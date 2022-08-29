ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Revealed: Tony Blair spoke at events run by sanctioned Russian state-controlled bank

By Samuel Lovett and Simon Murphy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F21Aw_0hZGQt3m00

Sir Tony Blair has spoken at a series of events run by a Kremlin -controlled bank – including a number held after it was sanctioned by the EU following Russia’s annexation of Crimea , it can be revealed.

The former UK prime minister addressed five events organised by Sberbank, or a linked entity, between 2012 and 2020 – three after it was sanctioned by the EU in 2014, and two of which were in the wake of the Salisbury nerve agent attack in 2018.

The bank has subsequently been subject to even harsher sanctions by the UK government, following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In 2020, Sir Tony also participated in a discussion with the bank’s chief executive, Herman Gref – described as a close ally of the Russian president – who was personally sanctioned by the UK in March this year.

As part of an extension to sanctions aimed at cutting off the Russian economy, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss announced in late February that Sberbank would be prevented from clearing payments in sterling.

In mid-March, Sir Tony praised the West for “impressively” uniting to “assemble a vast arsenal of sanctions which will over time collapse the Russian economy”.

But the former Labour leader has spoken at a series of Sberbank events, including after the bank was sanctioned in 2014 by the EU – when the UK was still a member – over the annexation of Crimea.

A spokesperson for Sir Tony said that “no fee was received subsequent to… [a 2013] event”, suggesting that the former prime minister was paid to speak at events in 2013 and 2012. No figures disclosing payment amounts were provided. Until the invasion, the spokesperson argued, “Sberbank was a highly regarded international Russian bank with connections all over the world”.

Thomas Mayne, an expert in corruption studies and central Asian politics at the think tank Chatham House, said: “Tony Blair's association with Sberbank... lends credibility to the bank, a key part of Putin’s kleptocracy, and serves to legitimise the Kremlin and its regime.

“Blair, along with many other Western leaders, should have done much more in resisting Putin and his associates by doing more while in power to stop the flow of dubious Russian capital into the West.”

Bill Browder, a British-American financier who has campaigned against corruption in Russia, said: “One of the reasons Putin has been able to get away with his crimes for the past 22 years is that he has relied on an array of top establishment figures who have helped legitimise him.

“Many former European heads of state and ministers have received enormous amounts of money from Russian interests when it was obvious that Putin was committing crimes all over the world.”

In July 2020, Sir Tony appeared alongside Mr Gref in an online discussion as part of “Cyber Polygon”, a conference hosted by BI.ZONE, a subsidiary of Sberbank. The pair enjoyed a friendly conversation, with Sberbank’s chief executive describing Sir Tony’s participation as a “great honour for us” and the former Labour leader saying it was “a great pleasure to be with you”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0zZH_0hZGQt3m00

Comments made by Sir Tony at the event were covered in an article by the technology publication The Register , but his appearance seemingly generated little interest at the time.

In January 2019, Sir Tony was pictured addressing a Sberbank breakfast held at Davos, where he is said to have spoken about globalisation, crises and Brexit. Both events came after the Salisbury poisonings in March 2018.

In June 2015, Sberbank boasted in a press release that Sir Tony spoke at a session held by the bank at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. The Sberbank session, “Topical issues of anti-crisis policy: government reform”, was chaired by Mr Gref. Newspaper reports at the time noted the former prime minister’s appearance at what was dubbed a “vanity summit”.

In April 2013, a Sberbank press release detailed Sir Tony’s involvement in an event in Moscow in a discussion about the “challenges” Russia can expect from the 21st century as part of the “landmark” Russia Forum, an annual business event organised by Sberbank. The press release also noted that former US secretary of state Colin Powell would participate in the discussion.

In 2012, Sir Tony delivered a lecture to 550 people “on the topic [of] Modern political world view. New Challenges (China, America, Central Asia)”, according to a Sberbank report featuring a list of meetings and programmes that were organised and conducted for “CORPORATE UNIVERSITY”. It suggests the lecture was organised by Sberbank Corporate University, which is funded by Sberbank.

On 1 March this year, PJSC Sberbank was put on the UK sanctions list and subjected to an asset freeze on 6 April. Mr Gref was personally sanctioned by the UK on 24 March.

The UK’s sanctions list states that the bank “is involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the government of Russia”.

