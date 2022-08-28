ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Thursday, September 1, Colorado hospitals will be required to take certain steps to make hospital bills more affordable for low-to-moderate income Coloradans. The new Hospital Discounted Care Law is going into effect Thursday, after the passage of House Bill 21-1198. "This new law will cap the amount that hospitals can charge The post ‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado prairie dog protection group wins battle against Walgreens landscaping project

The Town of Parker has issued a cease and desist at the site of a landscaping project at a Parker Walgreens following community outrage regarding injured prairie dogs. Prairie Dog Protection Colorado, an animal activist group, spearheaded efforts to put a stop to the landscaping project that was allegedly blocking prairie dog burrows with rocks and inadvertently injuring the rodents.
PARKER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Front Range first college in Colorado for apprenticeship program

Front Range Community College is the first college in Colorado to participate in the federal ambassador program, which aims to expand, strengthen, diversify and promote apprenticeships around the country. The apprenticeship ambassador initiative seeks to create a national network of employers, labor organizations, industry associations, program sponsors, educators, workforce intermediaries,...
COLORADO STATE
Castle Rock, CO
Castle Rock, CO
Colorado Health
Daily Record

Colorado contractor wins $187M deal with Space Command, but will the HQ stay in state?

A Colorado Springs company has won a $187 million contract with U.S. Space Command, which could be leaving Colorado for a permanent home in Alabama. Delta Solutions and Strategies, a Colorado Springs-based defense contractor, has landed a five-year contract to provide services and support to Space Command headquarters. The contract is the largest ever for the company, which was started in 2000.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Legalizing psychedelic mushrooms is on the Colorado ballot this fall. Here’s what the supporters, the opponents and the data have to say

When Denver resident Connie Boyd found out Coloradans will vote on whether to legalize psychoactive mushrooms this fall, she felt incredibly angry — and worried. “My fear is that (Colorado is) going to legalize mushrooms and 10 years from now, there’s going to be a bunch of really sick people,” she said. “And the state 10 years from now is going to say: ‘Oh, gee, we’re sorry.’”
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recall efforts against two Colorado Springs city council members, that are already set to be on the ballot for the general city elections in April of 2023, are underway. The newly formed non-profit called "Integrity Matters" created two web pages asking members of the public to sign up to volunteer The post Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Craig Daily Press

With wages comparable to Wendy’s, CDOT struggles to fill 130 openings across Western Slope

The Colorado Department of Transportation is short 130 employees on the Western Slope, leaving a crucial region of the state down about 22% of its staff. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, CDOT officials told Routt County commissioners the agency has been slow to respond to the current job market, and they are losing out on candidates to fast food chains that offer better wages.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Columbine student bullied for years through fake Safe2Tell reports

Safe2Tell is an anonymous reporting system that leaders credit as having saved countless lives. Over the last three years, the program in Colorado has received more than 54,000 reports, and more than 800 of those were about plans for school attacks. But CBS Colorado has learned it is also being used as a weapon to bully.Passion Burke, 17, is a senior at Columbine High School. She says her high school experience has been far from normal over the last three years. People have been bullying her anonymously by making fake Safe2Tell tips about her. Countless times, she's been pulled out of...
COLUMBINE, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen retiring

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen is retiring. Pazen will retire after a 28-year career with the Denver Police Department. His retirement will be effective Oct. 15."Chief Pazen has had a distinguished career with the Denver Police Department, and over his nearly three decades in law enforcement, he has served the residents of our city at nearly every level of the department, including its highest rank, with integrity and a community-focused approach to policing," Mayor Hancock said in a statement. "I want to thank Chief Pazen for answering the call to serve, and for his leadership of our community's police department during...
DENVER, CO
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified

After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

3 people rescued from capsized boat in Chatfield Reservoir.

South Metro Fire Rescue's dive team and park rangers are responding to reports of a capsized boat at the Chatfield Reservoir, in Jefferson County, SMFR said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.The accident was first reported around 4:15 p.m. and within 15 minutes, SMFR said they rescued all three people that were onboard. Those people will be evaluated by paramedics, according to SMFR.Just before 5 p.m., SMFR said that none of the people rescued had any injuries and did not require medical attention.Colorado Parks and Wildlife crews will remove the boat from the water sometime soon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

