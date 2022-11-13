ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russian forces withdraw from Kherson region

By Emily Shapiro, Bill Hutchinson, Ivan Pereira, Kevin Shalvey, Meredith Deliso, Patricio Chile, Morgan Winsor, Nadine El-Bawab
ABC News
ABC News
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCpNt_0hZENuGY00

More than six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose forces began an offensive in August, has vowed to take back all Russian-occupied territory. But Putin in September announced a mobilization of reservists, which is expected to call up as many as 300,000 additional troops.

For previous coverage, please click here.

Latest Developments

Nov 13, 1:36 PM

Ukrainians celebrate Kherson liberation

Russian forces completed their retreat from the Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday. Now, Ukrainians are celebrating the liberation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GAFUl_0hZENuGY00
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters - PHOTO: A boy waves a national flag as he celebrates after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, Ukraine Nov. 13, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfAoU_0hZENuGY00
Efrem Lukatsky/AP - PHOTO: A girl wrapped in the national flag exchange flowers with a Ukrainian soldier in central Kherson, Ukraine, Nov. 13, 2022.
Nov 12, 2:45 PM

Banksy mural unveiled in Ukraine

Renowned street artist Banksy debuted a new work in a war-torn Ukrainian town in the Kyiv region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWM4m_0hZENuGY00
Gleb Garanich/Reuters - PHOTO: A work of world-renowned graffiti artist Banksy is seen at the wall of destroyed building in the Ukrainian town of Borodianka, on Nov. 12, 2022.

The anonymous British artist posted photos of a mural to Instagram on Friday in Borodyanka, which was liberated from Russian forces in April.

The piece, which depicts a young girl doing a handstand on a pile of concrete rubble, was painted onto the wall of a building destroyed by shelling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNmB2_0hZENuGY00
Gleb Garanich/Reuters - PHOTO: Local residents take photos of a work of world-renowned graffiti artist Banksy at the wall of destroyed building in the Ukrainian town of Borodianka, on Nov. 12, 2022.

Fans were taking photos of the work, as well as several others presumed to be by the artist, in the region on Saturday.

Nov 11, 3:15 PM

Satellite images show damage to bridge near Kherson

New satellite images from Maxar, a Colorado space technology company, show massive damage to Kherson's Antonovskiy Bridge and other structures after the Russian withdrawal across the Dnipro River.

The bridge is the main way to cross over the Dnipro River near the city of Kherson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yQwT_0hZENuGY00
Maxar - PHOTO: Staellite image taken, Nov. 11, 2022, shows damage to a bridge in the Kherson region in the aftermath of the Russian retreat from the area.

Photos show several sections of the key bridge have been completely destroyed.

-ABC News' Stephen Wood

Nov 11, 11:19 AM

Russians leave Kherson Oblast, not just the city

Russian forces have retreated not just from the city of Kherson, but the rest of Kherson province that surrounds the city and lies north of the Dnipro River.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that its 30,000 troops have now crossed to the other bank of the river, a figure that is in line with how many forces U.S. officials had estimated were in Kherson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VUoT_0hZENuGY00
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters - PHOTO: A destroyed car is seen on a highway to Kherson city, in Kherson region, Ukraine Nov. 11, 2022.

Russians claimed they are continuing to shell areas around Kherson that they’ve just left, which could be a concern for Ukrainian troops who will be in the range of Russian artillery fire while in the city.

Russia also claimed that fire damage is being inflicted on the accumulations of manpower and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces on the right bank of the Dnipro River.

-ABC News' Luis Martinez

Nov 11, 11:18 AM

Russia says withdrawal from Kherson complete

Russian forces have completed their retreat from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, saying the last of its troops crossed over to the other side of the Dnipro river.

In a statement carried by Russia's state news agencies, the ministry said the withdrawal was completed at 5 a.m. Moscow time on Friday.

-ABC News' Patrick Reevell

Nov 10, 3:53 PM

Pentagon announces $400M in aid to Ukraine

The Pentagon announced a new $400 million defense package for Ukraine on Thursday.

The new aid will include four short-range Avenger air defense systems, which is a first for the packages approved for the war in Ukraine. It will also include more missiles for HAWK air defense systems, more anti-aircraft Stinger missiles, HIMARS ammunition, precision-guided artillery rounds and Humvees.

The Ukrainians will need some training on the Avengers, according to Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh, who did not give an estimate on when the systems might arrive and be ready to use.

With this latest drawdown, the U.S. has now committed more than $18.6 billion for the war since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

-ABC News' Matt Seyler

Nov 10, 11:51 AM

US estimates 100,000 Russians killed or wounded in Ukraine

A new U.S. assessment estimates 100,000 Russians have been killed or wounded in the war in Ukraine, according to Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The U.S. last gave an estimate in early August that the number of Russians killed and wounded was between 70,000 and 80,000.

"There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering, you're looking at maybe 15, 20, 30 million refugees, probably 40,000 Ukrainian innocent people who are civilians have been killed as collateral damage," said Milley.

He added, "You’re looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed or wounded, same thing probably on the Ukrainian side."

He pointed out that Russia invaded Ukraine with a force of 170,000 troops.

