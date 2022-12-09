ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Special forces were in Russia during strike

By Julia Jacobo, Meredith Deliso, Bill Hutchinson, Morgan Winsor, Ivan Pereira, Nadine El-Bawab, Kevin Shalvey, Emily Shapiro, Patricio Chile
ABC News
ABC News
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mh9fg_0hZENuGY00

More than six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose forces began an offensive in August, has vowed to take back all Russian-occupied territory. But Putin in September announced a mobilization of reservists, which is expected to call up as many as 300,000 additional troops.

For previous coverage, please click here.

Latest Developments

Dec 9, 12:13 PM

US, Russian diplomats meet in Istanbul

A senior U.S. official met with a Russian delegation in Istanbul on Friday to discuss "a narrow set of bilateral issues," according to a spokesperson from the State Department.

Citing a hesitancy to discuss "private diplomatic discussions," the spokesperson declined to provide additional detail, but other sources say the agenda was focused on embassy staffing levels, visas, and related matters.

A spokesperson added that the war in Ukraine was not discussed, nor was Paul Whelan’s case.

The meeting was initially reported by Russian News Agency TASS.

-ABC News' Shannon Crawford

Dec 9, 12:05 PM

Treasury sanctions 4 Russians for carrying out human rights abuses

The U.S. Department of Treasury issued sanctions against four Russians accused of forcibly seizing personal data and conducting interrogations and searches against Ukrainian citizens to determine if they have any connections to the Ukrainian government or military.

There are also allegations that deportations, disappearances and torture have also been carried out.

Two of those sanctioned "oversaw the filtration of city government officials and other civilians from Mariupol, Ukraine, including through the filtration center in Manhush, Ukraine. Witnesses have reported insufficient food supplies, overcrowded cells, and beatings at the Manhush filtration center. One witness overheard Russia’s soldiers discussing shooting people who underwent filtration at Manhush," according to a press release from the Treasury.

The Treasury is also sanctioning members of Russia's Central Election Commission for overseeing the sham referenda held in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine in September, during which Ukrainians were forced to vote for annexation.

-ABC News' Sarah Kolinovsky

Dec 7, 6:01 PM

10 civilians killed in Russian air strike, Zelenskyy says

A Russian airstrike that struck Kurakhov, a city in Donetsk Oblast in southeastern Ukraine, has killed 10 people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday.

Civilian areas such as a market, gas station, bus station and a residential building were among the targets that were struck, Zelenskyy said.

Dec 7, 1:19 PM

Putin says Russia will not be the first to use nuclear weapons in war with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday the threat of nuclear war is increasing but Russia will not be the first to use nuclear weapons.

Putin, speaking at Russia's Human Rights Council, said nuclear weapons should act as a deterrent in conflicts, not provoke them.

"We consider weapons of mass destruction, nuclear weapons, it is all built around the so-called retaliatory strike. When we are struck, we strike back," Putin said.

“I have already said: we don’t have our own nuclear weapons, including tactical ones, on the territory of other countries, but the Americans do. Both in Turkey and in a number of other European states ... we haven't done anything yet," Putin said.

-ABC News' Will Gretsky

Dec 7, 9:11 AM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Time's 2022 'Person of the Year'

Time named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Spirit of Ukraine as the 2022 "Person of the Year."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzI33_0hZENuGY00
Time Magazine. - PHOTO: Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2022 is Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

More than a dozen Ukrainians who embodied the spirit of Ukraine were also named: Dr. Iryna Kondratova, who helped mothers give birth during shelling in the hospital basement; Oleg Kutkov, an engineer who laid the groundwork for the essential connectivity; Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Independent; and Levgen Klopotenko, a Kyiv chef who converted his restaurant into a relief canteen.

“This year’s choice was the most clear-cut in memory. Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, the world marched to Volodymyr Zelensky’s beat in 2022," Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal said in a statement.

Dec 6, 4:22 PM

Ukrainian special forces were deep in Russia to guide drone, senior Ukrainian official says

Ukrainian special forces were deep inside Russian territory and helped guide drones to at least one of the bases hit in Monday’s attacks, a senior official from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s inner-circle confirmed to ABC News.

-ABC News' Marcus Moore

Dec 6, 2:28 PM

White House does not have assessment on drone attacks inside Russia

The U.S. does not have an assessment on recent drone attacks deep inside Russia, which a person close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told ABC News Ukraine is responsible for, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday.

"I don't want to speculate about whether Ukraine is responsible for these attacks," Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre also told reporters Russia is to blame for this conflict.

-ABC News' Ben Gittleson

Dec 6, 11:41 AM

Russia now out of Iranian-made drones, Western officials say

According to Western officials, Russia has run out of Iranian-made drones. Russia had been using the lethal drones, along with missiles, in a wave of aerial bombardments on Ukrainian infrastructure over a period of several weeks.

But, the drones have been absent in recent Russian attacks. A western official said the Russians "anticipate a resupply."

In light of Ukraine’s apparent drone attacks on military airbases deep inside Russia, Western officials said Russia will now be undergoing "a significant amount of soul-searching" over their ability to defend significant military assets deep inside Russia’s borders.

The official, who characterized the attacks as "an egregious failure of security" said the Russian military’s potential had been consistently overestimated by the west.

“I no longer think the Russians are ten-feet tall," the official said.

-ABC News' Tom Soufi Burridge

Dec 6, 10:17 AM

Ukrainian drone crashes into military airfield in Russia

A Ukrainian drone crashed into a military airfield in Russia, setting an oil tanker on fire, according to the governor of Russia’s Kursk region.

There were no casualties at the Kursk base. This comes a day after drone attacks on two Russian airbases where jets used to bomb Ukraine are housed. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

-ABC News' Joe Simonetti

Dec 5, 11:26 AM

Missiles rain on Ukraine after purported drone strikes in Russia

A new barrage of missiles strikes was launched against Ukraine on Monday, hitting targets across the country, including the capital city of Kyiv, officials said.

Casualties and damage from the attacks were being assessed, Ukrainian officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uh1W4_0hZENuGY00
Chris Mcgrath/Getty Images - PHOTO: Military medics work on a Ukrainian soldier suffering from head and leg injuries caused by a mine, in a frontline field hospital on Dec. 04, 2022 outside Bakhmut, Ukraine.

The majority of the missiles were shot down by air defense forces, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said the Russians launched missiles from the Volgodonsk, Caspian and Black seas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CY9Vd_0hZENuGY00
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters - PHOTO: A firefighter works inside an office building heavily damaged by shelling in the in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, Dec. 5, 2022.

The strikes damaged two infrastructure objects in the Odesa region, leaving the area without electricity and running water, officials said. One person was hospitalized, according to Ukrainian officials.

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said a missile hit a substation that supplies the city of Belvaevska's pumping station with electricity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Gtsi_0hZENuGY00
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters - PHOTO: People take shelter inside the metro station amid Russian missile attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 5, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

According to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, missile strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region killed two people and injured three others, including a toddler, in the village of Novosofiyivka.

Explosion were also heard in Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson and Cherkasy, officials said.

The missile strikes followed reports from Russian media outlets that drones were used to bomb two military air bases in Russia, hundreds of miles from the Ukrainian border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7Ror_0hZENuGY00
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images - PHOTO: Relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war gather at Mykhailivs'ka Square demanding the liberation of their loved ones through a prisoner exchange with Russia, Dec. 03, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the drone attacks, but Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukraine’s president, posted a cryptic tweet, saying "if you launch something very often into the airspace of other countries, sooner or later the unknown flying objects will return to the place of departure."

-ABC News' Guy Davies

Click here to read the rest of the blog.

Comments / 2318

Tom Davis
10-25

I believe that the Ukraine should be supported but nuclear war is not part of that support. This basically a linguistic ,ethnic border a war that grew out of the breakup Soviet Union. If Russia does use nuclear weapons and NATO does not respond in kind then NATO just became irrelevant. The same delivery systems that could carry a nuke to Kiev or Odessa could carry it to London Washington or Paris. Europe had plenty scars and debris from last two great wars. The new found prosperity of Europe that started to take hold in the sixties after the rubble cleared was cleared away from the Gotterdammerung of five and a half horrific years of war could be set back to square one. I think Putin may do exactly what he says he will, to teach the West a lesson on the limitations of power.

Reply(153)
73
Cal Johnson
10-10

Russia has turned into a terrorist state. The army can't win on the battlefield so they shoot rockets into the cities like sore losers.

Reply(130)
299
olebc
10-24

I just wondering if the world had stopped Hitler when he first started his land grab, how much would the world have saved in both money and life. Is Putin doing much different then the early days of Hitler

Reply(39)
127
Related
CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base

Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
RadarOnline

'There Is No Forgiveness In Russia': Vladimir Putin 'Fighting For His Life' As Leader Fears He Will Be KILLED If Russia Loses War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin is reportedly “fighting for his life” amid fears he will be killed by Kremlin officials if Russia loses the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come just days after Russian troops were forced to surrender the previously occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, pressure is mounting for the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader to solidify a win in Ukraine or else risk losing the war altogether.According to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s recent recovery of Kherson last week – which serves as a key strategic territory due to its...
brytfmonline.com

The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”

There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
Business Insider

An American teacher in Ukraine, who spent 8 months hiding from Russian secret police, pretended to be an Irishman and said he only escaped because 'they weren't the cleverest people in the world'

An American teacher recounted his eight months hiding in Kherson to The New York Times. Timothy Morales told secret police he was an Irishman named Timothy Joseph when he was questioned. Morales said he only escaped because the FSB officers weren't very competent. An American teacher who successfully avoided detection...
Newsweek

Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC News

ABC News

937K+
Followers
197K+
Post
542M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy