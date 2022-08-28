Read full article on original website
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree IdentifiedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Lakewood, CO
Denver may give homeless women, transgender $1,000 monthly cash paymentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Discover 8 unique DougCo Air B and Bs perfect for staycationsNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Aurora man convicted of killing couple who responded to online vehicle adHeather WillardAurora, CO
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for helpDavid HeitzDenver, CO
‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Thursday, September 1, Colorado hospitals will be required to take certain steps to make hospital bills more affordable for low-to-moderate income Coloradans. The new Hospital Discounted Care Law is going into effect Thursday, after the passage of House Bill 21-1198. "This new law will cap the amount that hospitals can charge The post ‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado prairie dog protection group wins battle against Walgreens landscaping project
The Town of Parker has issued a cease and desist at the site of a landscaping project at a Parker Walgreens following community outrage regarding injured prairie dogs. Prairie Dog Protection Colorado, an animal activist group, spearheaded efforts to put a stop to the landscaping project that was allegedly blocking prairie dog burrows with rocks and inadvertently injuring the rodents.
Front Range first college in Colorado for apprenticeship program
Front Range Community College is the first college in Colorado to participate in the federal ambassador program, which aims to expand, strengthen, diversify and promote apprenticeships around the country. The apprenticeship ambassador initiative seeks to create a national network of employers, labor organizations, industry associations, program sponsors, educators, workforce intermediaries,...
Colorado contractor accused of leaving trail of unfinished projects
A Colorado family says they're waiting for a contractor to return thousands of dollars, but they're losing hope. They've also discovered they aren't the only alleged victims.
Colorado contractor wins $187M deal with Space Command, but will the HQ stay in state?
A Colorado Springs company has won a $187 million contract with U.S. Space Command, which could be leaving Colorado for a permanent home in Alabama. Delta Solutions and Strategies, a Colorado Springs-based defense contractor, has landed a five-year contract to provide services and support to Space Command headquarters. The contract is the largest ever for the company, which was started in 2000.
Colorado representative sentenced for impaired driving
Colorado Representative Matt Gray was sentenced on Wednesday for driving while ability impaired back in April.
Colorado housing market: Advice for buyers and sellers heading into fall
Priced out home buyers in Denver are finding a window of opportunity as we head to fall. Real estate expert Lane Lyon has some advice for people on the fence.
Thousands of Xcel customers locked out of thermostats during 'energy emergency'
When thousands of Xcel customers in Colorado tried adjusting their thermostats Tuesday, they learned they had no control over the temperatures in their own homes.
Nearly $30K Vanished From the HOA’s Account. The State Can’t Investigate the Management Company.
Community association managers run most of Colorado’s 10,000 homeowners associations, but state regulators no longer have the authority to look into complaints about unexplained price hikes, shadowy elections or fraud. Homeowners pay the price.
Legalizing psychedelic mushrooms is on the Colorado ballot this fall. Here’s what the supporters, the opponents and the data have to say
When Denver resident Connie Boyd found out Coloradans will vote on whether to legalize psychoactive mushrooms this fall, she felt incredibly angry — and worried. “My fear is that (Colorado is) going to legalize mushrooms and 10 years from now, there’s going to be a bunch of really sick people,” she said. “And the state 10 years from now is going to say: ‘Oh, gee, we’re sorry.’”
Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recall efforts against two Colorado Springs city council members, that are already set to be on the ballot for the general city elections in April of 2023, are underway. The newly formed non-profit called "Integrity Matters" created two web pages asking members of the public to sign up to volunteer The post Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April appeared first on KRDO.
With wages comparable to Wendy’s, CDOT struggles to fill 130 openings across Western Slope
The Colorado Department of Transportation is short 130 employees on the Western Slope, leaving a crucial region of the state down about 22% of its staff. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, CDOT officials told Routt County commissioners the agency has been slow to respond to the current job market, and they are losing out on candidates to fast food chains that offer better wages.
Colorado's Drake Power Plant to Shut for Good After 100 Years: 'Milestone'
The plant's closure comes as part of a Colorado Springs plan to retire all coal power generation by 2030.
Columbine student bullied for years through fake Safe2Tell reports
Safe2Tell is an anonymous reporting system that leaders credit as having saved countless lives. Over the last three years, the program in Colorado has received more than 54,000 reports, and more than 800 of those were about plans for school attacks. But CBS Colorado has learned it is also being used as a weapon to bully.Passion Burke, 17, is a senior at Columbine High School. She says her high school experience has been far from normal over the last three years. People have been bullying her anonymously by making fake Safe2Tell tips about her. Countless times, she's been pulled out of...
Uniquely thrifty: Unusual secondhand stores put new spin on shopping
Thrift stores are more than just grandpa’s old shirts and the Goodwill store on the corner. Many shops around the metro area are bringing their own twist to secondhand stores. The Craft Box, Wheat Ridge. The Craft Box, located at 6141 W 44th Ave. in Wheat Ridge, is the...
Boulder's New Vista High School evacuated as police execute warrant nearby
New Vista High School in Boulder was under evacuation notice after Boulder police worked to execute a warrant near the school.
This big sculpture you used to see outside of DAM — “Lao Tzu” — is in storage, along with 96 percent of DAM art
A reader recently asked us about “Lao Tzu,” the hulking, red metal sculpture by Mark di Suvero that once stood between the Denver Art Museum and Denver’s central library. Where did it go?. The short answer? Di Suvero’s piece was taken down when DAM started work on...
Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen retiring
Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen is retiring. Pazen will retire after a 28-year career with the Denver Police Department. His retirement will be effective Oct. 15."Chief Pazen has had a distinguished career with the Denver Police Department, and over his nearly three decades in law enforcement, he has served the residents of our city at nearly every level of the department, including its highest rank, with integrity and a community-focused approach to policing," Mayor Hancock said in a statement. "I want to thank Chief Pazen for answering the call to serve, and for his leadership of our community's police department during...
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified
After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
3 people rescued from capsized boat in Chatfield Reservoir.
South Metro Fire Rescue's dive team and park rangers are responding to reports of a capsized boat at the Chatfield Reservoir, in Jefferson County, SMFR said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.The accident was first reported around 4:15 p.m. and within 15 minutes, SMFR said they rescued all three people that were onboard. Those people will be evaluated by paramedics, according to SMFR.Just before 5 p.m., SMFR said that none of the people rescued had any injuries and did not require medical attention.Colorado Parks and Wildlife crews will remove the boat from the water sometime soon.
