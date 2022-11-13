Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russian forces withdraw from Kherson region

More than six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose forces began an offensive in August, has vowed to take back all Russian-occupied territory. But Putin in September announced a mobilization of reservists, which is expected to call up as many as 300,000 additional troops.

Latest Developments

Nov 13, 1:36 PM

Russian forces completed their retreat from the Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday. Now, Ukrainians are celebrating the liberation.

Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters - PHOTO: A boy waves a national flag as he celebrates after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, Ukraine Nov. 13, 2022.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP - PHOTO: A girl wrapped in the national flag exchange flowers with a Ukrainian soldier in central Kherson, Ukraine, Nov. 13, 2022.

Nov 12, 2:45 PM

Renowned street artist Banksy debuted a new work in a war-torn Ukrainian town in the Kyiv region.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters - PHOTO: A work of world-renowned graffiti artist Banksy is seen at the wall of destroyed building in the Ukrainian town of Borodianka, on Nov. 12, 2022.

The anonymous British artist posted photos of a mural to Instagram on Friday in Borodyanka, which was liberated from Russian forces in April.

The piece, which depicts a young girl doing a handstand on a pile of concrete rubble, was painted onto the wall of a building destroyed by shelling.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters - PHOTO: Local residents take photos of a work of world-renowned graffiti artist Banksy at the wall of destroyed building in the Ukrainian town of Borodianka, on Nov. 12, 2022.

Fans were taking photos of the work, as well as several others presumed to be by the artist, in the region on Saturday.

Nov 11, 3:15 PM

New satellite images from Maxar, a Colorado space technology company, show massive damage to Kherson's Antonovskiy Bridge and other structures after the Russian withdrawal across the Dnipro River.

The bridge is the main way to cross over the Dnipro River near the city of Kherson.

Maxar - PHOTO: Staellite image taken, Nov. 11, 2022, shows damage to a bridge in the Kherson region in the aftermath of the Russian retreat from the area.

Photos show several sections of the key bridge have been completely destroyed.

-ABC News' Stephen Wood

Nov 11, 11:19 AM

Russian forces have retreated not just from the city of Kherson, but the rest of Kherson province that surrounds the city and lies north of the Dnipro River.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that its 30,000 troops have now crossed to the other bank of the river, a figure that is in line with how many forces U.S. officials had estimated were in Kherson.

Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters - PHOTO: A destroyed car is seen on a highway to Kherson city, in Kherson region, Ukraine Nov. 11, 2022.

Russians claimed they are continuing to shell areas around Kherson that they’ve just left, which could be a concern for Ukrainian troops who will be in the range of Russian artillery fire while in the city.

Russia also claimed that fire damage is being inflicted on the accumulations of manpower and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces on the right bank of the Dnipro River.

-ABC News' Luis Martinez

Nov 11, 11:18 AM

Russian forces have completed their retreat from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, saying the last of its troops crossed over to the other side of the Dnipro river.

In a statement carried by Russia's state news agencies, the ministry said the withdrawal was completed at 5 a.m. Moscow time on Friday.

-ABC News' Patrick Reevell

Nov 10, 3:53 PM

The Pentagon announced a new $400 million defense package for Ukraine on Thursday.

The new aid will include four short-range Avenger air defense systems, which is a first for the packages approved for the war in Ukraine. It will also include more missiles for HAWK air defense systems, more anti-aircraft Stinger missiles, HIMARS ammunition, precision-guided artillery rounds and Humvees.

The Ukrainians will need some training on the Avengers, according to Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh, who did not give an estimate on when the systems might arrive and be ready to use.

With this latest drawdown, the U.S. has now committed more than $18.6 billion for the war since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

-ABC News' Matt Seyler

Nov 10, 11:51 AM

A new U.S. assessment estimates 100,000 Russians have been killed or wounded in the war in Ukraine, according to Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The U.S. last gave an estimate in early August that the number of Russians killed and wounded was between 70,000 and 80,000.

"There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering, you're looking at maybe 15, 20, 30 million refugees, probably 40,000 Ukrainian innocent people who are civilians have been killed as collateral damage," said Milley.

He added, "You’re looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed or wounded, same thing probably on the Ukrainian side."

He pointed out that Russia invaded Ukraine with a force of 170,000 troops.

-ABC News' Luis Martinez

Nov 9, 12:54 PM

Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, who runs the private military company Wagner, said Wednesday that Russia’s retreat from the key Ukrainian city of Kherson was painful but necessary.

Prigozhin, nicknamed "Putin's Chef" due to his restaurant and catering businesses, said Russian troops had to withdraw from Kherson because they were nearly surrounded by Ukrainian forces and cut off from supply lines.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin gestures at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Aug. 9, 2016.

“Neither I, nor Wagner abandoned Kherson," Pigozhin said. "Without question, it is not a victorious step in this war, but it’s important not to agonize, nor to fall into paranoia, but to make conclusions and work on mistakes."

He praised Russian Gen. Sergey Surovikin for making the decision to withdraw Russian troops and saving the lives of thousands of soldiers.

-ABC News' Patrick Reevell

Nov 9, 11:32 AM

Russia’s defense minister and top commander in Ukraine announced Wednesday that Russian troops will pull back from the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

Defense minister Sergey Shoigu said he accepted a proposal from Russian Gen. Sergey Surovikin to order Russian forces to retreat to the eastern bank of the Dnieper River, in effect abandoning the city of Kherson.

Hannibal Hanschke/EPA via Shutterstock - PHOTO: A destroyed residential building in Arkhanhelske, in the northern Kherson region, is seen on Nov. 6, 2022.

Surovikin said it was a “very difficult decision” and justified it as necessary to save the lives of Russian soldiers and to preserve their capacity for future operations.

“Besides that, it frees up part of the forces and resources, which will be employed for active actions, including offensive, in other directions,” Surovikin said in the televised meeting with Shoigu.

Stringer/Reuters - PHOTO: A local resident rides a bike near destroyed houses in the village of Arkhanhelske, Kherson region, Ukraine on Nov. 8, 2022.

Kherson is the only regional capital the Russians have occupied since 2014. The city and the surrounding area act as a gateway to Crimea Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Nov 9, 3:21 AM

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star detained in Russia, has been transferred to a penal colony, a move decried by White House officials.

"Every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a minute too long," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement early Wednesday. "As the Administration continues to work tirelessly to secure her release, the President has directed the Administration to prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony."

Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters - PHOTO: U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner is seen through a TV camera viewfinder as she appears on a screen via video link from the detention centre, in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, Russia, on Oct. 25, 2022.

Griner's lawyers said in a statement that she was transferred on Nov. 4 from a detention center in Iksha. She's now on her way to a penal colony in an undisclosed location.

"We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination," the lawyers, Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, said in a statement. "In accordance with the standard Russian procedure the attorneys, as well as the U.S. Embassy, should be notified upon her arrival at her destination."

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo - PHOTO: In this file photo, WNBA star Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 4, 2022.

The White House said it had made a "significant offer" to Russian officials to "resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detentions of American citizens."

"In the subsequent weeks, despite a lack of good faith negotiation by the Russians, the U.S. Government has continued to follow up on that offer and propose alternative potential ways forward with the Russians through all available channels," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

She added, "The U.S. Government is unwavering in its commitment to its work on behalf of Brittney and other Americans detained in Russia -- including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan."

-ABC News' Cindy Smith, Ahmad Hemingway and Tanya Stukalova