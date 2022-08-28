ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
nashvillesevereweather.com

Lower Humidity Today & Tomorrow

Yesterday’s uncomfortable humidity is gone … for a few days. Comfortable air will hang around today and Thursday. Humidity turns Uncomfortable Friday and hangs on for a while. Model data high temps for the next seven days says It’s Still Summer:. No rain today or Thursday and...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

First Alert Weather Day: line of storms moving through East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Tuesday bringing a line of downpours and storms. A few of those storms could produce damaging wind gusts, so we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. The cold front doesn’t cool us down, but it will briefly knock back the humidity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
County
Davidson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Filming takes place in downtown Columbia for upcoming Christmas movie

Christmas appeared early in downtown Columbia during August, with the square turning into a winter wonderland decorated with wreaths, lights, and even a layer of snow. The festive decorations acted as the setting for an upcoming Paramount movie said to feature country music singer Tanya Tucker, who was spotted filming on the square last weekend, from Aug. 20-21. Though details of the movie have not been shared yet, the set design indicated a Christmas movie was in the works.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Tennessee man missing in Alaskan wilderness during hunting trip

DEADHORSE, Alaska (WSMV) - A son is on his way to Deadhorse, Alaska, after his father went missing on Saturday. Authorities are looking for 61-year-old Steve Keel of Dover, Tennessee, who went missing on a hunting trip. According to the Facebook group “Missing In Fairbanks, Alaska,” Steve arrived in Alaska...
DOVER, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yes Please#I 24#Spc Wpc#Davidson Williamson
WSMV

‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
WSMV

The hidden dangers that could be hiding in your mattress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates is exposing why some mattresses can be dangerous for you to sleep on. Unfortunately, some families had to find out the hard way, costing them thousands, even tens of thousands, of dollars. WSMV Investigates found out what you need to pay attention to so...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOMI Owensboro

The Nashville Airport is Now Home to a Popular New Restaurant

My first introduction to Shake Shack was years ago in New York City. One of the busiest locations you'll see anywhere is the one that sits on 8th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen, just a block or so from Times Square. That's the first Shake Shack I ever ate at and I rolled in one night with my friend Beth. Randomly, I have a photo from that first encounter because my shake at the shack was freaking amazing. I don't remember exactly what it was called, but it was loaded up with marshmallow.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee

As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
TENNESSEE STATE
Architectural Digest

Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million

Singer Miley Cyrus just inked one of Nashville's priciest real estate deals of 2022. Though the property was never officially on the market, land registry records confirm that the Tennessee native has sold her Franklin ranch for $14.5 million. Cyrus acquired the estate in 2017 for $5.8 million – increasing its value by 150% over only five years. The farmhouse-style house spans has nearly 7,000 square feet of living space and sits on over 33.5 acres.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy