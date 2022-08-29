ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00H7uX_0hZHVSb900

Two Dutch soldiers wounded in a downtown Indianapolis shooting that killed another member of their commando unit could soon return to the Netherlands, city police said Monday while providing no new information on the search for the other people involved.

The 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps died of his injuries “surrounded by family and colleagues” after the shooting early Saturday, the country’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Marion County coroner’s office in Indianapolis identified the victim as Simmie Poetsema but didn’t immediately release any additional information.

Poetsema and the two other soldiers were shot after what Indianapolis police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near several downtown bars and nightclubs, authorities said. The soldiers were in the U.S. for training exercises at a southern Indiana military base.

Indianapolis police on Monday described the injuries to the two surviving soldiers as “non-life-threatening” and the Dutch Defense Ministry said they were conscious. City police said they were working with U.S. and Dutch agencies to coordinate family members coming to Indianapolis and returning the victims to the Netherlands.

Police, however, released no additional information Monday about the circumstances of the shooting nor made any police officials available for interviews. No arrests have been announced.

The agency said in a statement that detectives were working to identify those involved in the shooting and that “the release of certain investigative information could negatively impact the ability to obtain justice in this case.”

The Indiana National Guard said the soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a 1,000-acre (405-hectare) complex about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southeast of the downtown Indianapolis shooting scene. The Guard said in a statement that the center is used for training by the Department of Defense “as well as other allies.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmot.org

Skeletal remains found in Tennessee identified as Indiana child

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in rural northeast Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl, authorities said Tuesday. The remains were positively identified this week as those of Tracy Sue Walker, who was born in 1963 and reported missing...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Exponent

Missing person reported in Lafayette

A Lafayette man was reported missing to Lafayette police Monday evening. Cornelius Powell, 55, was last seen in his home on Saturday, LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. Powell left his personal belongings in his home and his cell phone has been off since Saturday. Hartman said there's "nothing suspicious" yet,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Friday concert at Ruoff evacuated due to ‘disturbance’

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says concert attendees at Ruoff Music Center were evacuated Friday evening due to what law enforcement described as a “disturbance.”. The sheriff’s office says the disturbance was reported at 10:28 p.m. in section 5 of the lawn at the venue, where rapper Wiz Khalifa was performing. Law enforcement officials did not specify what type of disturbance was involved, but said that all gates, including non-public exits were opened and that patrons self-evacuated from the music venue.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
ABC News

ABC News

810K+
Followers
174K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy