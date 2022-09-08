Russia-Ukraine live updates: Blinken makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" into neighboring Ukraine began on Feb. 24, with Russian forces invading from Belarus, to the north, and Russia, to the east. Ukrainian troops have offered "stiff resistance," according to U.S. officials.

Latest Developments

Sep 8, 1:13 PM

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stopped in a war-torn section of Irpin in the Bucha district as part of his trip to Ukraine.

The city's deputy mayor, Dmytro Nehresha, showed Blinken ruined buildings and streets still littered with debris from Russian strikes in the early weeks of the war.

The Russians have indiscriminately shelled this city. Nehresha described how young and vibrant the city once was.

Irpin was under Russian control for nearly a month before Ukraine won it back, he explained.

Khrystyna Podyryaka, the director of the War Crimes Investigation Unit for the national Ukraine Police, was also present for the stop. She told Blinken that the unit is investigating 30,000 war crimes, two-third of which directly involve civilians.

"There has to be accountability for those who committed atrocities," Blinken responded.

At one point, nearly all residents of Irpin had been evacuated. Despite the devastation, almost 80% have returned, Nehresha said.

The secretary expressed confidence that the city would be restored. Before Blinken departed, he was asked to sign an Irpin flag.

-ABC News' Shannon Crawford

Sep 8, 12:57 PM

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the heavily fortified Presidential Administration Building in Kyiv.

The meeting took place in a gilded room darkened by blackout shades. Other windows in the building were covered by sandbags.

Blinken was joined by his deputy chief of staff, Thomas Sullivan; Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland; U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink; and Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried. Zelenskyy was accompanied by his foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Marakova, and other top members of his cabinet.

In English, Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. for its "enormous" support, saying he appreciated the delegation’s visit. He also presented Blinken with a Ukrainian medal, "The Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise," awarded for distinguished service to the country.

Blinken commended the bravery of the Ukrainian people and their success on the battlefield, noting the counteroffensive underway was proving "incredibly effective," calling it a "pivotal moment" that would put Kyiv on better footing for future negotiations.

“This is your homeland, not Russia’s,” he said. “It’s as basic as that.”

Blinken also spoke about the recent announcement of $2 billion in long-term aid for Ukraine and other countries in the region deemed to be at risk of facing Russian aggression, highlighting the “durable and enduring” commitment of the United States.

He noted how Russia was feeling the impact of economic sanctions, pointing to Moscow turning to Iran and North Korea for weapons as evidence.

Blinken last met with Zelenskyy in person in April, when he visited Kyiv.

-ABC News' Shannon Crawford

Sep 8, 12:40 PM

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, spending about 45 minutes inside Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday.

Prior to that, Blinken visited a children’s hospital in Kyiv where he met Patron, a bomb-sniffing Jack Russell terrier. The secretary presented Patron with treats and held him as they posed for a photo.

He also distributed stuffed animals to young patients present, including a 6-year-old girl, Maryna, who lost her leg and is learning to walk with a prosthetic.

This latest unannounced visit to Ukraine is the secretary’s fifth trip to the country and his third since the outbreak of the war. Blinken last visited Kyiv in late April. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin remain the highest-level American officials to visit the country in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

-ABC News' Shannon Crawford

Sep 8, 7:08 AM

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for an unannounced visit to war-torn Ukraine.

His visit came on the heels of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's announcement of a $675-million package of heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion. In addition, Blinken announced Thursday that the Biden administration would provide a further $2 billion in long-term foreign military financing to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners "most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression."

Emilio Morenatti/AP - PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third right, arrives to visit a children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 8, 2022, during his trip to the war-torn country.

Sep 8, 5:53 AM

The United States will send another $675 million in assistance to Ukraine amid Russia's war, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Thursday.

"Yesterday, President Biden approved the latest tranche of U.S. assistance to Ukraine, valued at up to $675 million, and this is the Biden administration's 20th drawdown of equipment from U.S. stocks for Ukraine since last August," Austin told reporters at the U.S. military's Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where he attended a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

"The latest package includes more GMLRS, 105 millimeter howitzers, artillery ammunition and HARMs, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems, small arms and more," he added.

Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images - PHOTO: From right, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley and German Defense Minister Christine Lamprecht attend a meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Sept. 8, 2022.

The Ukraine Defence Contact Group is a U.S.-led effort to bring together defense leaders from dozens of countries around the world in order to facilitate military support for Ukraine in its ongoing efforts to fight the Russian invasion. Austin said Thursday that the group was meeting to "renew our commitment and intensify our momentum to support the brave defenders of Ukraine for the long term."

"Today, four months after our initial Contact Group meeting, the war is at another key moment. Russian forces continue to cruelly bombard Ukrainian cities and civilians with missiles and artillery fire," he said. "But Ukrainian forces have begun their counteroffensive in the south of their country."

"This Contact Group needs to position itself to sustain Ukraine's brave defenders for the long haul," he added. "And that means a continued and determined flow of capability now."

Sep 7, 7:27 PM

Shelling on Tuesday damaged a backup power line at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the United Nation's nuclear watchdog said Wednesday .

The International Atomic Energy Agency said there was no immediate impact from the damage because the Russian-held plant was already disconnected from the grid.

The plant previously lost all four of its regular power lines during the conflict, according to the IAEA.

The damaged power line is one of three backup lines between the plant and a nearby thermal power station. The other two are disconnected, the IAEA said.

In recent days, the plant has relied on its sole operating reactor for power, according to the IAEA, which stressed that a "secure off-site power supply from the grid and backup power supply systems are essential for ensuring nuclear safety and preventing a nuclear accident."

-ABC News' Jason Volack

Sep 7, 6:18 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed during his nightly address Wednesday that several settlements have been recaptured from Russia in the Kharkiv region, though did not provide further details.

"There is good news from the Kharkiv region. However, now is not the time to name the liberated settlements," he said.

-ABC News' Jason Volack and Max Uzol

Sep 6, 4:17 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he was the first foreign leader to have a conversation with new United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss .

Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media that he invited her to Ukraine and the two discussed security guarantees and "coordinated further pressure" on Russia.

"The goal is to stop the aggression & bring the perpetrators to justice," he said.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said in a statement that Truss reiterated the U.K.'s "steadfast support" for Ukraine in her first call with a foreign leader since taking office.

“The leaders discussed the need to strengthen global security and the measures necessary to cut off the funds fueling Putin’s war machine," the statement said.

"She praised the Ukrainians' fight for sovereignty and self-determination and said it was essential Ukraine succeeds and Russia fails," the statement continued, adding that Truss was "delighted to accept an invitation to visit President Zelenskyy in Ukraine soon."

-ABC News' Rashid Haddou

Sep 6, 3:36 PM

More than 1,000 children have been confirmed killed or injured in Ukraine since Russia invaded six months ago, the humanitarian organization Save the Children said Tuesday.

At least 372 children have been killed and 635 children injured since Feb. 24 -- for an average of five children killed or injured each day, according to a Save the Children analysis of verified United Nations data

"This grim milestone marks another dark day in this senseless war. Innocent children are being injured and killed nearly every day in Ukraine," Sonia Khush, Save the Children's country director in Ukraine, said in a statement. "Ruthless violence, including the use of explosive weapons in urban areas, has taken a big toll on children over the past six months."

"Our teams inside Ukraine continue to witness the devastating impact this war is having on children and families who have endured more than eight years of conflict. The world must act now," the statement continued.

The number of civilian casualties in the war is likely "considerably" higher, the U.N. said.

Sep 6, 11:58 AM

The nuclear watchdog of the United Nations is calling for the immediate establishment of a "nuclear safety and security protection zone" around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

The recommendation, among several others, was made in a second report released Tuesday by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which deployed an expert mission to the besieged plant last week.

"The IAEA recommends that shelling on site and in its vicinity should be stopped immediately to avoid any further damages to the plant and associated facilities, for the safety of the operating staff and to maintain the physical integrity to support safe and secure operation," the agency wrote in the report. "This requires agreement by all relevant parties to the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP."

IAEA via Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: A view shows the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during a visit by members of the International Atomic Energy Agency expert mission, in Ukraine, in this picture released Sept. 2, 2022.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the largest in Ukraine and all of Europe. Invading Russian forces overran the site and the surrounding town of Enerhodar in early March. The Ukrainian workers have been left in place to keep the plant operating, as it supplies electricity across the war-torn country, but the site is now on the front line between Russian-occupied and Ukrainian-controlled territory. Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for shelling at or near the plant in recent days and weeks, fueling fears that the conflict could spark a radiation disaster.

The IAEA said it aims to maintain a "continued presence" at the plant to "help further improve and deepen the understanding of the situation."

"While the ongoing shelling has not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, it continues to represent a constant threat to nuclear safety and security with potential impact on critical safety functions that may lead to radiological consequences with great safety significance," the agency wrote in the latest report.