-ABC News' Luis Martinez

Nov 9, 12:54 PM

Oligarch close to Putin says Russian troop retreat was necessary

Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, who runs the private military company Wagner, said Wednesday that Russia’s retreat from the key Ukrainian city of Kherson was painful but necessary.

Prigozhin, nicknamed "Putin's Chef" due to his restaurant and catering businesses, said Russian troops had to withdraw from Kherson because they were nearly surrounded by Ukrainian forces and cut off from supply lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcX2L_0hZENuGY00
Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin gestures at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Aug. 9, 2016.

“Neither I, nor Wagner abandoned Kherson," Pigozhin said. "Without question, it is not a victorious step in this war, but it’s important not to agonize, nor to fall into paranoia, but to make conclusions and work on mistakes."

He praised Russian Gen. Sergey Surovikin for making the decision to withdraw Russian troops and saving the lives of thousands of soldiers.

-ABC News' Patrick Reevell

Nov 9, 11:32 AM

Russian troops retreat from key Ukrainian city

Russia’s defense minister and top commander in Ukraine announced Wednesday that Russian troops will pull back from the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

Defense minister Sergey Shoigu said he accepted a proposal from Russian Gen. Sergey Surovikin to order Russian forces to retreat to the eastern bank of the Dnieper River, in effect abandoning the city of Kherson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Th6RO_0hZENuGY00
Hannibal Hanschke/EPA via Shutterstock - PHOTO: A destroyed residential building in Arkhanhelske, in the northern Kherson region, is seen on Nov. 6, 2022.

Surovikin said it was a “very difficult decision” and justified it as necessary to save the lives of Russian soldiers and to preserve their capacity for future operations.

“Besides that, it frees up part of the forces and resources, which will be employed for active actions, including offensive, in other directions,” Surovikin said in the televised meeting with Shoigu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdJh0_0hZENuGY00
Stringer/Reuters - PHOTO: A local resident rides a bike near destroyed houses in the village of Arkhanhelske, Kherson region, Ukraine on Nov. 8, 2022.

Kherson is the only regional capital the Russians have occupied since 2014. The city and the surrounding area act as a gateway to Crimea Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Nov 9, 3:21 AM

White House denounces Griner transfer to penal colony

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star detained in Russia, has been transferred to a penal colony, a move decried by White House officials.

"Every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a minute too long," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement early Wednesday. "As the Administration continues to work tirelessly to secure her release, the President has directed the Administration to prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1KPy_0hZENuGY00
Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters - PHOTO: U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner is seen through a TV camera viewfinder as she appears on a screen via video link from the detention centre, in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, Russia, on Oct. 25, 2022.

Griner's lawyers said in a statement that she was transferred on Nov. 4 from a detention center in Iksha. She's now on her way to a penal colony in an undisclosed location.

MORE: Brittney Griner meets with US officials in Russia as White House works to secure her release

"We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination," the lawyers, Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, said in a statement. "In accordance with the standard Russian procedure the attorneys, as well as the U.S. Embassy, should be notified upon her arrival at her destination."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPpH5_0hZENuGY00
Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo - PHOTO: In this file photo, WNBA star Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 4, 2022.

The White House said it had made a "significant offer" to Russian officials to "resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detentions of American citizens."

"In the subsequent weeks, despite a lack of good faith negotiation by the Russians, the U.S. Government has continued to follow up on that offer and propose alternative potential ways forward with the Russians through all available channels," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

She added, "The U.S. Government is unwavering in its commitment to its work on behalf of Brittney and other Americans detained in Russia -- including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan."

-ABC News' Cindy Smith, Ahmad Hemingway and Tanya Stukalova

Click here to read the rest of the blog.

Comments / 1787

Tom Davis
20d ago

I believe that the Ukraine should be supported but nuclear war is not part of that support. This basically a linguistic ,ethnic border a war that grew out of the breakup Soviet Union. If Russia does use nuclear weapons and NATO does not respond in kind then NATO just became irrelevant. The same delivery systems that could carry a nuke to Kiev or Odessa could carry it to London Washington or Paris. Europe had plenty scars and debris from last two great wars. The new found prosperity of Europe that started to take hold in the sixties after the rubble cleared was cleared away from the Gotterdammerung of five and a half horrific years of war could be set back to square one. I think Putin may do exactly what he says he will, to teach the West a lesson on the limitations of power.

Reply(99)
47
Cal Johnson
10-10

Russia has turned into a terrorist state. The army can't win on the battlefield so they shoot rockets into the cities like sore losers.

Reply(103)
220
olebc
20d ago

I just wondering if the world had stopped Hitler when he first started his land grab, how much would the world have saved in both money and life. Is Putin doing much different then the early days of Hitler

Reply(28)
66
Related
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
airlive.net

Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage

Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Leaked Kremlin Emails Claim Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer

Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health. Article continues...
Washington Examiner

Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
CBS News

American fighter in Ukraine describes the "pure evil" of Russia's war

An American who volunteered to fight against Russia in Ukraine described the carnage he saw on the front lines — saying the battle for Ukrainians is against "pure evil." "Anybody in the West that asks Ukraine to just do peace talks, they need to go through these villages. They need to see what's been done to these people," said the man, who wants to be known only by his call sign, Elvis.
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Examiner

Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond

The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
Insider

Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
ABC News

ABC News

904K+
Followers
191K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy