Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russia kidnaps Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant official

By Morgan Winsor
 1 day ago

He is being detained in an unknown location, according to Ukrainian officials.

US announces additional military assistance to Ukraine A $725 million package includes military vehicles and ammunition for HIMARS rockets systems as Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground on the battlefield. ABCNews.com

More than six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose forces began an offensive in August, has vowed to take back all Russian-occupied territory. But Putin in September announced a mobilization of reservists, which is expected to call up as many as 300,000 additional troops.

For previous coverage, please click here.

US, allies degraded Russia's ability to replace weapons destroyed in war: Report

A new report released by the U.S. and it's allies states that they have degraded the Russian defense industry’s ability to replace weapons destroyed in the war, including over 6,000 pieces of military equipment, including tanks, armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles.

The report was announced at a meeting hosted by the U.S. Department of Treasury along with top finance and other government agencies from 33 countries meant to illustrate how joint sanctions "have disrupted Russia’s military operations" and "critical defense supply chains" impacting Russian efforts on the battlefield.

Officials said the shortages, in part due to sanctions and export controls, are forcing Russia to look to less technologically advanced countries, like North Korea and Iran, for supplies and equipment.

-ABC News' Cindy Smith

'No need' for massive new strikes on Ukraine: Putin

Speaking to reporters at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country.

Putin also said that his call up of Russian reservists would be over within two weeks and there are no plans for further mobilization. According to the Associated Press, Putin said that 222,000 of the 300,000 reservists that the Russian Defense Ministry set as a goal had been mobilized.

-ABC News' Alexandra Faul

NATO allies pledge more support for Ukraine

Several NATO allies have announced additional support for Ukraine during their two-day NATO defense ministers meeting.

Canada said Wednesday it is planning $47 million Canadian dollars more in military aid, including winter equipment, drone cameras and satellite communications, in the coming weeks.

MORE: How quickly will Ukraine get the advanced air defenses it needs?

The British government announced Thursday it would provide missiles for advanced NASAM anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine. The U.K. also is sending hundreds of aerial drones for information gathering and logistics support, plus 18 howitzer artillery guns.

France promised more artillery, anti-aircraft systems and missiles, with President Emmanuel Macron telling France 2 television on Wednesday that they will provide Ukraine with CAESAR mobile artillery units to lead the counteroffensive, as well as radars, unspecified military systems and missiles.

The Netherlands also announced Wednesday it will send additional advanced air defense missiles.

-ABC News' Jason Volack

UN passes resolution condemning Russia's annexation attempts

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to pass a resolution censuring Russia for its attempted annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Wednesday.

In a record number of ayes for resolutions supporting Ukraine since the onset of the war, 143 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while five voted against and 35 abstained.

The five countries voting against the measure were Russia, three allies that have consistently aligned themselves with Moscow in the chamber--- Syria, North Korea, Belarus -- as well as Nicaragua.

A senior administration official previously set the bar for success of the measure at 100 votes -- the same number that backed a resolution denouncing Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield called it a "monumental day" for the body.

"This means that, in the eyes of the world, Ukraine's borders remain the same," she said on Twitter.

-ABC News' Shannon K. Crawford