In 2014, Sberbank was sanctioned by the EU, before the UK left, following the annexation of Crimea. The sanctions – which have remained in place since, replaced by UK law coming into force at the end of the Brexit transition period – relate to transferable securities or money-market instruments, as well as loans and credit arrangements. The sanctions did not prevent individuals being paid for speaking arrangements.

A spokesperson for Sir Tony said: “He has participated in Sberbank events over the years, obviously all before the invasion of Ukraine. The 2013 event with Colin Powell was arranged through the Washington Speakers Bureau. No fee was received subsequent to that event, though travel costs were reimbursed for the 2015 trip.

“The institute has received no money from Sberbank. Until the invasion, when it was sanctioned as an important part of the Russian economy, Sberbank was a highly regarded international Russian bank with connections all over the world.”

The Tony Blair Institute “has not received any funding or payments from BI.ZONE”, the spokesperson added.

Sberbank, Sberbank Corporate University and BI.ZONE were contacted for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian troops in Kherson ‘pushed back’ by Kyiv, UK says

Western officials have said Ukraine has pushed back Russian troops in several areas around Kherson, the city region in the south which fell to Vladimir Putin’s forces in February.The officials said Ukrainians had made some tactical gains in the area, but warned it was too soon to determine if the offensive launched this week by Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces is succeeding.Earlier on Friday the Ukrainian military claimed that Russian forces had suffered “significant losses” region.Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military in the south, said: “We continue to destroy the enemy in terms of its logistics, capabilities, capacities. Ammunition warehouses...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Fighting goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant; IAEA on site

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces raged Friday near Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in a Russian-held area of eastern Ukraine, as experts from the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog agency assessing damage sought to prevent even the slightest leak of radioactive material. Local Russian-appointed authorities said Friday that staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restarted a key reactor just hours after a shelling attack a day earlier forced it to shut down. Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator, Energoatom confirmed on its Telegram channel that the reactivated reactor had been plugged back into the power grid. The head...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

G-7 pledges to move forward with Russia oil price cap system

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrial powers on Friday pledged to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil in a bid to limit the Kremlin's revenues and ability to fund its war in Ukraine, while also curtailing the war's impact on energy prices and inflation. The ministers said they would impose the cap by barring insurance or shipping companies from helping Russia sell oil at prices above the set limit.The decision follows discussions at the group’s summit earlier this year and aims at solving one of the vexing problems with sanctions against Russia: Global oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Powell
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Bill Browder
Person
Herman Gref
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

‘We’re gonna blind ourselves’: Ex-intel officials say Trump’s document hoarding could ruin years of work

Former president Donald Trump’s hoarding of highly classified national defence information at the Palm Beach, Florida, home could bring about a level of damage to US intelligence operations not seen in decades, according to current and former intelligence community officials and experts who spoke to The Independent.A Tuesday court filing from the Department of Justice laid out just how many documents containing America’s most sensitive secrets were recovered from the ex-president over the last nine months. More than 100 “unique documents with classification markings” were seized from his Mar-a-Lago club during an 8 August search by FBI agents, including three...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says

Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
POTUS
The Independent

Truss and Sunak send final message to Tory voters ahead of polls closing

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak both sent final messages to Tory members, with polling set to close in the race to become the next prime minister.Polling closes at 5pm, bringing to an end a long, fractious contest that has dominated the summer and saw both candidates clash over competing visions for the country.Foreign Secretary Ms Truss is believed to be on course for victory and in her final message on Friday she paid tribute to the party members she had met in recent months.She said: “It has been fantastic meeting and speaking to thousands of members across the whole of...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk rejects handshake from Belarus’s Victoria Azarenka at US Open

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk on Thursday refused to shake hands with her Belarusian opponent Victoria Azarenka and instead opted for a racket tap after their second-round match at the US Open. Kostyuk was defeated 6-2, 6-3 by Azarenka. The 20-year-old Ukrainian has been among the most vocal critics of the lack of condemnation from Russian and Belarusian players to the invasion of her country.“I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do in the circumstances I’m in right now,” Kostyuk said. “I don’t know any single person who condemned the war publicly, and the actions of their government so...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Russian Bank#Uk#Kremlin#Eu#Sberbank#Labour
The Independent

Court would find probe into whether Johnson lied ‘unlawful’, says Lord Pannick

A Commons investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament would be ruled “unlawful” by courts, a leading barrister has said in a Government-commissioned legal opinion.Lord Pannick claimed the Privileges Committee is adopting an “unfair procedure” and “fundamentally flawed” approach.Downing Street commissioned the legal advice from the crossbench peer and published it on Friday in a highly unusual move, drawing accusations the outgoing Prime Minister is attempting to “intimidate” the committee in a bid to clear his name.Although Mr Johnson is due to leave No 10 next week, the Privileges Committee is going ahead with its inquiry into whether he committed...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Hundreds of TV and film producers urge new PM to abandon privatisation of Channel 4

