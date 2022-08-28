Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
When will it feel like Fall? Your Fall Outlook in East Tennessee for 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re sick of the summer heat, or just looking forward to see more trees change color, it is officially Meteorological fall as of Sept. 1. We follow the calendar for the next three months, to keep data comparison easier, which is where the “what’s normal” is important.
nashvillesevereweather.com
Lower Humidity Today & Tomorrow
Yesterday’s uncomfortable humidity is gone … for a few days. Comfortable air will hang around today and Thursday. Humidity turns Uncomfortable Friday and hangs on for a while. Model data high temps for the next seven days says It’s Still Summer:. No rain today or Thursday and...
wvlt.tv
First Alert Weather Day: line of storms moving through East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Tuesday bringing a line of downpours and storms. A few of those storms could produce damaging wind gusts, so we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. The cold front doesn’t cool us down, but it will briefly knock back the humidity.
wpde.com
Here's a possible reason why your pet suddenly woke late Sunday night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Did your dog or cat wake suddenly between 11:30 p.m. and midnight Sunday? There may be an explanation. FOX 17 Code Red Meteorologist Greg Bobos says a solar flare that cause a coronal mass ejection impacted the planet. According to SpaceWeather.com, a solar flare is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashland City water outage affecting entire city
The Town of Ashland City has issued a Drought Plan alerting the public Wednesday morning not to use water.
See Inside Tennessee Lake House Decorated with Insane Amount of Crazy Carousel Horses
Just when you think you've seen everything, then you get on Zillow Gone Wild, on Facebook, and you find out you haven't seen anything yet. Behold, the carousel horse house. Located in Gallatin, TN, near Nashville, the asking price for this lake house is $2,000,000.00. It has 3 bd, 3.5...
mainstreetmaury.com
Filming takes place in downtown Columbia for upcoming Christmas movie
Christmas appeared early in downtown Columbia during August, with the square turning into a winter wonderland decorated with wreaths, lights, and even a layer of snow. The festive decorations acted as the setting for an upcoming Paramount movie said to feature country music singer Tanya Tucker, who was spotted filming on the square last weekend, from Aug. 20-21. Though details of the movie have not been shared yet, the set design indicated a Christmas movie was in the works.
WSMV
Tennessee man missing in Alaskan wilderness during hunting trip
DEADHORSE, Alaska (WSMV) - A son is on his way to Deadhorse, Alaska, after his father went missing on Saturday. Authorities are looking for 61-year-old Steve Keel of Dover, Tennessee, who went missing on a hunting trip. According to the Facebook group “Missing In Fairbanks, Alaska,” Steve arrived in Alaska...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
Amy Grant gives herself ‘gift of a very simple fall’ after bike crash
The Christian artist said she was taking the fall off as a "gift" to herself in order to recover from her bike accident.
Goodlettsville homeowners say they are out $4K after pool contractor fails to finish work
During the summer and spring months, the Better Business Bureau says these types of scams are common.
WSMV
The hidden dangers that could be hiding in your mattress
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates is exposing why some mattresses can be dangerous for you to sleep on. Unfortunately, some families had to find out the hard way, costing them thousands, even tens of thousands, of dollars. WSMV Investigates found out what you need to pay attention to so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Nashville Airport is Now Home to a Popular New Restaurant
My first introduction to Shake Shack was years ago in New York City. One of the busiest locations you'll see anywhere is the one that sits on 8th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen, just a block or so from Times Square. That's the first Shake Shack I ever ate at and I rolled in one night with my friend Beth. Randomly, I have a photo from that first encounter because my shake at the shack was freaking amazing. I don't remember exactly what it was called, but it was loaded up with marshmallow.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
wpln.org
The country’s first Black-founded fair started in Middle Tennessee. Its legacy lives on from Gallatin to Detroit.
If you drive out to Gallatin and go down Blythe Street, you’ll come across an empty lot sandwiched between a housing development and a barbecue joint. It may not look like much, but this lot was the site of America’s oldest Black-founded fair. In the decades after Emancipation,...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning ahead of Labor Day
Noah Dean Winstead and Nate Lynam died in 2012 after being electrocuted while swimming at Cherokee Lake.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million
Singer Miley Cyrus just inked one of Nashville's priciest real estate deals of 2022. Though the property was never officially on the market, land registry records confirm that the Tennessee native has sold her Franklin ranch for $14.5 million. Cyrus acquired the estate in 2017 for $5.8 million – increasing its value by 150% over only five years. The farmhouse-style house spans has nearly 7,000 square feet of living space and sits on over 33.5 acres.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
A new survey by Preply shows the rudest (and most polite) cities in the country.
Comments / 0