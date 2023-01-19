ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia-Ukraine live updates: US to provide $2.5 billion in aid, weapons to Ukraine

By Jon Haworth, Kevin Shalvey, Ivan Pereira, Bill Hutchinson, Teddy Grant, Julia Jacobo, Emily Shapiro, Patricio Chile, Mary Kekatos, Meredith Deliso, Morgan Winsor, Nadine El-Bawab
 6 days ago

More than 10 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine.

Putin’s forces in November pulled out of key positions, retreating from Kherson as Ukrainian troops led a counteroffensive targeting the city. Russian drones have continued bombarding civilian targets throughout Ukraine, knocking out critical power infrastructure as winter sets in .

Latest Developments

Jan 19, 6:13 PM

Pentagon announces $2.5B more aid for Ukraine

The Pentagon announced Thursday evening that it will provide Ukraine with $2.5 billion in additional aid for its efforts fighting Russian forces.

This is the 13th drawdown of equipment from the Department of Defense's inventories for Ukraine since August 2021, the agency said.

The package includes several weapons and equipment such as 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers, the DoD said.

-ABC News' Luis Martinez

Jan 19, 4:34 PM

UN nuclear watchdog chief 'worried' about a disaster in Ukraine

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog group said Thursday that he is worried the world is becoming complacent about the "very precarious" situation posed by the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine.

Russian forces seized the plant, Europe's largest, in March 2022 and it has repeatedly come under fire in recent months, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Rafael Grossi, director general of the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is working to set up a safe zone around the facility.

"I think the situation is very precarious," Grossi told reporters in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. "I worry that this is becoming routine, that people may believe that nothing has happened so far, so is the director general of the IAEA crying wolf?"

Grossi said two major explosions occurred near the plant on Thursday, adding to the alarming situation.

"We know every day that a nuclear accident or an accident having serious radiological consequences may take place," said Grossi before travelling to Moscow for talks with Russian officials.

Jan 19, 1:53 PM

Zelenskyy calls for new sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday pleaded with leaders of the European Union to pursue new sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry and energy carriers.

During a joint news conference in Kyiv with European Council President Charles Michel, Zelenskyy said he believes a tenth package of sanctions "could be even more effective" than the previous ones.

"The time has come, in particular, for sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry, against all its branches, organizations and all entities that work for the Russian missile program," Zelenskyy said.

He also expressed his frustration over Germany's hesitation to send Leopard tanks Ukraine.

"The issue of tanks remains relevant and very sensitive," Zelenskyy said. "It depends on many reasons and, unfortunately, does not depend on the will of Ukraine. We create pressure as hard as we can politically, but the essential thing is that our pressure is well-reasoned."

Zelenskyy added, "Against thousands of tanks of the Russian Federation, as I told our colleagues, only the courage of our military and the motivation of the Ukrainian people are not enough."

Since the United Kingdom announced last week it will send Challenger 2 tanks to Russia, the German government has faced mounting pressure to follow suit, or at least allow NATO allies such as Poland to supply Ukraine with German-made Leopard tanks.

"The delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine is still a matter of dispute in the Bundestag (national parliament)," according to a statement released Thursday by the German government, which added that the issue is still the subject of "heated debate."

Jan 19, 9:49 AM

Close to 100 Stryker armored vehicles part of next aid package: US official

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News that the upcoming aid package to Ukraine will include close to 100 Stryker Armored Vehicles and additional Bradley fighting vehicles.

The Stryker is a wheeled armored vehicle that can carry as many as 11 soldiers inside and is equipped with a 30mm gun and or machine gun that are remotely fired from inside the vehicle. It’s fast moving and can be used on roads or off roads, though the off road option is better handled by the tracked Bradley fighting vehicles.

-ABC News' Luis Martinez

Jan 18, 5:49 PM

Zelenskyy provides update on helicopter crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy provided an update on the helicopter crash near Kyiv near a kindergarten.

Zelenskyy said 14 people were killed in total including Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrski and one child.

Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters - PHOTO: Emergency personnel work at the site of a helicopter crash in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 18, 2023.

Twenty-five people were injured, including 11 kids, the president added.

"Hundreds of people were involved in extinguishing the fire, searching and rescuing the injured, carrying out the initial investigative actions," Zelenskyy said.

The president praised the efforts of kindergarten teachers who rushed in to help.

Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Women stand near the site of a helicopter crash outside of Kyiv, in Brovary, Ukarine, Jan. 18, 2023.

"Thank you for your bold actions, for taking the children out," he said.

Zelenskyy said the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be temporarily led by the head of the National Police of Ukraine.

"The tasks for which the Minister was responsible in the context of our defense operation and ensuring the security of the state have also been distributed," he said.

The cause of the helicopter crash is still under investigation.

-ABC News' Wil Gretsky

Jan 18, 12:38 PM

Putin prepared for long war, Nato says

Russia is preparing for an extended war so NATO must get ready “for the long haul” and support Ukraine for as long as it takes, the alliance’s Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana told top European military chiefs Wednesday.

NATO nations must invest more in defense, ramp up military industrial manufacturing and harness new technologies to prepare for future wars, Geoana said, speaking at the opening of the military chiefs’ meeting in Brussels.

-ABC News' Will Gretsky

Jan 18, 10:28 AM

16 people dead in helicopter crash, including 3 children

Sixteen people, including Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, died in a helicopter crash near Kyiv, according to national police, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office and Ukraine's security service.

Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters - PHOTO: The site of a deadly helicopter crash in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 18, 2023.

Monastyrsky is considered the most senior government official to die since the war started 11 months ago.

-ABC News' Yulia Drozd

Jan 18, 10:27 AM

Helicopter crash near Kyiv kills interior minister

Ukrainian officials were killed on Wednesday morning in a helicopter crash near Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, deputy Evgeniy Yenin and the state secretary of the interior ministry, Yuriy Lunkovych, died when a helicopter crashed in Brovary, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv, chief of the national police Igor Klymenko said on Facebook .

Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters - PHOTO: Emergency personnel work at the site of a helicopter crash, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 18, 2023.

The emergency services helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in a residential area, according to officials.

Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A military stands at the site where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the capital, Kyiv, on Jan. 18, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the interior ministry, at least 18 people died, including 3 children. Another 22 people, including 10 children, were wounded, officials said.

Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: (FILES) In this file photo taken on June 24, 2022

The cause of the crash is unclear for now.

-ABC News’ Yulia Drozd

Jan 17, 5:06 PM

Zelenskyy confirms Netherlands sending Patriot Missile System

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Netherlands will provide Ukrainian forces a Patriot Missile System.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces will now have three guaranteed Patriot batteries.

- ABC News Will Gretsky

Jan 17, 3:34 PM

White House condemns Dnipro attack

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre talked about the latest developments in Ukraine and slammed Russia over its missile strike on the apartment building in Dnipro.

"This weekend’s strikes are another example, as you've heard us say, of the brutal and barbaric war that Russia is waging against the Ukrainian people,” she told reporters during a White House press briefing.

“And we have seen this over and over again," she added.

Jean-Pierre also praised the UK’s announcement Monday that it plans to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The press secretary didn't say whether the U.S. would provide tanks to Ukraine or if Biden would pressure other countries to do so.

She noted that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was going to host another multinational meeting on Friday of the "Ukraine Contact Group" -- a gathering of defense ministers to discuss security assistance to Ukraine.

-ABC News' Ben Gittleson