Hundreds of TV and production companies have urged the next prime minister to scrap the privatisation of Channel 4. The government announced controversial plans to sell off the broadcaster earlier this year, which was met with criticism from the creative industry, politicians and celebrities. Channel 4 has been publicly owned since it was founded in 1982 and is funded by advertising. Ministers said government ownership was holding the broadcaster back from competing with streaming giants like Netflix as they made the case for the sale. Nearly all TV and production companies have now made their opposition clear to whoever will...
WORLD
The Independent

Strikes in Scotland’s education and waste services suspended as new pay offer made

Strikes in education and waste services in Scotland have been suspended after trade unions said they would put a new pay offer to members.GMB and Unite have joined Unison in suspending strike action.Schools across Scotland had been threatened with closure next week, at the beginning of the school year, as catering staff, cleaners, teaching assistants and early-years assistants prepared to walk out.Unions rejected a 5 per cent pay raise offer, and councils had tried to stop the disruption by offering workers a minimum wage increase of at least £2,000 for next year. But unions said the offer was unacceptable.Bin workers’...
WORLD
The Independent

Union calls on new PM to impose £30bn tax on rich to save frontline workers from cost-of-living disaster

The UK’s new prime minister should raise taxes on the rich by £30bn a year to save workers providing essential public services from the “disastrous” impact of the cost-of-living crisis, a major public sector union has said.Unison’s call came after a survey of 5,000 members of the public sector union found frontline staff living in darkened and unheated homes, using buy-now-pay-later schemes for essential purchases and considering giving up their jobs because they cannot afford the petrol to get to work.General secretary Christina McAnea said that many public sector workers – like nurses and school cleaning staff – will “never...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
Country
China
Country
Russia
The Independent

easyJet: how will passengers wrongly denied boarding get the compensation due?

After repeatedly misleading customers about their rights, Britain’s biggest budget airline has told The Independent it will contact and compensate travellers who were incorrectly blamed for having out-of-date passports for travel to the European Union.How can you tell if you were turned away at the departure gate wrongly, by easyJet or any other airline – and what can you claim?These are the key questions and answers, assembled with the help of a leading consumer lawyer: Gary Rycroft, partner at Joseph A Jones of Lancaster,What’s the background?Following the UK’s choice to become “third country nationals” after leaving the EU, two post-Brexit...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Teachers to vote in strike ballot as union condemns ‘insulting’ pay offer

Teachers have been told to reject an “insulting pay offer” as Scotland’s largest teaching union opens a ballot on industrial action.A 5% pay offer from local authority body Cosla was rejected by the Educational Institute of Scotland’s (EIS) executive committee last week.A consultative ballot has now been launched to determine whether teachers want to take strike action over the “wholly unacceptable” offer.Teachers will have until September 16 to vote in the online ballot.If teachers decide to walk out of the classroom, they will be the latest in a series of public sector workers taking industrial action over pay.We are urging...
WORLD
The Independent

Ofgem executive given role of keeping the lights on over winter

Ofgem has appointed a new senior executive to ensure that the lights stay on this Christmas, amid fears that a gas shortage could cause problems in meeting demand.Akshay Kaul will take on the job as interim director of infrastructure and security of supply over the winter period, the regulator said.Mr Kaul was already one of the top executives at Ofgem, as director of networks.A spokesperson for Ofgem said: “Akshay has taken on a new interim role with overall responsibility for infrastructure and security of supply, which covers the networks, energy systems management and security, and cybersecurity portfolios.“The role has a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ousted strongman president Gotabaya Rajapaksa set for return to Sri Lanka

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is poised to return to Sri Lanka, nearly two months after the ousted president fled the cash-strapped nation following an anti-government uprising and full-scale occupation of his home by protesters.Mr Rajapaksa, 73, who is currently in Thailand, is expected to return to Colombo on Saturday, a source close to him told the Daily Mirror newspaper.In another boost to the Rajapaksa family, the former president’s brother Basil, who was serving as the country’s finance minister when the crisis occurred, has been given permission to travel overseas up to 15 January next year by the country’s Supreme Court.The younger...
INDIA
The Independent

The Independent

819K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy