutch driver endured a troubled day in front of his adoring fans,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

819K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy